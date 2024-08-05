Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

What Was Byron Donalds Thinking With That Unhinged Defense of Trump?

The Florida representative has stooped to a new low by defending Donald Trump’s racist attack on Kamala Harris.

Byron Donalds speaks (He is Black)
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Representative Byron Donalds thinks that Vice President Kamala Harris’s racial identity is up for discussion and Donald Trump’s attacks on her race make total sense.

In an interview on ABC’s This Week With George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Donalds called criticism of Trump for questioning Harris’s racial identity “a phony controversy.”

“I don’t really care, most people don’t, but if we’re going to be accurate, when Kamala Harris went into the United States Senate, it was [the Associated Press] that said she was the first Indian American United States senator. It was actually played up a lot,” Donalds said.

Stephanopoulos challenged the congressman.

“And you just repeated the slur again. If it doesn’t matter, why do you all keep questioning her identity? She’s always identified as a Black woman. She is biracial. She has a Jamaican father and Indian mother. She’s always identified as both. Why are you questioning that?” Stephanopoulos replied.

“There are a lot of people who are trying to figure this out, but again, that’s a side issue, not the main issue,” Donalds said, claiming the issue was being widely discussed on social media. Stephanopoulos interrupted and said over Daniels, “You just did it again. Why do you insist on questioning her racial identity?”

Donalds kept coming back to the issue, but Stephanopoulos kept calling him out on it.

“Every single time you repeat the slur,” Stephanopoulos said. “That’s exactly my point.”

Trump and his Republican allies continue to defend questioning Harris’s Black and Indian identities despite the fact that it makes them look bad and isn’t likely to win them any popular support. Even other Republicans think the attacks hurt Trump’s standing. Donalds himself has spearheaded events meant to draw Black support to the Trump campaign, only for them to fail badly. If he keeps defending Trump in this way, not only will Trump’s prospects be hurt, but his will be too.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Will Give Project 2025 Leader This Powerful Role If He Wins

Donald Trump insists he isn’t affiliated with Project 2025, but the connections keep growing.

Former Donald Trump administration official Russell Vought sits in front of a microphone
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Despite spending the better part of the last month aggressively distancing his campaign from Project 2025, Donald Trump will likely give a chief architect of the far-right policy blueprint a key role in his administration should he win in November.

Russell Vought “is likely” to be appointed to a high-ranking position in a second Trump administration, the Associated Press reported Monday. Vought, who ran Trump’s Office of Management and Budget from July 2020 to January 2021, has been working on a 180-day “transition playbook” to expedite Project 2025’s implementation into the federal government.

That position could be as major as managing Trump’s White House, as rumors swirl that Vought is in the running to be Trump’s chief of staff.

Project 2025 reflects Trump’s core political philosophy and has been boosted by key allies, including former advisers Stephen Miller and John McEntee. The 920-page Christian nationalist manifesto has advanced seemingly outrageous policy positions, including dismantling wholesale staples of the executive branch, such as the Department of Education. It also proposes revisiting federal approval of the abortion pill, a national ban on pornography, placing the Justice Department under the control of the president, slashing federal funds for climate change research in an effort to sideline mitigation efforts, and increasing funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

On July 5, Trump claimed that he “knew nothing about Project 2025” and had “no idea who is behind it.”

“I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Despite Vought’s apparent opportunities at the top of a possible second Trump administration, the Republican nominee’s message was a clear attempt to obscure the fact that his own super PACs have run ads highlighting Project 2025’s policy goals. And as much as Trump has tried to distance himself from the conservative apparatus, Project 2025 has been thoroughly involved in staffing a future Trump presidency: Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts has claimed the project has already “trained and vetted” more than 10,000 people to replace executive branch employees should the presumptive GOP presidential candidate win in November.

But they may have more on the way: in November, Trump allies claimed they were looking to install as many as 54,000 pre-vetted Trump loyalists to the executive branch via a “Schedule F” executive order.

“Never before has the entire movement … banded together to construct a comprehensive plan to deconstruct the out-of-touch and weaponized administrative state,” Project 2025’s director, Paul Dans, told Axios at the time.

Regardless, senior Trump advisers have warned news outlets against reporting on the connections, repeatedly insisting that Project 2025 has no affiliation or involvement with the Trump campaign, and have instead pointed to Agenda47 as Trump’s official platform. They do not offer an explanation as to why Agenda47 is almost identical to Project 2025.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

J.D. Vance’s Wife Miserably Fails at Defending “Childless Cat Ladies”

Usha Vance tried to brush off her husband’s comment.

Usha and J.D. Vance stand on stage at a Donald Trump rally
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Usha Vance tried to walk back her husband’s comments about “childless cat ladies,” but couldn’t quite explain away his misogynistic rhetoric.

In a taped interview that aired on Fox & Friends Monday, Vance spun her own toned-down interpretation of J.D. Vance calling Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies” who “want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” She said that, unlike everyone else, she’d actually paid attention to the “context” of his quote.

“The reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive, and it had actual meaning,” said Usha.

“And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things, and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase, because what he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder,” Usha continued.

“And we should be asking ourselves, ‘Why is that true? What is it about our leadership and the way that they think about the world that makes it so hard sometimes for parents?’”

Despite what his wife insisted, Vance’s statement was not just a quip. It was specifically an attack on Democratic leaders without biological children. He even listed them.

“It’s just a basic fact—you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC—the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance said in a 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “And how does it make any sense that we”ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Vance has since claimed that the remark was a “sarcastic comment” that was taken “out of context” by Democrats—but his claim was integral to a tax policy he once proposed that would levy higher taxes on childless adults to “reward the things that we think are good” and “punish the things that we think are bad.”

He also has a long documented history of disparaging people without children. During a podcast interview in 2020, Vance said childless people, particularly those in positions of leadership, were “more sociopathic” than people with children and were making the U.S. “less mentally stable.”

In response to those who were offended by her husband’s comment, Usha said J.D. would “never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family, who really was struggling with that.”

“Let’s try to look at the real conversation that he’s trying to have, and engage with it and understand, for those of us who do have families, for the many of us who want to have families and for whom it’s really hard. What can we do to make it better? What can we do to make it easier to live in 2024?” she said.

Meanwhile, last week, J.D. Vance skipped a Senate vote on a $78 billion tax-cut package, which included expansions to a $2,000 child tax credit that would have benefitted an estimated 16 million children.

Vance also previously voted against the Right to IVF Act in June, which would have protected accessibility and affordability to the service nationwide—and might’ve made the lives of Americans trying to have kids a lot easier.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk’s X Is Helping Trump Lie About Kamala

Musk’s social media platform is promoting content that directly helps Donald Trump.

Elon Musk smiles
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk may have denied reports that he would donate $45 million a month to Donald Trump’s campaign, but his social media platform appears to be helping the Republican presidential nominee in more covert ways.

Two deepfakes of Vice President Kamala Harris racked up hundreds of thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, despite the fact that they appear to violate the website’s own terms of service.

One video, which altered footage of Harris and President Joe Biden on Friday during a historic prisoner swap with Russia, falsely depicted the Democratic presidential nominee as fumbling over her words and repeating the same phrases. Trump then shared the phony video on his account on his own social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday with a caption claiming that Harris is “really DUMB” and “unable to speak properly without a teleprompter.”

“She has an extremely Low IQ, and our Country does not need someone who is unable to put two sentences together,” Trump wrote. “She can’t, and besides, we just got finished with that—His name is Sleepy Joe Biden!”

That clip was then recirculated by an account on X, which copies and pastes Trump’s Truth Social posts verbatim, garnering the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers before X marked the content as manipulated media.

Trump continued to elevate that lie during a rally in Atlanta that evening, insisting that Harris had a “low IQ” and was like “Bernie Sanders but not as smart.”

Another deepfake of Harris gained momentum after Musk himself shared a doctored audio recording of Harris on July 27 in which she appears to say she’s “the ultimate diversity hire” and accuses anyone of not voting for her as “sexist” and “racist.”

“This is amazing,” Musk wrote alongside a laughing emoji, disseminating the fake audio to his 192 million followers with zero additional context.

That clip has since been viewed by more than 132 million X users, and has not yet been tagged as manipulated media, despite the original poster’s comment that the clip is a parody.

Elsewhere on X, the platform’s A.I. chatbot Grok has been spreading false claims about Harris. Grok stated that Harris had missed the ballot deadline in nine states, which is untrue. But that didn’t stop millions of people from sharing the claim. Five secretaries of state sent Musk a letter on Monday calling on him to “immediately implement changes” to stop Grok from sharing disinformation.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr. Thinks His Dead Baby Bear Story Is Very Funny

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is bragging about trying to keep the corpse of a bear cub.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking with a mic in his hand
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in the news again for all of the wrong reasons: It was revealed on Sunday that he left a dead bear cub in New York’s Central Park 10 years ago.

The bizarre news has left people confused and shocked, especially since Kennedy himself admitted his involvement with the bear in an interview with comedian and actress Roseanne Barr that he posted online because The New Yorker was about to break the story.

Kennedy posted the interview with Barr on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one” and tagging The New Yorker’s account.

Kennedy said he saw the dead bear on the side of the road while falconing in New York state one day, and had the idea to skin the bear and refrigerate the meat. So he put the bear in his van and continued falconing, before heading out to dinner and realizing that he had a flight to catch.

“And the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in the car because that would have been bad,” he said. But then he remembered that he had an old bicycle in his car, and remembered that there had been a series of bicycle accidents in New York at the time.

“I said, Let’s go put the bear in Central Park, and we’ll make it look like it got hit by a bike,” Kennedy said.

At the time, the bear story quickly gained national attention, and in a bizarre twist, The New York Times’ 2014 story on the incident was written by Tatiana Schlossberg, a granddaughter of John F. Kennedy who was then interning at the newspaper.

After news that Kennedy was responsible for putting the bear carcass in the park broke, the internet had a field day with jokes and general bewilderment, helped along by a photo The New Yorker had of Kennedy with his fingers in the carcass’s mouth. He even joked to the magazine, “Maybe that’s where I got my brain worm.”

Lego “Shalashaska” Kingo @LegoKingo good lord. he did Chappaquiddick with a rotting bear carcass. a true Kennedy
Incunabula @incunabula Just for starters (and there really is a LOT more), who sees a bear getting hit by a vehicle and immediately thinks “Oooh, yum, FREE BEAR MEAT, WE WILL EAT LIKE KINGS
Jake Flores 🇵🇸 @feraljokes Ted Kennedy: I've got the worst story about driving around after a party RFK JR: Hold my bear

In his quixotic presidential campaign, revelations about Kennedy have ranged from his history of womanizing and sexual assault to his once having a worm in his brain. His conspiracy theories and opposition to vaccines have led to him falling out with the environmental movement, where he was once much admired for his activism. This latest piece of news is already prompting incredulity in media coverage and likely seals Kennedy’s fate as a losing weirdo third-party candidate.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

You Have to See This Disturbing Photo of RFK Jr. and a Dead Baby Bear

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s choice of pose has to be seen to be believed.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks into a microphone
Liam Kennedy/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posed for a shocking photograph with a dead bear cub he’d picked up on the side of the road in 2014, shortly before dumping its carcass in Central Park.

A photo published in The New Yorker Monday shows Kennedy sitting in the back of a car, with his hand placed in the mouth of a deceased bear cub. The animal is visibly bloodied from its accident, and Kennedy’s face appears contorted with phony anguish at the bite.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

When asked about the photograph, Kennedy told The New Yorker, “Maybe that’s where I got my brain worm.”

After showing his furry find off to his friends, Kennedy brought the cub’s body to Manhattan, where he proceeded to mutilate it to make it appear like it’d been killed by a cyclist, according to The New Yorker.

Before the story broke Monday, Kennedy posted a video on X, in which he said that he thought the dead bear would be “funny for people” and “amusing for whoever found it or something,” he said, because of a recent spate of bike accidents in New York City.

Kennedy said he’d originally intended to take the bear cub home, skin it, and keep its meat but had run out of time before having to go to the airport.

Kennedy, who is running as an independent candidate for president of the United States of America, was polling at 5.5 percent Monday, according to Project 538.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Watch: Old Man Trump Keeps Short-Circuiting During Rally

Donald Trump couldn’t seem to keep his words straight.

Donald Trump stands onstage at a campaign rally
Elijah Nouvelage/The Washington Post/Getty Images

In a painful twist for his campaign, Donald Trump now appears to be the belligerent old-man candidate that he had made President Joe Biden out to be.

During a packed rally in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, the Republican presidential nominee had several memorable verbal gaffes, including failing to pronounce simple words correctly and at one point completely glitching out after saying Vice President Kamala Harris’s name.

“Together we will stop Kamala Harris’s nation-wreckting—uh, I’ll tell you what, when you see what she’s done to our nation, she’s wrecking our nation,” Trump said. “The radicalism will take back our country from the worst administration in American history.”

At another point, Trump quoted Harris as saying “Let the violent marbs keep going,” claiming that she wanted to fund “the place” before correcting himself as meaning to say “the police.”

“She will not stop, she said she was endorsing defund the place, and, the police, and she said violent marbs, let the violent mobs keep going,” Trump said.

In reality, and outside of Trump’s twisted memory, Harris told The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2020 that the Black Lives Matter protests were “not going to let up. And they should not, and we should not.”

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly boasted about having aced a cognitive exam and has since argued they should be mandatory for all officials running for higher office.

In the years since he “aced” the exam, Trump has invariably tweaked the questions he allegedly received on the test, at times boasting that he had correctly recited five words and performed basic multiplication while at other times insisting that he passed thanks to correctly identifying a whale. That’s despite the fact that the test’s authors claim that none of the three versions in circulation actually have a whale in them.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Fans Furious Over His “Coward” Decision on Kamala Debate

Even Donald Trump’s most loyal fans think he made the wrong call on whether to debate Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump smiles and points at the crowd at a campaign rally
Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s own right-wing social media venture, Truth Social, seemingly turned against him as users got #TrumpIsACoward to trend over the weekend.  

The derisive hashtag made rounds on X (formerly Twitter) before it started trending on Truth Social Sunday, Raw Story reported, after Trump said he’d finally agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris—only, it wasn’t the September 10 debate hosted by ABC News that the two candidates had previously agreed to at all. 

Rather, Trump suggested a debate on September 4, hosted by Fox News and moderated by hosts Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum. 

While the conservative media company originally said it was “open to discussion” on the terms, in his post, Trump offered another demand: an arena packed with onlookers to watch him perform—a far cry from the previous debate hosted on CNN, which had no audience.

Trump cited ongoing litigation against ABC News and host George Stephanopolous as his new reason for bailing on ABC News’s debate. 

For weeks, Trump has offered different excuses as to why he can’t debate Harris on the same terms he’d agreed to debate Biden.

On Friday, he argued he didn’t need to debate Harris because he was already leading in the polls—a line that turned out not to be true. A week earlier, he’d had a completely different excuse. His team claimed he couldn’t debate a Democratic candidate who wasn’t officially nominated, or even endorsed by former President Barack Obama. Within hours, Harris had secured Obama’s endorsement. 

Since Harris joined the fray as the presumptive Democratic nominee, it seems more than a few of Trump’s fans have begun questioning his judgment and defecting to greener pastures (writing in Ron Paul).

Michael Tyler, the communications director for Harris’s campaign, responded to Trump’s challenge in a statement Saturday to NBC News

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10,” Tyler said.

“The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump and Vance Roast Themselves With Accidentally Hilarious Signs

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance made an unfortunate choice of slogan at a recent rally.

People at a Donald Trump rally hold up signs that say “You’re Fired!” as J.D. Vance stands onstage and points at the crowd
Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Who would have thought that one of Donald Trump’s biggest slogans would end up biting him in the ass.

Apparently not his campaign team, who opted to stamp “You’re Fired” all over a rally’s official signage in an ironic turn of events for the former reality TV star. The signs used at Trump’s downtown Atlanta rally on Saturday read, in their entirety, “Lyin’ Kamala, You’re Fired!”—but the choice to print the first part of the message in a much smaller font failed to translate well over TV screens.

Instead, millions of Americans witnessed the Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees speak in front of hundreds of fans wearing shirts and waving signs that appeared to call for their exit.

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, spent the rally fearmongering on crime and immigration—including claiming that the “suburbs will be overrun with violent crime and savage foreign gangs” if they don’t win in November—while repeatedly attempting to chip away at Vice President Kamala Harris’s momentum. But still failing to craft an actual campaign against the sudden Democratic presidential nominee, Trump and Vance instead lobbed a flurry of half-baked, kindergarten-grade insults at her.

“She happens to be a really low-IQ individual. We don’t need a low-IQ individual,” Trump said of Harris on Saturday. “She’s Bernie Sanders but not as smart.”

In another portion of the rally, Trump lied that Harris wants “people to stop eating red meat” and wants to “get rid of your cows. No more cows.” He also claimed that she doesn’t want “anyone to say Merry Christmas.”

And, in a shocking side point, Trump chose to congratulate his Russian ally, President Vladimir Putin—not President Joe Biden or any of the U.S. diplomats or allies—on the recent prisoner exchange that brought Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich back after a year-long detention, as well as two other American citizens.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA’s Idiotic New Kamala Conspiracy Makes Zero Sense

Trump world is now accusing Kamala Harris of simultaneously wanting to keep Joe Biden in power and to replace him.

Kamala Harris watches Joe Biden speak to reporters after the Russian prisoner exchange
Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is pushing two simultaneous narratives about Vice President Kamala Harris that, if they actually happened to be true, would just cancel each other out.

Harris and President Joe Biden joined families of three Americans who had been imprisoned in Russia at Joint Base Andrew in Maryland late Thursday night. Biden had helped to facilitate the release of the former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

Despite the remarkable homecoming, MAGA used the occasion to push its own conspiracy theories about Biden and Harris. RNC Research, an account on X run by Trump’s campaign, posted a video of Biden and Harris on the tarmac.

“Kamala watches Biden shuffle aimlessly across the tarmac and nearly trip up the stairs of the plane (from which the passengers had long disembarked),” the account wrote. “This is the obvious decline Kamala covered up in her thirst for power—the scandal of the century.”

There’s a lot of problems with this post, so let’s go through them one by one. The so-called “decline” the post refers to was Biden boarding the plane to thank the pilots, not wandering into an empty plane with Harris left dumbfounded on the tarmac.

In one sentence, Trump’s campaign suggested both that Harris covered up Biden’s aging to keep him in office and simultaneously hoped that she would be given the reins. In terms of fictionalized evil schemes, one can’t both plot to keep the leader in power and also plot to oust him. Complicity or coup? MAGA Republicans need to pick one bedtime story or the other, but there just isn’t enough time for both.

This post is one small window into the Trump campaign’s scrambled efforts to shift their rhetoric around Harris, whom they are now forced to blame for everything they once tried to pin on Biden. Thursday’s prisoner swap presented a particularly sore spot for Trump, who seemed pretty miffed he wasn’t in on the complex negotiations—but lashing out like this is particularly pathetic.

