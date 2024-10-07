Elon Musk’s Mom Gets in on Trump’s Voter Fraud Scam

“The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal,” Maye Musk wrote. “Maybe we should work the system too.”

Users on X were quick to correct Maye Musk, pointing out not only that it’s obviously illegal but that at best it was a stupid thing to say, and, at worst, she was inciting people to break the law.

“Actually, this comes from Gavin Newsom,” Maye Musk wrote in a response to one of her many, many angry replies. “What you are saying is that he should be jailed for his new law that prevents ID when voting, so illegal immigrants can vote many times. I guess you don’t understand sarcasm.”