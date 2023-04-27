OK, the South Korean President Singing “American Pie” at the White House Is Pretty Impressive

For the rest of the 2023 session, Zephyr will be barred from entering the House floor or even gallery. She will instead be forced to participate remotely. She will be able to vote on bills but will not be able to speak about them.



This cannot be overemphasized: Zephyr is being removed for the simple act of advocating for her life, and for the lives of many other trans Montanans.



"This legislature has systematically attacked that community. We have seen bills targeting our art forms, our books, our history, and our healthcare. And I rose up in defense of my community that day, speaking to harms that these bills bring." pic.twitter.com/h4Hwixy7P8 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 26, 2023

"A trans teen attempted to take their life watching that hearing. In that hearing, our caucus pleaded to the leader of that hearing to keep decorum and we were told that many people have many different opinions about those things." pic.twitter.com/BwtNK3HISG — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 26, 2023

“If you use decorum to silence people who hold you accountable, then all you are doing is using decorum as a tool for oppression,” Zephyr said on the floor of a House filled with members seeking to dehumanize her and so many others.