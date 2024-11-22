Trump to Add Another Billionaire Election Denier to Nightmare Cabinet
Donald Trump is expected to nominate former Senator Kelly Loeffler.
Donald Trump is expected to appoint former Senator Kelly Loeffler as secretary of agriculture, CNN reported Friday.
Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Senator Johnny Isakson, who resigned for health reasons. She ran in a 2020 special election to hold the seat but was defeated by Raphael Warnock. She was a staunch election denier, objecting to the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, but she later voted to certify the results after the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
A former business executive, Loeffler was among Trump’s leading donors during his 2024 campaign, contributing more than $4.9 million to his reelection effort. Trump chose her to chair his upcoming inauguration, and is set to meet with her Friday at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to CNN.
This is a developing story.