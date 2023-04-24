The Right’s New Conspiracy: Tucker Carlson Was Canned Because of AOC
With the Fox host’s sudden departure, the conspiracy theories are everywhere.
The far-right has a new theory to explain why far-right network Fox let go of far-right host Tucker Carlson: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The wild notion comes after Ocasio-Cortez’s comments on MSNBC on Sunday about how dangerous Fox, including Carlson, is to the stability of the republic:
Figures on the right proudly displaying Elon Musk’s blue check, including a self-proclaimed “Conspiracy Theorist” and “Unofficial Queen of the World Economic Forum,” are pushing the incoherent idea, even cheering on Fox’s slight downturn in the stock market following the news of Carlson’s departure.
Of course, the notion is wildly irrational. Why exactly Fox would acquiesce to Ocasio-Cortez is unclear, given the network has spent the past five years freely and gleefully attacking her. In one six-week period in 2019, in her early days in the House, Fox mentioned Ocasio-Cortez 3,181 times, or nearly 76 times a day. The ever-present focus on the New York Democrat has certainly not relented since.
The only possible way to even imagine Fox relenting to its favorite punching bag is to believe Fox is somehow on a left-ward turn; they have gone woke, and now must become broke.
The delusion to believe Fox fired Carlson, its leading money-maker, because a Democrat said he should not be on air because he incites violence (many people, political or not, believe this), requires a much deeper delusion that Fox, the anti-woke manufacturing plant, is somehow now woke itself.
Though some of the most fringe who believe something as convoluted as this may be hard to bring back, at least with Carlson’s removal from Fox’s airwaves, perhaps some in the future may be prevented from becoming so violently rabbit-holed.