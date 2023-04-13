A List of Every Major Republican Backing Donald Trump’s 2024 Bid
Here is every member of Congress and every governor who has endorsed the twice-impeached, criminally indicted former president.
Donald Trump has been impeached twice. He has lost the popular vote twice. He is the first former president to be criminally indicted. He is under at least three other criminal investigations.
And beyond every out-of-touch, offensive, or even blatantly wrong thing Trump has said, the former president’s legacy is also connected to many of the crises of our time. With disastrous train derailments coming one after another, we are reminded that Trump deregulated the railroad industry and defanged environmental protection agencies. Amid the crash of institutions like Silicon Valley Bank, we are reminded that Trump’s own rollback of Obama-era Dodd-Frank regulations helped widen the doors to such a collapse. And amid attacks on basic civil rights, we are reminded that Trump helped ratchet up such viciousness.
Nevertheless, despite all of this—the social disharmony, the material suffering, even just the fact that this all hurts Republicans electorally—scores of Republicans are already endorsing Trump’s third consecutive bid for the White House anyway. In basic terms, these Republicans are signing off on, and even encouraging, more of the above.
On Thursday, April 13, yet another member of Congress joined the list, bringing the total of Trump endorsements to 48.
Here is a list of every member of Congress or governor who has endorsed Trump’s 2024 bid for president.
Governor
- Henry McMaster (SC)
Senate
- Joe Budd (NC)
- Lindsey Graham (SC)
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS)
- Markwayne Mullin (OK)
- Eric Schmitt (MO)
- Tommy Tuberville (AL)
- J.D. Vance (OH)
House
- Brian Babin (TX-36)
- Jim Banks (IN-3)
- Andy Biggs (AZ-5)
- Mike Bost (IL-12)
- Lauren Boebert (CO-3)
- Michael Burgess (TX-26)
- Mike Carey (OH-15)
- John Carter (TX-31)
- Eli Crane (AZ-2)
- Byron Donalds (FL-19)
- Pat Fallon (TX-4)
- Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3)
- Russell Fry (SC-7)
- Matt Gaetz (FL-1)
- Paul Gosar (AZ-9)
- Tony Gonzales (TX-23)
- Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)
- Harriet Hageman (WY)
- Clay Higgins (LA-3)
- Richard Hudson (NC-9)
- Wesley Hunt (TX-38)
- Ronny Jackson (TX-13)
- Jim Jordan (OH-4)
- Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)
- Mary Miller (IL-15)
- Max Miller (OH-7)
- Cory MIlls (FL-7)
- Alex Mooney (WV-2)
- Barry Moore (AL-2)
- Troy Nehls (TX-22)
- George Santos (NY-3)
- Pete Sessions (TX-17)
- Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Dale Strong (AL-5)
- William Timmons (SC-4)
- Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)
- Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)
- Randy Weber (TX-14)
- Roger Williams (TX-25)
- Joe Wilson (SC-2)
This list was last updated on April 13.