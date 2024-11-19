Protesters Urge Biden to “Fund Housing Not Genocide”
Several were arrested in the Capitol as they tried to persuade the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.
The Senate is scheduled to vote on joint resolutions of disapproval to block weapons sales to Israel on Wednesday, and protesters have filled the Hart Senate Building in Washington calling on senators to support the resolutions.
Several protesters donned red t-shirts reading “Stop Arming Israel” and “Fund Housing, Not Genocide” as police confiscated banners colored black, red, and green displaying slogans such as “Fund Education, Not Genocide” Palestine.
Protests also took place outside of the building, as participants chanted “1. We are the people. 2. We won’t stop fighting. 3. For Gaza’s freedom. Now, now, now!” even as other protesters were arrested.
Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the resolutions in September, saying “we must end complicity in Israel’s illegal and indiscriminate bombing campaign, which has caused mass civilian death” in a letter to his fellow Senators. As of Tuesday, seven senators, including Sanders, have expressed support for the effort.
Israel’s brutal war in Gaza has killed more than 44,700 Palestinians, including at least 17,492 children, and injured more than 104,008. These are all likely undercounts, as the actual death toll could exceed 186,000, according to a July study from the medical journal The Lancet. Thousands of bodies are trapped under rubble in Gaza, and official figures don’t take indirect deaths into account, such as those due to the destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals and food distribution systems.
Last month, 99 health workers who worked in Gaza sent President Biden a letter saying that they had “witnessed crimes beyond comprehension,” urging a U.S. arms embargo on Israel. The U.S. provided 69 percent of Israel’s conventional weapons imports between 2019 and 2023, and gives Israel $3.8 billion in military aid every year as part of a 10-year agreement.
The Biden administration has refused to entertain even the possibility of halting weapons aid or using it as leverage for a ceasefire, even as Israel’s bombing has created a humanitarian catastrophe. The Senate resolutions are unlikely to succeed in stopping weapons shipments to Israel, but they are another reminder of the U.S.’s ability to halt the killing even as politicians refuse.