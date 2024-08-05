Former Trump Lawyer Breaks Ranks and Cuts Deal in Fake Electors Case
This is going to be very bad news for Trump and some of his closest allies.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis, who played an active role in his campaign’s attempts to use fake electors to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, is now cooperating with Arizona prosecutors in that state’s election fraud case.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Monday that Ellis had signed an agreement with the AG’s office to cooperate with their investigation in exchange for charges being dropped.
“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case,” Mayes said in a statement. “I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation in our investigation and prosecution. Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court.”
Previously, Ellis was one of 18 individuals, including Rudy Guliani, charged with trying to overturn Arizona’s election results. Ellis had been charged with nine felonies, including fraud, forgery, and conspiracy prior to the agreement. Ellis’s deal with prosecutors is going to be bad news for some of Trump’s biggest allies, both in the state of Arizona and nationally.
It’s the second such deal Ellis has struck in investigations over fake electors. In 2023, Ellis agreed to cooperate with Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors, which led to her losing her law license in Colorado after pleading guilty to election fraud charges as part of the agreement. However, she still remains active in Republican politics, most recently complaining about the removal of strong anti-abortion language from the GOP platform at the Republican National Convention.
This story has been updated.