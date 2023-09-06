Navy Secretary: Tuberville Is “Aiding and Abetting” Communists With Military Blockade

The secretary of the Navy has condemned Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville for “aiding and abetting” Communist regimes with his months-long blockade of military promotions in objection to the Department of Defense’s abortion policy.

The Republican senator has blocked hundreds of promotions since March in protest over the department’s policy of reimbursing travel costs for service members who have to go out of state for an abortion. The Defense Department has warned that the blockade, which has left three branches of the military without official leaders, harms U.S. national security. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro on Tuesday issued the most scathing denunciation yet.