Kenan Thompson Perfectly Skewers Project 2025 at DNC
The comedian exposed how dangerous and ridiculous Project 2025 is.
Saturday Night Live actor Kenan Thompson had a whole new take on Project 2025 at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday: make it ridiculous.
Appearing on stage with a gigantic copy of the 920-page Christian Nationalist manifesto, the sketch comedian spoke with several Americans over video call, highlighting how the conservative agenda’s proposals would immediately and negatively impact peoples’ quality of life.
“You ever see a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time? Well here it is,” Thompson quipped.
“You know how, when you download an app and there are hundreds of pages there that you don’t read, it’s just the terms and conditions and you just click agree?” he continued. “Well, these are the terms and conditions of a second Trump presidency. You vote for him, you vote for all of this.”
“Let’s take a look,” he said.
After seamlessly improv-ing through a sound issue during an interview with, ironically, an A/V technician, Thompson spoke with a married gay woman, an OB/GYN, and a Department of Education civil servant who doubled as a union president. Flipping through pages of the giant book, Thompson cited exact sections of Project 2025 that would uproot not just their personal liberties, but also their livelihoods.
The sketch threw the stadium into laughter, but Thompson wound down the bit with a dose of reality.
“Just remember, everything that we just talked about is very real, and it’s in this book,” he said, directing people to check out the full text of the document at Harris’s website.
Watch the full bit below.