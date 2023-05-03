A Q&A With the Iowa Teen Who Yelled “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” at the Governor

Wow.

And I was, you know, I was 10 years old. I never heard of them before. So I kind of just accepted that without question. And that kind of led me down a bad path of thinking. I kind of adopted more beliefs along those lines, and throughout all of middle school, that was kind of what I believed. And then I started kind of, you know, having the mental development to be able to break those beliefs down and question them. And that’s how I grew into who I am today and so with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind—it’s my favorite movie ever—the whole idea is that Clementine got her memories of Joel erased after their breakup. And then he was distraught about this, went to get his memories of her erased but then while this process is going on, he realizes he doesn’t want to forget any of it, even the bad stuff. And that’s kind of my philosophy with giving myself that name is that I’m not proud of my past, I’m not proud of the beliefs that I used to hold, but I don’t want to forget that I’ve once held them. Or forget that I’ve grown from them.

That’s really beautiful. If you don’t mind me asking, what was your given name before you changed it?