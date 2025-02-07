Trump Puts Worst Person You Know in Charge of TikTok’s Next Steps
Donald Trump has decided who will be managing the TikTok portfolio in the U.S.
For some reason, President Trump has tasked JD Vance with handling the future of TikTok.
Along with national security adviser Michael Waltz, the vice president has been given the job of handling the social media platform’s possible sale to an American entity, Punchbowl News reports. Vance and Waltz will be overseeing the national security aspects of such a transaction.
Shortly after taking office, Trump said he would put a 90-day pause on forcing TikTok to be sold or banned, ignoring a law passed by Congress and upheld by the Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order ordering the Treasury and Commerce Department to create a “sovereign wealth fund” for the United States, and suggested the fund could be used to acquire TikTok.
Vance will have to navigate concerns from national security hawks in potentially brokering a TikTok sale, as many lawmakers in both parties have attacked the app’s connections to China. But the real reasons behind Congress’s vote to require a sale in April may not have been security concerns or threats to Americans’ personal information.
According to now-former Senator Mitt Romney, the bill passed with bipartisan support because of widespread pro-Palestinian advocacy on TikTok.
“Some wonder why there was such overwhelming support for us to shut down potentially TikTok or other entities of that nature. If you look at the postings on TikTok and the number of mentions of Palestinians relative to other social media sites, it’s overwhelmingly so among TikTok broadcasts. So I’d note that’s of real interest, and the President will get the chance to make action in that regard,” Romney said last spring.
Now Vance will be in charge of a sale initially pushed by the right but enabled by Democrats, which they later came to regret. Billionaires Frank McCourt and his business partner Kevin O’Leary (of Shark Tank fame) have expressed interest in buying the platform, and McCourt has even met with Senator Tom Cotton, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, regarding such a purchase, according to Punchbowl.
Meanwhile, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has not publicly pursued selling the platform.