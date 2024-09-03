Harris Just Gave the Democratic Party a Major Boost

“Surely you would agree that the American people deserve to know whether a former president—and a current candidate for president—took an illegal campaign contribution from a brutal foreign dictator,” said the statement, addressing Trump. “Accordingly, we request that you immediately provide the Committee with information and documents necessary to assure the Committee and the American public that you never, directly or indirectly, politically or personally, received any funds from the Egyptian President or Government.”



According to the Post’s report, the DOJ in 2017 was investigating Sisi’s efforts to donate$10 million to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Right before the 2016 election, Trump had announced that he was personally donating $10 million to his campaign, leading some to question where the money came from.

In 2019, federal investigators found that an organization linked to Egyptian intelligence withdrew nearly $10 million in cash just five days before Trump was sworn in as president. If Trump took such a payment, it would be a major violation of federal law. However, the investigation was closed down by Trump’s Justice Department in June 2020, with the supervising prosecutor claiming there was insufficient evidence.

