Here’s How Badly Harris Lost Young Men

Millennial men also continued the growing trend of deference toward Trump at the ballot box. In 2020, men between the ages of 24 and 39 voted for President Joe Biden by a margin of 20 percentage points, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Even that result was a radical shift from the demographic’s politics four years earlier, an increase of eight percentage points in Trump’s favor from 2016.

Young women also veered in favor of the “grab ‘em by the pussy” rapist, though less so than men. The Associated Press data found that women ages 18–29 shifted to the right by 14 percentage points on Tuesday, voting for Harris by a margin of 18 percent (down from 32 percent for Biden in 2020).

The most ardent Trump supporters among women remained white women, with a majority of the voting bloc—52 percent—casting their ballots for the convicted adulterer, Jeffrey Epstein confidante, and proud abortion rights destroyer.