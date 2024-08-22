Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kenan Thompson Perfectly Skewers Project 2025 at DNC

The comedian exposed how dangerous and ridiculous Project 2025 is.

Kenan Thompson speaks into a microphone while holding a copy of Project 2025 at the Democratic National Convention
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live actor Kenan Thompson had a whole new take on Project 2025 at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday: make it ridiculous.

Appearing on stage with a gigantic copy of the 920-page Christian Nationalist manifesto, the sketch comedian spoke with several Americans over video call, highlighting how the conservative agenda’s proposals would immediately and negatively impact peoples’ quality of life.

“You ever see a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time? Well here it is,” Thompson quipped.

“You know how, when you download an app and there are hundreds of pages there that you don’t read, it’s just the terms and conditions and you just click agree?” he continued. “Well, these are the terms and conditions of a second Trump presidency. You vote for him, you vote for all of this.”

“Let’s take a look,” he said.

After seamlessly improv-ing through a sound issue during an interview with, ironically, an A/V technician, Thompson spoke with a married gay woman, an OB/GYN, and a Department of Education civil servant who doubled as a union president. Flipping through pages of the giant book, Thompson cited exact sections of Project 2025 that would uproot not just their personal liberties, but also their livelihoods.

The sketch threw the stadium into laughter, but Thompson wound down the bit with a dose of reality.

“Just remember, everything that we just talked about is very real, and it’s in this book,” he said, directing people to check out the full text of the document at Harris’s website.

Watch the full bit below.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Is Totally Not Still Mad That Biden Dropped Out

The Republican nominee, without an ounce of self-awareness, is claiming that the president is “an angry man.”

Trump, red in the face
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump still can’t seem to wrap his head around the fact that Democrats have chosen Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee.

“I watched Joe Biden Monday night, and was amazed at his ANGER at being humiliated by the Democrats,” Trump posted on Truth Social, referring to the president’s appearance on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. “I was happy to have played a part in his demise in that it all began on the evening of June 27, 2024, THE DEBATE, which I think was heavily pushed and promoted by Comrade Kamala Harris.”

Trump claiming that Biden’s ousting after his abysmal performance in his first presidential debate against Trump was the “first ever COUP of the President of the United States,” which sounds a little like sour grapes given the failure of Trump’s own attempted coup on January 6.

“The good news is that I believe Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, who served with the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States, is now seething,” Trump added. “I don’t know why he gave up, I don’t know why he quit. He got 14 Million Votes, she got NONE. He’s an angry man now, and he should be!”

But Biden didn’t appear angry as he delivered his address on Monday. Instead, he quipped that he started his 50-year tenure serving the country by being “too young to be in the Senate” and ending it “too old to stay as president.” In an emotional farewell, Biden shared that he had “made a lot of mistakes” in his career but “gave [his] best” to the country.

Rather, it’s Trump who has been an angry, seething man since Biden’s withdrawal from the race. For days after Biden’s announcement, Trump kept attacking him as though Biden were still his opponent. It’s only gotten worse for Trump since then, as Harris and running mate Tim Walz continue to get under his skin. In a news conference last week, Trump admitted as much, saying of Harris, “I’m very angry at her.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Election Threat Reveals a Dangerous Power Grab in the Works

Donald Trump isn’t joking when he says he doesn’t need votes to win the 2024 election.

Donald Trump speaks at a mic
Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images

Donald Trump keeps making the same weird claim to his supporters that he doesn’t need more votes. On Wednesday, he repeated the idea at a rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, telling his supporters that “our primary focus is not to get out the vote.”

Trump emphasized that his goal was “to make sure they don’t cheat,” adding that Democrats “are going to cheat like hell to win the election because they have no bounds, they have no bounds.”

Trump has been using this odd message for weeks, saying on Fox and Friends last month that his instructions to his supporters are: “We don’t need the votes, I have so many votes.” Less than a week later, he told a group of supporters, “You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.” He then doubled down on those claims to Fox’s Laura Ingraham after she pressed him for clarification. Even going back to October, he said something similar at a New Hampshire rally.

It seems that the former president and convicted felon wants to cast doubt on the coming election, especially if results don’t appear to be going his way. Considering that he lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020, that is a strong possibility. Trump may be thinking of riling up his supporters early and then turning them loose like he did at the Capitol in 2021.

Or, as he said in North Carolina, he’s been so fooled by all of the Trump signs he’s seeing that he really thinks he has the votes locked up. That could be another sign of cognitive decline.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Whines About His Campaign Trying to Keep Him on Message

Donald Trump isn’t even trying to talk about policy anymore.

Donald Trump speaks as he arrives at a campaign event
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump complained about his own campaign asking him to please stay on topic, during a meandering speech on Wednesday that was meant to be about national security.

Trump went off on a wild tangent whining about his campaign’s new strategy during a campaign stop in Asheville, North Carolina. He strayed off topic to lament about Barack Obama’s address Tuesday night, which included a jab at Trump that’s likely to stick with him: a comment on Trump’s so-called “crowd size.”

“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night, take loose shots, he was taking shots at your president,” Trump cried on stage Wednesday.

“You know they always say ‘Sir, please stick to pah-licy, don’t get personal,’” Trump said mockingly.  “And yet, they’re getting personal all night long, these people! Do I still have to stick to pah-licy?”

The crowd cheered “No!” in reply.

But it’s not Trump’s devoted fans who are asking him to cut down on the personal attacks and stay on message—it’s everybody else.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign launched a new tactic to get Trump to curb his tendency to give speeches littered with off-script asides, which are more personal attacks against his opponents than actual policy ideas, by having him appear at smaller “messaging events” focused on one specific topic.

It’s not just Trump’s team that sees the problem. Republican lawmakers have also begun to sound the alarm that Trump’s scattered speeches and lame, ad hominem attacks could lose them votes in November as well.

So far, the Trump team’s new approach hasn’t been going all that well—a sleepier Trump, deprived of the energy of a larger audience, has been rotely delivering similar remarks at every speaking event. Tuesday’s press conference was meant to be about crime and safety, but Trump still managed to deliver most of the same talking points he did during his speech on economic issues the day before. No matter the size of the audience, or the stated topic, Trump manages to find a way to say everything that pops into his head.

For example, on Wednesday, Trump continued his imagined conversation with some aide warning him to stay on topic: “‘Sir, you must stick to policy. You’ll win it on the border, you’ll win it with inflation, you’ll win it with your great military that you built—that they gave away $85 billion dollars worth of it to Afghanistan. Sir, you’re going to win it on crime. The crime is running through the streets like never before. You’re going to win it on all of these things ...’” Trump rambled on.

Later in the speech, Trump continued to air his frustration with his team again, noting that Obama had been “very nasty last night.”

“I try and be nice to people, but it’s a little tough when they get personal. ‘Please’ again, remember? ‘Please, sir don’t get personal, talk about policy,’” Trump said. “Let me ask you about that. We’re going to do a free poll. Here’s the two questions: Should I get personal, should I not get personal?”

“Should I get personal?” Trump asked, to a roaring cheer from the crowd. “Should I not get personal?” he asked, and the response was far more muted.

“I don’t know, my advisers,” Trump mused, “are fired.”

“No, [I] would rather keep it on policy,” he said, dismissing the response from the crowd. “But sometimes it’s hard when you’re attacked from all ends.”

Read more about Trump’s campaign strategy:
Trump Derails Weird Speech on Crime to Complain Women Hate Him
Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Trump Complains That He Can’t Find a Good Nickname for Kamala Harris

Donald Trump is upset that none of his nicknames are sticking to Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump makes a weird face while speaking before a mic
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Despite bragging loudly and proudly that he “calls people names” like a childhood bully, Donald Trump admitted that he is struggling to find a nickname for Kamala Harris.

“I really didn’t find one with her,” he said at a rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, even as he announced his newest nickname for his opponent: Comrade Kamala.

After trying out “Lyin’ Kamala,” “Crazy Kamala,” “Kamabla,” and “Kamala Krash,” Trump is desperate to make his new name for the vice president stick. He has spent the last week trying it out and continuing to try to paint Harris as a “radical left” candidate. 

“I think her name will be ‘comrade’ because I think that’s the most accurate name,” said Trump in his Wednesday speech. “You know all my names. They’ve all worked, they’ve all been very successful.”

Screenshot of Donald Trump on Twitter AI-generated photo of the back of a woman's head, who we assume is Kamala Harris, standing before a crowd of soldiers waving red flags. A giant red flag with the communist hammer and sickle is hanging from the ceiling. The word "Chicago" is also seen in the crowd, likely alluding to the DNC. No caption on the photo 7:50 AM August 18, 2024 79.3M Views

Nicknames and personal attacks have been a large part of each one of Donald Trump’s campaigns with such hits as “Crooked Hillary,” “Sleepy Joe,” and “Meatball Ron.” It seems like even Trump can acknowledge that “Comrade Kamala” might not be perfect but he hopes it will at least mentally paint a picture of a far-left candidate.

This past Sunday Trump even went so far as to post an A.I.-generated photo of so-called Communist Chairman Harris speaking at the Democratic National Convention to a militant proletariat with a hammer and sickle flag. But both this weird image and the nickname don’t make Harris seem less cool and don’t erase her more moderate policies on the border, crime, and fracking.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr. Is Finally Going to Drop Out—and May Give Trump a Helping Hand

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly planning to end his presidential campaign by the end of the week.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has decided to end his quixotic independent campaign for president, ABC News reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

The move will come by the end of this week, with Kennedy leaning toward endorsing Donald Trump for president, but that has not been finalized and could still change, according to ABC. One source said that Kennedy hopes to make things final fast in order to put a damper on Democrats’ momentum from their convention in Chicago.

Kennedy plans to speak to the nation on Friday about “his path forward,” his campaign announced earlier Wednesday.

Twitter screenshot Stefanie Spear @StefanieSpear: Independent Presidential Candidate @RobertKennedyJr will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward. 🇺🇸 (with a link to the news on kennedy24.com)

Kennedy reached out to both the Kamala Harris and Trump campaigns in the past few weeks in the hope of trading an endorsement for a cabinet position, but only received a response from Trump, albeit with no agreement. In recent days, Kennedy’s wealthy running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has floated the idea of either dropping out and joining forces with Trump, or staying in the race and laying the groundwork for a stronger presidential run in 2028.

Kennedy’s campaign was always on the margins, but had no shortage of dull moments, particularly with revelations from the political scion’s life. He was found to have once had a worm in his brain, he dumped a bear carcass in Central Park a decade ago, and he faces allegations of sexual assault and serial womanizing. His famous family as well as his fellow environmentalists disavowed his candidacy, which was backed by many right-wing donors hoping to hurt the Democratic ticket. Until October, Kennedy was still flirting with challenging President Biden as a Democratic primary candidate.

In the end, Kennedy’s small support base of environmentalists, fans of the Kennedy family dynasty, and wealthy new age hippies doesn’t seem to be enough to keep his campaign going. Not to mention the fact that even after cutting back on events, the campaign is still losing a lot of money.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Jim Jordan’s Former Students Torch Him at DNC Over Sex Abuse Scandal

The Republican representative has been accused of covering up rampant sexual abuse while working as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

Jim Jordan frowns during a congressional hearing
Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Before his explosive political career and unsuccessful nomination to speaker of the House, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan worked as an assistant coach to Ohio State University’s wrestling team from 1986 to 1994. His tenure overlapped with that of Richard Strauss, a team doctor accused of abusing at least 177 male student-patients. Former athletes, as well as multiple investigations that don’t directly name Jordan, argue that the congressman knew of the rampant abuse but failed to do anything about it. In fact, his former athletes have testified that Jordan worked overtime to cover the whole scandal up.

Three of those former athletes, Rocky Ratliff, Matt Reed, and Will Knight, appeared at the Democratic National Convention this week in a show of force behind Jordan’s liberal challenger for Ohio’s 4th congressional district, Tamie Wilson.

Waving placards that spelled out “FIRE JIM JORDAN,” the trio was joined in solidarity by former University of Michigan student wrestler Tad Deluca, who blew the whistle on similar abuse at the hands of his athletic department doctor, Robert Anderson. Anderson’s rampant abuse was the subject of a $490 million settlement by the school to 1,050 victims in 2022, one of the largest such settlements over campus sexual misconduct in U.S. history.

People hold up signs that say “Fire Jim Jordan”
Tamie Wilson, the Democratic candidate for representative of Ohio’s 4th district, and former wrestlers for Representative Jim Jordan at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago
Tamie Wilson for U.S. Congress/The New Republic

Together with Wilson, the sexual abuse victims have become advocates, fighting for stronger national protections for youth athletes around the country. They have spoken and gained the support of members in Congress, including Representative Jamie Raskin, and have plans to meet with more Democrats in the Senate in an effort to advance a bill that they believe would prevent future instances of child sexual assault.

“We’re all people with lives, and we’re just ordinary people trying to make a difference,” Ratliff told The New Republic Tuesday evening. “And [Wilson’s] the only one that’s basically taking the bull by the horns and getting us those meetings and not letting them forget what happened at Ohio State, because everybody wants to forget it, including Ohio State.”

Some studies suggest that student athletes may be at even greater risk of sexual abuse than nonathletes their age. More than one in four college-aged athletes reported being sexually assaulted or harassed by someone in a position of power over them on campus, according to a 2021 survey by educational nonprofit Lauren’s Kids. A 2023 report by the sexual assault prevention group It’s On Us found that out of 710 male college athletes, 41 percent reported hearing about instances of sexual or domestic abuse, but were not aware of the school’s procedures, policies, or even their Title IX officer.

And student athletes below college age appear to be similarly at risk. A Canadian study published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2022 found that 42 percent of surveyed varsity athletes had been victims of sexual violence, compared to 26 percent of the general population.

Wilson’s Comprehensive Sexual Abuse Prevention and Accountability Act aims to prevent instances of sexual abuse and harassment by nationalizing protections, which currently vary from state to state. This would include removing the statute of limitations to prosecute sexual abuse cases, implementing mandatory safety measures such as annual student safety classes focused on reinforcing reporting protocols, and expanding background checks on medical staff employed by educational institutions, which could include psychological exams with yearly requalification requirements based on student approval ratings.

The bill also threatens to rescind federal funding from any school caught covering up sexual abuse or harassment scandals.

Knight, now a high school wrestling coach himself, related that he couldn’t imagine how anyone could believe that the House Judiciary Committee chairman would defend and represent the interests of everyday Ohioans when he failed to protect the safety of his own athletes.

“All I do is try to tell the truth about Jim,” Knight said. “He could have been a hero.”

Jordan was once someone he could debate healthily with, even if their politics differed, said Knight, “but something happened to him after 2008,” one year after Jordan assumed office.

Once he obtained power in Washington, the Ohio Republican turned his influence on the wrestling victims, working to flip everyone from former school officials to the family members of victims in an effort to discredit their stories and brush the ordeal under the rug, according to several of the former athletes.

“Being a coach, I couldn’t imagine letting my high school wrestlers down,” Knight continued. “It doesn’t even compute in my brain.”

Jordan has repeatedly denied knowing about the decades-long abuse scandal and has accused the victims’ accounts of being “sequenced and choreographed,” going so far as to suggest that the misconduct was a left-wing conspiracy.

“I knew of no abuse. Never heard of it. Never had any reported to me. If I had, I’d have dealt with it. Every single coach has said the same thing I have,” Jordan told Fox News in 2018. (The head coach Jordan worked for, Russ Hellickson, has admitted to knowing of the abuse but claimed he never discussed the issue with Jordan. In a 2018 interview with CNN, Hellickson lamented the fact that Jordan was being torn apart by “semantics.”)

Wilson’s odds of winning the historically Republican district are slim to none, according to polling data aggregated by The Hill, but Wilson believes that Jordan has simply been “elected by default” and sees a definite path forward for her campaign, which has raised more than $1 million to date.

“If every parent knew what was going on, the alarm bells would be sounding. There would be such a huge movement,” Wilson, a self-advertised “boy mom,” told TNR. “It is so important that we protect our children, and parents need to know that they need to get more involved, and that is why I’m running for office.”

There are plentiful reasons why Ohioans might be upset with the job Jordan has done in the House, regardless of his spotted personal history. In 16 years in Congress, the Republican firebrand has failed to pass a single bill, with former Speaker John Boehner labeling him as a “legislative terrorist.” He has consistently ranked near the bottom of the House in terms of effectiveness, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking, a joint project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.

Jordan was accused in an Ohio Capital Journal opinion piece of “betraying America” for his actions surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and was reportedly heavily involved in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, even going on to insist this year that the election was “stolen.”

“Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6th than any other member of the House of Representatives,” former Representative Liz Cheney said in October, when Jordan threw in his hat for the chaotically overturned speakership.

Apart from that, Jordan spent the better part of the last year forcing a baseless impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, ignoring warnings that the story sold by the probe’s primary witness, Alexander Smirnov, was full of holes, earning him the ire of members in his own party. Smirnov reportedly admitted to law enforcement that top Russian intelligence officials were involved in the smear campaign against the sitting president. Jordan later conceded that “maybe the guy did lie.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Fox News Busted for Airing Blatant Election Lie Without Any Proof

Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo admitted she did no reporting before spouting lies about illegal voting.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo stares directly at the camera while on set
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo has repeatedly been saying this week that Democrats have been pushing to register “massive lines of illegals” to vote in Texas. As it turns out, she never did any actual reporting on the topic.

The Texas Department of Public Safety debunked Bartiromo’s claims, with Sergeant William Lockridge, a spokesperson for the department, calling the claims “simply false” and “kind of racist” in a statement Tuesday to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Brady Gray, the chairman of the Parker County GOP, also said such reports were “erroneous” after investigating Bartiromo’s claims.

Twitter screenshot Brady Gray @Brady_Gray: The Parker County GOP has spent the last 24 hours investigating the claims made by Maria Bartiromo on X and subsequently in a segment on her show that, a friend witnessed at the Weatherford DPS office a “massive line of immigrants getting licenses and a tent and table setup outside the front door of the DMV registering them to vote!” After multiple conversations with the County Election Administration office and with the DPS office, here are some facts. 1. While we are everyday registering more voters in Parker county, there has been no large submission of registrants consistent with the claim. (cut off tweet) 2. All voter registration applications in the county are processed by the county EA office (County Voter Registrar) and are uploaded to SOS to verify the applicants eligibility to vote (i.e. citizenship, etc.). Not only have there been no recent instances of ineligible individuals attempting to register in Parker county, there have only been two in the last 15 years. 3. The DPS office has confirmed that there have been no tents or tables and no one registering voters on their premises, and that if it were the case they would be told to leave, as it is not allowed. While these claims seemed strange from the onset, I take every claim of election fraud or interference very seriously and will always do everything in my power to ensure that our elections are fair and that the community can have confidence in the process.

Bartiromo first brought up the alleged voter registration in an X post on Sunday, citing a “friend of mine’s wife.” It turns out that this was all the sourcing that the Fox anchor needed to repeat the claim ad nauseum on TV.

Fox doesn’t seem to care much about the egregious lapse in journalistic practice, with a network spokesperson telling Zeteo media columnist Jason Baragona that Bartiromo was citing one of her sources but never said that she confirmed the story. And, as if to excuse repeating a claim without any proof, the spokesperson added that Republicans have repeatedly mentioned noncitizens voting in recent months.

That seems to be the only true statement from either Bartiromo or Fox: Republicans keep repeating that undocumented immigrants or noncitizens are illegally voting in the U.S. Several members of Congress and Republican candidates repeated the false claim at the Republican National Convention, where it made its way into the party platform. House Speaker Mike Johnson has even proposed a bill to tackle it based on bogus data.

It’s pretty obvious that the GOP is using the claim to appear even tougher on immigration and garner more votes in November. But, they have yet to offer any proof, and right-wing media is following their lead. Perhaps Fox and other conservative media outlets should remember all of the hefty legal settlements they’ve had to pay for peddling false information, especially when it comes to elections.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

RNC’s Latest Fundraising Is a Sign of How Much Trump Is Struggling

The Republican Party spent more than it raised in July.

The Republican National Convention, ahead of nominating Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s been a tough month financially for the Republican Party, which may signal trouble for its presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

The RNC reported that it had raised nearly $31 million in July, nearly half of the $61 million it reported raising the month before, according to its most recent FEC filing. The party’s disbursements over the same period were more than $33 million, meaning that the party ended the month of its convention slightly more cash-poor than it started.

Trump’s campaign has said that it, and the Republican Party, had raised a combined $138 million in July.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s historic fundraising surge has officially dwarfed the moneymaking efforts of Trump and the GOP. Since entering the race nearly one month ago, Harris has raised a staggering $500 million, across her campaign and other political entities, according to CNBC.

Harris raised $204 million in July alone—a whopping four times as much as the $48 million raised by Trump’s main fundraising group, Reuters reported.

Harris’s political operation and the Democratic Party’s main fundraising group were able to raise a combined $310 million in July, with more than $200 million raised within the first week of her candidacy, following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Harris’s team entered August with $377 million cash on hand, exceeding the $327 million held by Trump’s operation.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Former Trump Staffer Reveals How Putin Played Him Like a Puppet

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says Russian President Vladimir Putin preyed on Donald Trump’s “ego and insecurities.”

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, seated on two chairs, reach over and shake hands.
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Donald Trump was an easy mark for Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Trump’s former national security adviser.

H.R. McMaster writes in his upcoming book, At War With Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House, that Putin used Trump’s “ego and insecurities” to influence Trump as president. The Guardian obtained an advance copy of the book, due to be released on August 27.

Trump infamously praised Putin throughout his presidential term, dismissed criticism from his staff of the Russian autocrat, and would fire McMaster as a result in 2018. The now-retired general spoke about Trump’s incomprehensible defenses of Putin in the book.

“After over a year in this job, I cannot understand Putin’s hold on Trump,” McMaster recalls telling his wife Katie in 2018 after the news that Putin’s agents had poisoned a Russian dissident in the United Kingdom, Sergei Skripal, along with his daughter. 

After the assassination attempt, as other world leaders sought to make a strong response to Putin, Trump was especially happy with a New York Post article headlined “Putin heaps praise on Trump, pans US politics,” writing a friendly note to the Russian president with a black Sharpie and asking McMaster “to get the clipping to Putin.”

“I was certain that Putin would use Trump’s annotated clipping to embarrass him and provide cover for the attack,” McMaster wrote in the book, adding that he handed the note over to a White House office that handles communications from the president.

“Later, as evidence mounted that the Kremlin, and very likely Putin himself had ordered the nerve agent attack on Skripal, I told them not to send it,” McMaster wrote.

McMaster wrote that “Putin, a ruthless former KGB operator, played to Trump’s ego and insecurities with flattery,” trying to drive a wedge between Trump and his staffers seeking a tougher stance against Russia.

“Putin had described Trump as ‘a very outstanding person, talented, without any doubt’, and Trump had revealed his vulnerability to this approach, his affinity for strongmen, and his belief that he alone could forge a good relationship with Putin,” wrote McMaster. “The fact that most foreign policy experts in Washington advocated for a tough approach to the Kremlin seemed only to drive the president to the opposite approach.”

Many of the generals and national security officials who served under Trump have had a falling out with the Republican presidential nominee. His former chief of staff, General John Kelly, said that Trump praised Adolf Hitler and made disparaging comments about veterans, calling them suckers and losers. Another former national security adviser, John Bolton, has said that Trump “can’t tell the difference between what’s true and what’s false.” If Trump is elected again, it’s all but guaranteed that he’ll put America’s safety and security at risk.

In foreign policy news on the other side of the ticket:
The Democrats Just Erased All of Their Progress on Foreign Policy
View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington