Trump Will Be Haunted by E. Jean Carroll in Hush Money Trial
The Manhattan district attorney wants to cite Carroll’s defamation lawsuits to impeach Trump’s credibility.
Donald Trump’s long legal record is very likely going to bite him in his New York hush money trial.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office filed their Sandoval notice in the case on Wednesday, revealing that they intend to leverage some of Trump’s past legal troubles as evidence of his poor credibility. According to the document, those cases include the New York civil fraud trial in which Trump was ordered to pay nearly half a billion dollars to the state, and the defamation trials brought against him by E. Jean Carroll, who won a payout of $83.3 million.
In addition to those cases, the Sandoval notice also cites the 2023 lawsuit Trump brought against his former 2016 opponent for the presidency, Hillary Clinton. The court in that case fined Trump nearly a million dollars for bringing a “completely frivolous” lawsuit to court on “for improper purposes,” and found that Trump had repeatedly used the courts to “seek revenge on political adversaries.”
“He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer,” the court wrote in its 2023 determination. “He knew full well the impact of his actions.”
Bragg, noting that the cases had already been cited in a February 22 motion, wrote that “the People hereby give notice that we intend to use the acts identified in those motions to impeach the credibility of the defendant.”
Judge Juan Merchan can trim down the list, deeming some of the cases Bragg wants to cite as inadmissible. It is not yet clear when Merchan will issue his final decision.
Trump is accused of using former fixer Michael Cohen to sweep an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels under the rug ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He faces 34 felony charges in this case for allegedly falsifying business records with the intent to further an underlying crime. Trump has pleaded not guilty on all counts.