Trump Must Be Having a Meltdown Over DNC’s TV Ratings
A TV rating–obsessed Donald Trump can’t be happy about how many people are tuning in to watch the Democratic National Convention.
Former television star Donald Trump might be heartbroken to learn this: His Republican National Convention television ratings pale in comparison to the numbers coming out of the Democratic National Convention.
The number of viewers tuning into the DNC night after night continue to beat out the television ratings from the Republican Convention in Milwaukee last month.
Night one of the DNC reached an average of 20 million viewers, versus the 18 million who watched night one of the RNC. The disparity on night two was even more extreme, with 20.8 million viewers tuning in to the DNC as Barack and Michelle Obama spoke, while only 14.8 million watched the RNC with keynote speakers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.
Even Fox News couldn’t get its fan base to care. While over 5.1 million people watched the DNC’s late night speeches on Tuesday, Fox News averaged a measly 1.7 million viewers.
Democrats also continue to stream on Twitch, X, Amazon Prime Video, as well as vertically on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Roughly one-third of young Americans under 30 say they regularly watch their news vertically on TikTok.
Data from the third and fourth night of the DNC is still to come—but meanwhile, it’s almost certain Trump is having a full-blown panic attack behind closed doors.