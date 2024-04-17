Trump Will Be Haunted by E. Jean Carroll in Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump’s long legal record is very likely going to bite him in his New York hush money trial.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office filed their Sandoval notice in the case on Wednesday, revealing that they intend to leverage some of Trump’s past legal troubles as evidence of his poor credibility. According to the document, those cases include the New York civil fraud trial in which Trump was ordered to pay nearly half a billion dollars to the state, and the defamation trials brought against him by E. Jean Carroll, who won a payout of $83.3 million.