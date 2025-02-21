Dem Congressman Torches Trump DOJ for Threat Over “Elon Musk Dick Pic”

GlomarResponder’s profile on X is full of racist assertions. Last month, the account wrote “America is a White nation, founded by Whites.... Our country should favor us.” Last September, he wrote, “All blacks are foreign to my people, dumb fuck.” In May, he posted, “Freedom of association hasn’t existed in this country since 1964 at the absolute latest,” later clarifying that he was referring to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

His views of immigrants aren’t great, either: In August, the profile wrote, “‘Migrants’ are all criminals,” and posted an image in October that read, “It is our holy duty to guard against the foreign hordes.” GlomarResponder also describes himself as a “fascist.” The X account has since been made private, although the Observer has archived the posts cited in its article, said its author Steven Monacelli.

The Observer saw Rodden in court, where he often represents ICE in deportation hearings, appearing to post on X at the same time as GlomarResponder’s posts. The X account also opposes Covid-19 vaccination, which corresponds to views that Rodden has expressed on his Facebook profile under his actual name.