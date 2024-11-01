Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Paige Oamek/
/

Lauren Boebert May Suddenly Be in Trouble This Election

It seems Beetlejuice is haunting Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert—and could get rid of her once and for all.

Lauren Boebert
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Could Representative Lauren Boebert actually lose her spot in the House? Recent polling shows it may be possible.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Friday reported that Boebert has lost ground in Colorado’s 4th congressional district, and moved the race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican. Though the MAGA Republican is still holding onto a small lead, that seems to be mostly thanks to the heavily Republican makeup of the district, rather than any tactful campaigning by Boebert.

The Republican congresswoman barely hung onto her seat in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district in 2022, winning by only 546 votes. After that narrow victory, and after becoming the center of a national scandal for her behavior during a performance of Beetlejuice, Boebert made a surprise switch to run in the neighboring 4th district.

She aims to fill the seat left empty by Republican Representative Ken Buck who retired this year. At the time of her announcement, Buck didn’t have many kind words for Boebert, whom he said made “George Santos look like a saint.”

On Tuesday, Boebert will face off against Democrat Trisha Calvarese, a first-time candidate, who has attacked the Republican on IVF and veterans rights.

And though Republicans make up nearly 34 percent of registered active voters in the conservative stronghold—with Democrats holding onto only 15 percent of the electorate—Boebert has not been universally embraced in Colorado’s 4th.

“I don’t appreciate, as a Christian, people saying they’re Christian to get your vote and then turning out to be a lowlife, and now I just kind of think of her as a lowlife,” one voter told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. While some Republicans said they’d hold their nose, despite Boebert’s “antics,” just to avoid voting for the Democrat, that may not be the case for everyone. 

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Dangerous War With the Press Hits a Shocking New Low

The Trump-Vance campaign is now going after The Washington Post.

A woman walks into The Washington Post building
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is launching another frivolous legal attack against a media outlet. This time, it’s The Washington Post.

The Trump-Vance campaign filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against the Post, alleging that the newspaper made “illegal in-kind contributions to [Kamala] Harris for President.” In their complaint, the campaign’s lawyers said that the Post spent money boosting stories on social media that were critical of Trump, citing a Wednesday report from Semafor.

The FEC complaint, filed Thursday, came despite the Post’s decision not to endorse any presidential candidates and nix an already written endorsement of Harris from its editorial board, due to an order from the paper’s owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos. The decision has cost the Post more than 250,000 subscribers, but apparently didn’t curry any favor with Trump or his campaign.

Also on Thursday, Trump’s campaign filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, claiming that the network engaged in election interference for favorably editing a 60 Minutes interview with Harris. Previously, he threatened to have CBS’s license revoked because of the edits, and had backed out of a planned interview of his own with 60 Minutes. After his poor showing at ABC’s presidential debate with Harris in September, Trump complained that it was rigged and called for that network’s broadcast license to be revoked.

With Election Day only four days away, Trump’s attacks on the media appear to be calculated attempts at intimidation in order to force favorable coverage and undermine trust in political journalism. The former president has reportedly asked Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, to hide negative political ads against him.

On Wednesday, Trump even proudly bragged about driving down trust in the news media’s credibility at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. His plan seems to be ensuring that critical reports of his behavior won’t be believed, and that if election returns come in showing him losing, his supporters won’t trust them, creating chaos.

More on Trump’s war with the press:
Trump’s War With CBS News Takes a Dark Turn
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Team Trump Panics as “Hell” Breaks Loose in Elon Musk’s Voting Plan

Donald Trump’s allies are worried that Elon Musk’s supposed canvassing efforts could cost them the election.

Elon Musk yells and gestures at a podium during a Donald Trump rally
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s America PAC has Republican operatives more than a little concerned about Donald Trump’s ground game.

Nine Republican operatives and canvassers seemed alarmed about issues with the super PAC, which has reportedly collected a plethora of faked canvassing data, NBC News reported Friday.

As the PAC’s phony canvassing numbers were revealed, an operative close to the effort told NBC that “all hell has broken loose” inside the America PAC.

The PAC has reportedly received a large quantity of suspicious data from its canvassers, following reports that some had learned how to spoof their location to create the impression that they’d visited voters’ homes.

Earlier this month, data leaks revealed that roughly 24 percent of door-knocks in Arizona and 25 percent of door-knocks in Nevada in a single week had been flagged as “unusual,” an internal metric used to indicate fake door-knocks. America PAC has spent more than $54 million on its vendor in those states, Blitz Canvassing, which is also organizing efforts in Michigan and North Carolina. Blitz Canvassing is one of four vendors employed by the PAC.

The PAC has pushed back on reports that fake canvassing was impeding Trump’s get-out-the-vote effort.

America PAC has also reportedly engaged in dubious treatment of its canvassers. Two canvassers anonymously told NBC News they were made to knock on doors outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, as Hurricane Helene rolled in on September 27. One of them said that their direct manager told them to go door to door, despite leadership instructing them to make calls instead.

“If I go into the troubles that we went through just getting into the field, working, I’m talking about soggy literature, right?” the canvasser told NBC News. “Ponchos on ponchos.”

“It was very bad,” they added.

The second canvasser said that many canvassers quit after that experience.

In Michigan, some canvassers funded by America PAC were reportedly given unrealistically high expectations, under extremely poor working conditions. They claimed that they were threatened financially if they performed poorly. Canvassers said that they’d been misled by the PAC and a video showed that they’d been carted around in the back of a U-Haul, instead of the rental cars they were promised. One canvasser even said they were surprised to learn that they were canvassing on behalf of Trump.

Trump’s allies have practically begged the former president to ditch Musk, and his malfunctioning canvassing efforts, as conservative activists and leaders in battleground states reported that they’ve seen little return from the America PAC’s efforts.

Read more about Musk’s canvassing efforts:
Elon Musk Exposed for Tricking Campaign Workers into Helping Trump
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

How Did This Horrifying Trump-Harris Halloween Float Get Approved?

This Halloween float in a small town in Pennsylvania, just days before the election, is a sign of how dark things have gotten in America.

Kamala Harris
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The western Pennsylvania borough of Mount Pleasant is drawing negative attention over an exceptionally violent Halloween parade float depicting Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in chains.

On Wednesday night, the borough held its parade, and one float featured a person with a Trump mask riding in a golf cart, with a fake sniper rifle mounted to the top of the vehicle. And trailing the vehicle was a rope or chain tied around the wrists of a woman dressed as Harris, who was also wearing handcuffs.

The depiction set off a backlash online and even within the borough, which is located 45 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The borough’s Democratic mayor, Diane Bailey, criticized the float on Pittsburgh TV news channel WXPI along with at least one local resident. Bailey said she was looking into how the float was even approved in the first place.

The NAACP’s Pittsburgh chapter condemned the float, with its president Daylon Davis issuing a statement saying in part, “This appalling portrayal goes beyond the realm of Halloween satire or free expression; it is a harmful symbol that evokes a painful history of violence, oppression, and racism that Black and Brown communities have long endured here in America.”

The parade’s organizer, the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, released a statement apologizing for the float.

“We, the members of the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for allowing the offensive participants to take part in the Mount Pleasant Annual Halloween Parade last evening,” the statement read. “We do not share in the values represented by those participants, and we understand how it may have hurt or offended members of our community.”

Displays like this in a battleground state only days before the election do a lot of harm to the political atmosphere, particularly in an election where the Republican presidential nominee has threatened violence against his enemies and called them “the enemy within.” The racial component of the display can’t be overlooked, either, with one resident saying the float “is simulating a lynching down Main Street in Mount Pleasant.” Hopefully, this small-town float isn’t a harbinger of what’s to come.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Europe’s Green Parties Deliver Grave Warning to Jill Stein

A coalition of Green Party chapters across Europe are telling Jill Stein to stand down.

Jill Stein
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Europe’s Green Party is telling third-party candidate Jill Stein to step aside for the sake of America and the world.

European Green Party representatives from Italy, Ireland, Spain, and 13 other countries across the continent came together to sign onto a letter asking the U.S. Green Party’s Stein to withdraw her candidacy and endorse Democrat Kamala Harris for the sake of democracy.

“Right now, the race for the White House is too close for comfort,” wrote the French and Austrian co-chairs of the coalition in a statement released Friday. “We are clear that Kamala Harris is the only candidate who can block Donald Trump and his anti-democratic, authoritarian policies from the White House.”

There is no longer any formal relationship between the U.S. Green Party and the European Greens across the pond, in part because of key differences in policy around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so the statement is just a plea rather than a binding resolution. In their letter, the Europeans highlighted the connection between Trump’s “authoritarianism” and his close relationships with right-wing leaders Viktor Orbán, Vladimir Putin, and Jair Bolsonaro, arguing that electing Trump would embolden anti-democratic actions around the globe.

Further, they also argued that by taking away votes from Harris and allowing a Trump win, Stein will not be able to help “bring about a just and sustainable peace in the Middle East,” an issue in which the U.S. Green Party candidate has staked her 2024 campaign upon.

In previous statements to The Guardian, U.S. Green Party spokespeople said they’ve been disappointed by the European Greens’ “silence and complicity” over Israel and Gaza, stating that the parties have “relied too much on US corporate news media” regarding the ongoing genocide.

Stein is polling at less than 2 percent nationally but may take home a larger share of the vote in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, where Arab and Muslim voters alongside others on the left have rallied around the call to cast a “conscience vote” against the U.S.-backed Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Others, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, see Stein’s candidacy as a potential spoiler for the election. “All you do is show up once every four years to speak to people who are justifiably pissed off, but you’re just showing up once every four years to do that, you’re not serious,” said the congresswoman.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Reaches Next Level of Deranged With Proposed New Gig for RFK Jr.

Kamala Harris had a one-word response to the news.

Donald Trump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

At a rally Thursday night in Nevada, Donald Trump pledged to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of “women’s health” if he’s elected president.

“He’s going to work on health, and women’s health, and all of the different reasons ‘cause we’re not really a wealthy or healthy country,” Trump told a crowd of supporters.

Kamala Harris had a one-word response.

Kennedy, formerly an independent candidate for president, dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump, likely in exchange for a prominent role in a potential second Trump term. Some reports suggest that Kennedy could get a Cabinet position, such as secretary of Health and Human Services, or have a hand in choosing appointees. In fact, Kennedy has already recommended a prominent vaccine skeptic for HHS.

Kennedy heading up women’s health would be a disaster. Kennedy has a long history of opposing vaccines, and his anti-vax conspiracies even helped spread a measles outbreak in Samoa that killed 83 people, most of them children. Kennedy also supports restrictions on abortion, and blames the rise in mass shootings on antidepressants and video games.

Kennedy has co-opted Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan into his own initiative, “Make America Healthy Again.” But his own health hasn’t been as impeccable as he claims, admitting that a doctor once suspected a worm ate part of his brain and then died inside his head.

His record with women’s issues apart from health isn’t good, either: He has a reputation as a compulsive womanizer, which may have been a contributing factor in the 2012 suicide of his second wife, Mary Richardson. If more recent allegations are to be believed, Kennedy also carried on an affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, leading to her losing her job with New York magazine.

Kennedy’s reputation should be toxic enough for the Trump administration in any role, let alone one connected to public health and women. The question is whether this would help Trump attract any voters on the fence, or remind them that the former president’s reputation on public health isn’t so great either.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Pushes Dangerous New Voter Fraud Claims About Key Swing State

Donald Trump can’t even lie about fake votes correctly.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking into a hand-held microphone during a conversation with Tucker Carlson
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump is once again exaggerating conspiracy theories about Democrats committing voter fraud into existence. 

During a rally in Glendale, Arizona, Thursday night, Trump claimed that there had been “bad votes” discovered in York County and Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state where early voting has indicated that Trump isn’t doing too well. 

Trump claimed that in Lancaster County, “there were 2,600 votes that happened to be written by the same pen, same hand, same signature, same everything. Uhhhh maybe there’s an explanation for that? Two thousand six hundred votes!”

There is an explanation for that, actually, which is that it’s a lie. Lancaster County didn’t discover thousands of fraudulent votes, but flagged a batch of voter registration forms for review. 

Last week, the county flagged around 2,500 voter registration forms for issues, including fake names, dubious signatures, inaccurate addresses and social security information, and other worrying details including suspicious handwriting, according to the Associated Press. Not only were the forms not ballots, but there was no evidence to suggest that they were all written by the same person.

Of the voter registration forms investigated, around three out of five had problems, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, who said Thursday her office was still actively investigating the issue. 

This isn’t the first time Trump has attempted to place Lancaster’s investigation at the center of his bogus claims of voter fraud. The former president posted on Truth Social Monday that Lancaster County had been “caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person.” 

By Wednesday, he was full-on raging over his fake version of the story. “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before,” he wrote. “REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law Enforcement must act, NOW!”

York County has also received suspicious voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications, according to ABC News. The county had received the forms as part of a large delivery of election materials from a third-party organization Field+Media Corps, which was acting on behalf of the Everybody Votes Campaign, according to County Commissioner Julie Wheeler. The documents are now under review, and if officials discover fraud, the forms will be fully investigated by the district attorney, Wheeler said.  

Both Lancaster County and York County supported Trump in the 2020 election. 

As Election Day approaches, and likely for many weeks after, Trump is sure to continue exaggerating to the point of invention as he attempts to undermine the integrity of the election.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Georgia Republican Slams Elon Musk Over Wildly Fake Election Video

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned the pro-Trump billionaire about actively spreading disinformation in his state.

Elon Musk
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Elon Musk is now under fire in multiple swing states over his election interference.

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has asked Elon Musk to take down an “obviously fake” video which appeared to show a Haitian immigrant who claimed to have voted multiple times in Georgia and encouraged others to do the same.

“This is false and is an example of targeted disinformation we’ve seen in this and other elections. It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the 2024 Presidential election,” Raffensperger wrote in a statement on Thursday night.

Brad Raffensperger's statement on Twitter

His office says that they are working to identify exactly where the video came from, and that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, is also investigating the matter. But Raffensperger and CISA have their suspicions about its origin.

“This is obviously fake and part of a disinformation effort. Likely it is a production of Russian troll farms,” wrote Raffensperger. “The likeliest suspect is a Russian troll farm,” Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, agreed. “It’s isn’t even that good of a fake … but it is fake. It is a lie. Please let anyone you know that this is a steaming pile of Russian … well you get it.”

Former CISA Director Chris Krebs also called the video “more nonsense from Russian troll farms.”

Georgia was subjected to massive disinformation campaigns during Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and was subject to Russian interference campaigns that sowed conflict in the state in 2016.

But fomenting distrust in the election system is easier when it’s coming from Trump and Musk themselves. In recent days, both billionaires have peddled lies about mass voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Team Trump Is Losing Their Minds Over Stunning Early Voting Numbers

Donald Trump’s team is reportedly “going so crazy” over early voting turnout numbers.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign may have been riding high in a garbage truck earlier this week, but the latest numbers out of Pennsylvania have them feeling pretty trashed.

In Pennsylvania, more than 100,000 new voters have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on November 5, dwarfing the 80,000 vote margin by which Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020, according to NBC News.

That means that if everyone who voted in 2020 cast their ballots the same way this year, this group of new voters would decide the race. Unfortunately for Trump, this group is dominated by female registered Democrats, who are likely to split for Kamala Harris.

Nearly 62 million early votes had already been cast nationwide as of Thursday evening, with 54 percent of ballots having been cast by women and 44 percent cast by men, according to Newsweek. Early voting in Pennsylvania mirrors that trend.*

While this data comes days ahead of Election Day, and women are more likely than men to vote early, the number of female voters has regularly exceeded the number of male voters in every presidential election since 1980. And this trend in early voting isn’t just contained to Pennsylvania. Across several battleground states, there is a 10-point gender gap in early voting so far, according to Politico.

In an essential battleground state such as Pennsylvania, where polls have shown a particularly tight race, turnout and enthusiasm could be the key for Harris to claim victory in a state Trump plainly needs to win. And apparently, Trump’s team is panicking, according to Puck News.

“They’re going so crazy here,” one campaign source told Puck’s Tara Palmeri. “Anyone who hears how rabid they are about this issue can’t walk away from this and think they feel comfortable about where they’re at in PA.”

“They’re talking about criminal referrals,” the source continued. “They want to find poll watchers who they feel are engaged in voter suppression so that they can refer criminal prosecutions.”

The Trump campaign has already set to work making their desperate attempts to smear campaign officials in Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee Co-Chair Michael Whatley accused election officials in Delaware County of “actively suppressing” voters after one woman, a Trump supporter, was arrested at a polling station, according to ABC News.

Delaware County officials said that the woman had been “disruptive, belligerent, and attempting to influence voters waiting in line.” Later, officials said that the woman “did not get in line for any service,” loitered in the lobby for nearly two hours, and “approached various individuals,” which prompted complaints.

In a video with Whatley, the woman claimed she had been arrested “for exercising my First Amendment right” as she “tried to get the vote out.”

The Trump campaign has continued to push narratives of alleged voter suppression by election officials. In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Trump and Senate candidate David McCormick sued the county over long lines at polling stations as people tried to register for mail-in voting. A judge has since extended the deadline to sign up for mail-in voting in the county. Both Delaware County and Bucks County supported Biden over Trump in 2020.

* This article previously misstated the number of early votes cast in Pennsylvania.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Dark Threat Against Liz Cheney Is Cause for Nationwide Alarm

Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on Liz Cheney—this time, fantasizing her death in gruesome new detail.

Donald Trump
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Donald Trump made a dark and ominous threat against former Representative Liz Cheney, one of his most prominent critics.

At a campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, with Tucker Carlson Thursday night, Trump attacked Cheney’s record on war, calling her “a very dumb individual.” The former president also insulted her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and insinuated that she should be shot.

“She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” Trump said.

Trump’s threat evoked his earlier comments about using the military against “the enemy within,” which he said included the likes of Representatives Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi. Apparently, Cheney would also be on that list.

Trump’s gruesome attack was immediately met with backlash, including from Cheney herself.

Twitter screenshot Anthony Michael Kreis @AnthonyMKreis: This is not the rule of the law. This is not respect for our constitution. This is fascism.
Twitter screenshot Liz Cheney @Liz_Cheney: This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala
Twitter screenshot David French @DavidAFrench: This is grotesque. Quote Aaron Rupar


With the election only days away, Trump has ramped up his violent rhetoric in a desperate attempt to scare up whatever votes he can, going after one of his most well-known critics in Cheney, who is campaigning with Kamala Harris. If he was trying to paint Cheney as a warmonger in comparison to himself, he failed heavily, as his choice of words is now what people are talking about.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington