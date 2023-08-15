Georgia’s Republican Governor Destroys Trump’s Election Fraud Argument
Georgia Republicans seem sick of Trump after his attempts to overthrow the election in their state.
Georgia’s Republican governor is tired of Donald Trump insisting that the state’s 2020 election results were rigged.
Trump was indicted for a historic fourth time late Monday, and charged with racketeering for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. A date has not yet been set for his arraignment.
The former president insisted Tuesday that he has a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” that will finally prove the Georgia election was fraudulent. And Governor Brian Kemp is over it.
“The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” he tweeted. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward—under oath—and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”
Kemp’s tweet came about an hour after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also shut down Trump’s claims.
“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger said. “You either have it, or you don’t.”
Trump infamously begged Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes—the exact amount needed to flip the state’s election results to Trump. He also pleaded with Kemp to get the state legislature to override the election results and appoint new electors who would back Trump. Neither Raffensperger nor Kemp complied.