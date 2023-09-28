Nikki Haley Delivers Absolutely Savage Burn of Vivek Ramaswamy at GOP Debate

Haley tore into him for his flip—and for his talking points in general. “Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” she said.

Haley to Ramaswamy: Every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber pic.twitter.com/sK7UNryOyl — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023

She described TikTok as “one of the most dangerous social media apps” and called Ramaswamy untrustworthy.

But before you give her too much credit: Haley’s attack on Ramaswamy is particularly ironic considering the highly complimentary blurb she wrote for his book Woke, Inc., which was published in 2021.