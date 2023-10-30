MAGA Mike Johnson Once Warned About Dangers of Living Under Democracy

Dear News Media discovering now that our new House Speaker Mike Johnson has - just today - deleted his podcast webpage: all the podcasts are saved and archived. Because we figured this would happen. https://t.co/09sm3q6AGX 1/ pic.twitter.com/zg2ZRCHvdU — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) October 27, 2023

In other comments, the Louisiana congressman claimed that the “immigration crisis” is because refugees won’t “assimilate” to the “rule of law”—as in, gaining citizenship—while failing to acknowledge the complicated, lengthy, and expensive process required to become a U.S. citizen. Ultimately, according to Johnson, the failure falls on the refugees’ lack of Christian faith.

“The reason that illegal immigration is such a crisis, such a problem is because you have a lot of God-fearing folks and rule-abiding people who are following the law,” Johnson said, going on to celebrate America’s long history of immigration.

“That’s our origin. But at some point, if the rule of law is eviscerated in that process, the whole system topples. And we’re dangerously close to that right now, because why? We ain’t following the Bible’s rules on this,” Johnson added.