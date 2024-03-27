Of Course Rage-Head Trump Is Kicking Ronna McDaniel While She’s Down

“Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night. “It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be. These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK.”

It’s another embarrassing blow for McDaniel. While she was at the RNC, she repeatedly pushed Trump’s conspiracies, including that the 2020 election had been rigged and that mail-in voting allowed for fraudulent ballots to be cast. She helped organize Trump’s fake elector scheme and tried to pressure Michigan officials not to certify the state’s 2020 election results. And she even tried to cast doubt on the 2020 election during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday—her first and only appearance on NBC since the network first announced her cushy gig.