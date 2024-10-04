Kamala Harris Keeps Cozying Up to Big Business

A number of executives announced on Friday the formation of Business Leaders for Harris to raise money for the vice president. These include LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, billionaire tech and health care entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, and Ken Chenault, the former CEO of American Express who now heads a private equity firm. Chenault was even given a prominent speaking spot at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Two finance executives who spoke to the Times said that Harris told them that they expect her to make appointments to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission who weren’t as tough as the agencies’ current respective heads, Gary Gensler and Lina Khan—both of whom have been remarkably succesful at reorienting their departments to go after corporate consolidation and crack down on malfeasance. Maryland Governor Wes Moore, another Harris ally, has also suggested that Harris would be friendlier to big business.

On top of that, Harris’s brother-in-law and close advisor, Tony West, is the CEO of Uber, a company whose reliance on independent contractors and opposition to worker organization has drawn the ire of labor unions. In fact, the Teamsters’ surprising decision not to endorse Harris may have been influenced by West’s proximity to her.