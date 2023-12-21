The Colorado court’s 3-4 ruling dually determined that Trump participated in insurrection on January 6 and that his bid for the Oval Office violates the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bans insurrectionists from holding public office.

And while Colorado’s decision is the first-of-its-kind, its challenge is also likely to be appealed up to the overwhelmingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court, stacked with three Trump-appointed judges. That will pin the nation’s highest court as an even more integral component of the 2024 presidential election than it had already primed itself for following the decision to hear several high-profile reproductive rights cases.

Republicans, meanwhile, have balked at the nation’s turn on their favorite, ironically slamming state’s decisions to decide for themselves what they consider to be constitutional despite their traditional, states-rights party philosophy.