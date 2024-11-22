Trump’s Next Cabinet Appointment May Be His Most Corrupt Yet

A former business executive, Loeffler was among Trump’s top billionaire donors during his 2024 campaign, contributing more than $4.9 million to his reelection effort. Trump chose her to chair his upcoming inauguration, and is set to meet with her Friday at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to CNN.

Loeffler said earlier this week that she would welcome the appointment, saying on the Politically Georgia podcast that “I grew up on a farm and I’m still actively involved in agriculture. I’m a huge advocate for rural America, and most of my bills that I passed in Congress were rural healthcare funding & related bills.”

During her time in Congress, she was considered the wealthiest person in the legislative body, and had to fend off accusations of insider trading and dumping stocks after receiving early briefings about the potential of the Covid-19 pandemic. She’s married to a former chairman of The New York Stock Exchange, Jeffrey Sprecher, and the two have an estimated combined net worth of more than $1 billion.