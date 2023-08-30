UNC Student Paper Front Page Captures Horrors of Living Through School Shooting

“I told one senator, I said, ‘Listen … we’ve got to put our heads together and figure this out. We need to be taking action right now. Because if we don’t, our constituencies are going to be fighting it in the streets,’” Moore said Tuesday on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

“Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so.”

MAGA Georgia state Senator Colton Moore suggests a civil war can break out if the Trump case will go to trial:



“I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away…” pic.twitter.com/vwun5JQMmh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 30, 2023

Moore has also urged his fellow legislators to defund Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who investigated Trump. Moore called two weeks ago for a special session of the Georgia state legislature to investigate and potentially impeach Willis. Only a handful of other lawmakers have backed his proposal, which is unlikely to work and has been shut down by Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp.