Tim Walz Faces Uncomfy Fact-Check on Tiananmen Square Ahead of Debate

These accounts contradict what Walz has said about his time in Hong Kong and China. During a congressional hearing in 2014, when Walz was still in Congress, he claimed he was in Hong Kong during the pro-democracy protests.



“As a young man, I was just going to teach high school in Foshan in Guangdong, and was in Hong Kong in May of ’89,” he said. “And as the events were unfolding, several of us went in. And I still remember the train station in Hong Kong.”

In another radio interview in June 2019, Walz said that he was in Hong Kong on June 4, 1989, the day of the Tiananmen Square massacre. But when CNN reached out to the Harris-Walz presidential campaign to ask if the Minnesota governor was there at the time, the campaign couldn’t provide evidence.

