Trump’s Victory Speech Was the Worst Thing You Could Imagine
Donald Trump’s Election Night speech revealed how much he’s losing it—and how his next administration will be filled with the most terrible people.
Donald Trump’s victory speech after winning the presidential election early Wednesday morning was darkly triumphant.
The president-elect thanked his supporters, including billionaire and world’s richest man Elon Musk.
“Oh, let me tell you, we have a new star. A star is born. Elon. No he is. Now he’s an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia and different parts of Pennsylvania campaigning,” Trump said, before going off on a tangent about Musk’s “beautiful, shiny white” rocket.
Trump has said that he wants to put Musk in charge of government efficiency. Musk has claimed, with no evidence, that $2 trillion in waste could easily be cut from the federal budget, an act that would undoubtedly cause severe consequences for the American people.
Trump complimented his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.
“He’s, he’s turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but he was I knew I knew the brain was a good one, about as good as it gets,” Trump said.
Trump also credited “fantastic people” like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with helping him win. Kennedy’s role in the administration will be worrying, as Trump plans to give a major public health role to the anti-vaccine activist.
“[Kennedy] came out. And he’s going to help make America healthy again. And now he’s a great guy and he really means it. He wants to do some things, and we’re gonna let him go to it. I just said, ‘But Bobby, leave the oil to me. We have more liquid gold, oil, and gas. We have more liquid gold than any country in the world. More than Saudi Arabia. We have more than Russia. Bobby, stay away from the liquid gold. Other than that, go have a good time, Bobby,’” Trump said, perhaps in reference to Kennedy’s environmental activist past against fossil fuels.
Trump proudly looked back at his first term as a roadmap to his second.
“This is the most important job in the world. Just as I did in my first term, we had a great first term, a great, great first term. I will govern by a simple motto: Promises made, promises kept. We’re going to keep our promises. Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again,” Trump said.
Those promises include mass deportations, taking revenge for every slight against him, including for the many legal charges against him; implementing parts of Project 2025 (despite his denials); imposing extreme tariffs likely to cripple the economy; and many other disastrous acts. The next four years will be difficult for many Americans, depending on how many checks on the president’s power there will be this time, if any.