Tucker Carlson Goes Full Crazy With Rant on Demons and Nuclear Bombs
Tucker Carlson is spiraling at the absolute funniest time.
In a preelection interview with Steve Bannon Monday, Tucker Carlson decided to broach the very pertinent topic of how nuclear technology has demonic origins.
Talking on Bannon’s show War Room on Real America’s Voice, Carlson and Bannon discussed how America seemed to take a turn for the worse after the development and use of the atomic bomb in World War II. But then, Carlson went on to say it was “obviously” not “human forces” who created the nuclear bomb.
“I’ve never met a person who can isolate the moment where nuclear technology became known to man. And so where did it come from, exactly? Oh, German scientists in the ’30s. Really? When, name the date. And I’ve never heard anybody do that,” Carlson said.
“It’s very clear to me that these are demonic, I mean these are evil. Their only purpose is to destroy the innocent,” the conservative pundit told Bannon.
There’s a lot to unpack in Carlson’s words, but at the very least, we do know when “nuclear technology” became known to man. A simple Google search would tell Carlson, or anyone else, that English physicist John Cockroft and the Irish physicist Ernest Walton first produced nuclear transformations in 1932 and that in the next few years, scientists Irene Curie, Frederic Joliot, and Enrico Fermi progressed the science further.
Nuclear fission itself was discovered by Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann in Berlin, working under Niels Bohr, in late 1938, which would spark massive developments in nuclear science in the next year. In a matter of minutes, it’s pretty easy to find a timeline disproving Carlson’s contention that people don’t know when nuclear technology was discovered.
Carlson did not acquit himself well in the rest of the interview, claiming that increased hurricanes were not the result of global warming but were “probably abortion, actually.”
“People are like, ‘Oh, well, we had another hurricane, it must be global warming.’ No! It’s probably abortion, actually. Just being honest. You can’t kill children on purpose, knowing that you’re doing that in exchange for power, or freedom, or happiness. Whatever you think you’re getting in return, you can’t participate in human sacrifice without consequences,” Carlson said.
While some far-right Republicans, led by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, came up with a left-wing, antisemitic conspiracy theory that the government controls the weather when hurricanes struck the southeastern U.S. last month, Carlson’s comments have broached a weird brand of theology. It’s a window into how some on the right see apocalyptic, earth-ending machinations in today’s politics and also begs the question of why pundits like Carlson are ever taken seriously.