Lauren Boebert May Suddenly Be in Trouble This Election

The FEC complaint, filed Thursday, came despite the Post’s decision not to endorse any presidential candidates and nix an already written endorsement of Harris from its editorial board, due to an order from the paper’s owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos. The decision has cost the Post more than 250,000 subscribers, but apparently didn’t curry any favor with Trump or his campaign.



Also on Thursday, Trump’s campaign filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, claiming that the network engaged in election interference for favorably editing a 60 Minutes interview with Harris. Previously, he threatened to have CBS’s license revoked because of the edits, and had backed out of a planned interview of his own with 60 Minutes. After his poor showing at ABC’s presidential debate with Harris in September, Trump complained that it was rigged and called for that network’s broadcast license to be revoked.



With Election Day only four days away, Trump’s attacks on the media appear to be calculated attempts at intimidation in order to force favorable coverage and undermine trust in political journalism. The former president has reportedly asked Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, to hide negative political ads against him.

