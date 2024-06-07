Cheating Abusive Felon Whines Wife Has to Read Mean Stuff About Him

Before that, he was convicted of civil fraud, for which he owes hundreds of millions, and found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, for which he owes tens of millions. He is also facing racketeering charges for an alleged scheme to overturn Georgia’s election results, and another suit for lifting classified documents from the White House.

This would embarrass any normal husband or father, but Trump has been shameless about his many alleged (and proven) crimes. To him, the attention functions more like a badge of honor in his campaign to be the most persecuted man in America.

In all this time, it would never occur to Trump that to stop having his family read about the bad things he’s done, he should simply stop doing them.