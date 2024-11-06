Trump’s Victory Speech Was the Worst Thing You Could Imagine

“He’s, he’s turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but he was I knew I knew the brain was a good one, about as good as it gets,” Trump said.

Trump also credited “fantastic people” like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with helping him win. Kennedy’s role in the administration will be worrying, as Trump plans to give a major public health role to the anti-vaccine activist.

“[Kennedy] came out. And he’s going to help make America healthy again. And now he’s a great guy and he really means it. He wants to do some things, and we’re gonna let him go to it. I just said, ‘But Bobby, leave the oil to me. We have more liquid gold, oil, and gas. We have more liquid gold than any country in the world. More than Saudi Arabia. We have more than Russia. Bobby, stay away from the liquid gold. Other than that, go have a good time, Bobby,’” Trump said, perhaps in reference to Kennedy’s environmental activist past against fossil fuels.