Virginia Republican Candidate Joked About Unsolved Rapes During His Tenure

During his sheriff retirement speech in January, Diggs spoke about how special it was to meet people years after he had helped solve their issues.

“It must have been 30 years ago.… We solved a rape case,” Diggs said. “The lady saw me a few years ago, and it had been 30 years, and she remembered me and remembered that we had solved her case and how much that meant to her. How she was able to get her life together and move on.”

Diggs then asked his successor, Sheriff Ron Montgomery, “Was that the only one we ever solved?”