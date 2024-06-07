Cheating Abusive Felon Whines Wife Has to Read Mean Stuff About Him
Donald Trump says it’s “not fair” Melania has to read about all his crimes.
Donald Trump thinks that everyone needs to lay off covering the bad things he’s done, for his family’s sake.
In a one-on-one interview on Dr. Phil Primetime Thursday, Trump fretted over the consequences of his actions from a gold-plated hall at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
“It has to affect my family, and I think that’s really unfair,” Trump said. “Because I have a very good family, I have good kids, I have a wonderful wife. I mean, it’s not easy for her to read this kind of stuff that’s fake. That’s fake stuff. And—but that’s the way it is. It certainly is not a good thing.”
That “fake stuff” to which Trump refers is the ongoing barrage of lawsuits he finds himself engaged in, as a result of his own alleged duplicitous actions. It’s impossible to imagine which of these legal battles, which Trump has deemed a “witch hunt,” would affect his wife Melania the most.
Most recently, Trump was found guilty by a New York jury of 34 felony counts for efforts to cover up hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels so she wouldn’t spill about an affair the two had. But Trump has a lengthy laundry list of bad acts that anyone with an internet connection could read about, including his family.
Before that, he was convicted of civil fraud, for which he owes hundreds of millions, and found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, for which he owes tens of millions. He is also facing racketeering charges for an alleged scheme to overturn Georgia’s election results, and another suit for lifting classified documents from the White House.
This would embarrass any normal husband or father, but Trump has been shameless about his many alleged (and proven) crimes. To him, the attention functions more like a badge of honor in his campaign to be the most persecuted man in America.
In all this time, it would never occur to Trump that to stop having his family read about the bad things he’s done, he should simply stop doing them.