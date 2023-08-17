“We Will Kill You”: Trump Supporters Threaten Judge, Jurors Amid Indictments

“Gee, what a surprise,” Trump tweeted. ““Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN. Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy!”

5. Trump called again for a special session to appoint new electors on December 14, tweeting, “What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

6. On December 30, 2020, when a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing on the election, Trump said, “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”