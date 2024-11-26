Team Trump Turns Against One of Its Own After Pay-to-Play Scheme
Eric Trump delivered a serious warning message to Boris Epshteyn after reports he tried selling access to Donald Trump.
President-elect Donald Trump’s son Eric sent out a clear “warning shot” to one of their own allies, Republican strategist Boris Epshteyn, amid allegations he tried selling access to Trump to the highest bidder.
Reports on Monday revealed that Trump’s lawyers investigated the senior aide after he was accused of “multiple instances” of “requesting payment in exchange for promoting candidates for administration positions or offering to connect individuals with people in the upcoming administration relevant to their industry.”
Epshteyn reportedly asked for at least $100,000 a month for his services, which he describes as “a type of consulting.” Epshteyn also suggested that Trump treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent “pay him to promote his name with Trump and others at Mar-a-Lago.” Bessent apparently declined.
Trump himself was told of Epshteyn’s side hustle, and is reassessing his role.
Eric Trump appeared on Fox News Monday night to clear the air on Epshteyn.
“I’ve known Boris for years, and I’ve never known him to be anything but a good human being,” he said. “That said I will tell you my father has been incredibly clear, you do not do that under any circumstance. I certainly hope the reporting is false.… If it’s true, the person will probably no longer be around.”
Epshteyn has denied any and all allegations, writing to CNN that the claims against him “are false and defamatory and will not distract us from Making America Great Again.”