GOP Tennessee Congressman Doubles Down, Says Praying Is the Only Way to Fix School Shootings

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), when asked why his response to the Nashville school mass shooting made people mad:



“They come back to me and say, ‘Burchett, look what your prayers have done for us.’ The people doing the praying aren’t the ones doing the shooting.” pic.twitter.com/4bgzj9Tnhq — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2023

What must be dispelled once and for all is the notion that there are “no easy answers.” There is a whole catalog of policies the government could be pursuing to confront gun violence—policies that Republicans have not only fought tooth and nail to oppose, but also countered by making it even easier for people to get death machines. The astoundingly lazy assertion of “bah, there’s no easy fix” has enabled Republicans to instead do nothing to fix anything.



Republicans have long insisted that protecting guns is a “God-given right,” while also insisting the cause of gun violence is anything but guns. But if it takes hate to become a mass shooter, Republicans have been on the frontlines of fomenting it. If it takes social alienation to become a mass shooter, Republicans have done everything in their power to erode public life and solidarity in favor of individualism. If it takes compounded mental distress to become a mass shooter, Republicans have time and again opposed strengthening mental health care in this country.

And if it takes easy access to guns to become a mass shooter, well, you already know where Republicans stand on that.