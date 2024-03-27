Of Course Rage-Head Trump Is Kicking Ronna McDaniel While She’s Down
NBC News has fired former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel—and Trump is openly celebrating after pushing her out of her last job.
Donald Trump didn’t hold back against his former ally Ronna McDaniel after she was fired from NBC, following just days on the job.
NBC News confirmed the news of McDaniel’s firing Tuesday night, following an immediate on-air revolt by some of the network’s biggest stars. “No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned,” NBCUniversal News Group Chair Cesar Conde said in a memo. “Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal.”
The dismissal comes just weeks after McDaniel was unceremoniously ousted as Republican National Committee chair, at Trump’s behest. And the Republican presidential nominee wasted no time in piling onto McDaniel’s woes.
“Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night. “It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be. These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK.”
It’s another embarrassing blow for McDaniel. While she was at the RNC, she repeatedly pushed Trump’s conspiracies, including that the 2020 election had been rigged and that mail-in voting allowed for fraudulent ballots to be cast. She helped organize Trump’s fake elector scheme and tried to pressure Michigan officials not to certify the state’s 2020 election results. And she even tried to cast doubt on the 2020 election during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday—her first and only appearance on NBC since the network first announced her cushy gig.
NBC had planned to pay McDaniel about $300,000 per year to appear as a conservative political analyst on the network. But her hiring prompted an immediate revolt from some of NBC’s biggest stars.
Longtime anchor Chuck Todd said the top brass owed Meet the Press host Kristen Welker an apology and slammed McDaniel for “credibility issues.” He noted that under McDaniel’s time leading the RNC, many journalists who tried to report on the organization and the Republican Party “have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination.”
On Monday, Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski slammed NBC’s decision to hire McDaniel and played a compilation of the former RNC chair’s many lies. By Tuesday morning, several other MSNBC anchors also expressed outrage, including Nicole Wallace, Joy Reid, Jen Psaki, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Rachel Maddow.
Other NBC employees, speaking anonymously, wondered what exactly McDaniel could offer the network. McDaniel is not close to Republican leaders in Congress, and she is unpopular with anti-Trump voters, who think she tipped the primaries toward the former president. McDaniel has also fallen out of favor with Donald Trump himself, leading to her resigning from the RNC at the start of the month.
McDaniel’s talent agency CAA, which represented her in the deal with NBC, also dropped her on Tuesday. She is reportedly looking for a lawyer to represent her against the network.