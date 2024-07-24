Jamie Raskin Traps Comer in Hilarious “Gotcha” on Biden Impeachment
Representative Jamie Raskin dragged the House Oversight chair while standing next to him on live television.
Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin took advantage of a rare joint appearance on Fox News with House Oversight Chair James Comer, a Republican, to poke fun at his colleague on live television.
On Tuesday evening, Raskin and Comer appeared together on Special Report with Bret Baier for a segment called “Common Ground,” and Raskin began by criticizing Trump and defending Vice President Kamala Harris in her run for president.
Baier joked that “you can only do common ground so long” before asking Comer if it was time to “call for an end to the impeachment effort of President Biden?”
Comer said Republicans “did what we were supposed to do.”
“My job wasn’t to impeach. My job was to investigate, and I investigated and we turned over our findings to Speaker Johnson’s office,” Comer said. “He can determine what to do with that, but I believe the American people know a lot more about what the Bidens have done because of our work.”
Raskin replied with some sarcastic praise for his colleague.
“Well, I think Chairman Comer did a magnificent job exonerating Joe Biden of all the fraudulent charges that were raised against him in this Congress, and, of course, there was no high crime, no misdemeanor, and Joe Biden is a passionate public servant filled with integrity—”
Comer cut Raskin off. “Ah, I strongly disagree with that,” Comer said, laughing. “Nobody’s buying that. Nobody’s buying what he’s selling on that.”
“America’s buying it,” Raskin replied. “The reservoir of love for Joe Biden is deep and really bottomless in America.”
As the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, Raskin has frequently butted heads with Comer, particularly regarding the GOP’s fruitless attempt to impeach Biden, which ultimately ended with pointless criminal referrals to the Justice Department for the president and his son Hunter. The two were actually on Fox to discuss a rare point of agreement: that the head of the U.S. Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, needed to resign. They were successful, but it remains to be seen if they find another point of agreement, particularly as Republican attacks on Harris intensify.