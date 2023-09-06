Navy Secretary: Tuberville Is “Aiding and Abetting” Communists With Military Blockade

“As someone who was born in a Communist country, I would have never imagined that actually one of our own senators would actually be aiding and abetting Communist and other autocratic regimes around the world,” Del Toro, who was born in Cuba, told CNN. “This is having a real negative impact.”

Secretary of the Navy on Tuberville: I would have never imagined that one our own senators would be aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes around the world. This is having a real negative impact. pic.twitter.com/S8CHAoHY4d — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2023

Tuberville has blocked an unprecedented 301 military promotions over the abortion policy, resulting in the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps being led by “acting” military leaders instead of confirmed ones. Some Pentagon officials have commented that if this continues, the Joint Chiefs of Staff will have to be renamed the “Joint Chief of Staff,” the Defense Department noted wryly in a Tuesday news brief.

The Pentagon says the policy will stay in place, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley warned that U.S. adversaries could interpret Tuberville’s blockade to mean the “United States was in a situation of internal division, instability … at the highest levels of its military.”