Georgia’s Republican Governor Destroys Trump’s Election Fraud Argument

The former president insisted Tuesday that he has a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT” that will finally prove the Georgia election was fraudulent. And Governor Brian Kemp is over it.

“The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” he tweeted. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward—under oath—and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

Kemp’s tweet came about an hour after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also shut down Trump’s claims.