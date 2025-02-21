Dem Congressman Torches Trump DOJ for Threat Over “Elon Musk Dick Pic”
Representative Robert Garcia slammed the department’s dangerous encroachment on freedom of speech.
Representative Robert Garcia hit back at threats from the Department of Justice and criticized the agency for trying to “silence” lawmakers speaking out about Elon Musk.
Earlier this week, Garcia received a letter from the DOJ regarding comments he’d made on CNN about opposing Musk’s takeover of the federal government. “What the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy,” Garcia said.
Ed Martin, the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, had responded as if the California Democrat might’ve made an actual threat on the DOGE czar’s life.
On a recent episode of the IHIP News podcast, Garcia wasn’t buying it.
“We as members of Congress should have the right to oppose an administration that we disagree with,” Garcia said during the Thursday episode.
“It’s important for folks to be able to know that Democrats need to be in a fight. This is a fight that we’re in for our very democracy. And the fact that the Trump DOJ now wants to silence members of Congress, because we’re actually willing to take on Elon Musk is quite dangerous.”
On the podcast, Garcia insisted he hadn’t used fighting words, and that the government was attempting to silence his dissent.
“And I think that that’s something we’re really, really concerned about—that the Department of Justice has essentially said we cannot use metaphors, we cannot use figures of speech, we cannot talk about actually fighting the policies of the Trump Administration. And if we do so, we’re going to face prosecution,” Garcia said.
“So, incredibly disturbing. But we’re not going to be silenced. We’ve got to push back, and this is a moment for us to be really tough and aggressive.”