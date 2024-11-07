Elon Musk’s Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Message After Trump Win
Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, spoke out after Donald Trump’s victory.
Elon Musk’s daughter announced that she will be leaving the country after Donald Trump’s election night victory. Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is transgender, spoke out against President-elect Trump and her father, who played a pivotal role in helping him retake the White House.
“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson said on Threads Wednesday evening. “Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”
Wilson has notably been estranged from her father since 2022, and has accused him of transphobia, “cruelty,” and “serial” cheating. She said Musk would berate her for being more in touch with femininity as a child, urging her to make her voice deeper.
“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars—I don’t remember which one—and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she told NBC in July. “It was cruel.”
Musk’s comments toward his daughter only bolster these accusations. He has repeatedly deadnamed Wilson, meaning that he calls her by her male, birth name rather than recognizing the full and independent trans person that she is. In an interview with right-wing pseudo-intellectual Jordan Peterson, Musk stated that “I lost my son, essentially.… My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus … so I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.” Musk has also referred to his daughter as a “full communist” who thinks that “anyone rich is evil.” Musk is the richest man in the world.
The billionaire has been Trump’s most enthusiastic surrogate this election cycle, following him from state to state and donating $119 billion to Donald Trump’s America PAC. He is sure to have a significant position, official or otherwise, in a Trump Cabinet chiefly concerned with demolishing transgender rights. America’s most powerful civilian is leading us toward a grim future that his oldest child knows all too well.
“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” Wilson told a court in 2022.