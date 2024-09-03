Harris Just Gave the Democratic Party a Major Boost
Kamala Harris is investing millions of dollars in downballot races.
Kamala Harris’s campaign will direct $24.5 million of its record-breaking campaign intake to Democrats down the ballot, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Harris’s campaign plans to deliver $10 million each to the House and Senate Democratic campaign arms, and $2.5 million will go to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. The Democratic Governors Association will get $1 million, and another million will go to the Democratic Attorneys General Association. The Harris campaign did not specify which of its fundraising arms would be responsible for doling out the cash.
In the first month since Harris’s candidacy was announced, her campaign raised a whopping $540 million—now it seems that it wants to spread the love.
It’s not yet clear whether the newfound enthusiasm for the Democratic presidential ticket will successfully translate into widening support for Democratic candidates running in state legislative and other local races, but Harris’s financial support may help give downballot campaigns a boost in otherwise low-profile contests.
Harris’s support could also be key in keeping Democratic control of the Senate, especially for states where the races have proven to be the most competitive. Those include Ohio and Montana, which are both considered to be “toss-ups.”
Montana’s Senator Jon Tester has emerged as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the country, as Donald Trump continues to excel in that state. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s race has become the most expensive in the country, with more than $300 million being spent on advertisements.