Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Skewers Trump’s So-Called “Mandate”
The former transportation secretary really cut Donald Trump down to size.
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had a cheeky take on Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress.
“We won the popular vote by big numbers and won counties in our country 2,700 to 525—on a map that reads almost completely red for Republican,” Trump told both chambers Tuesday night, using his win to claim that he had been given a “mandate” by the country to radically reimagine the federal government.
But the former South Bend mayor couldn’t help himself from adding a dash of spice to Trump’s reminder, offering to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that the president may have won, but only by a historically tiny margin.
“Despite what you heard tonight, he came in with just under 50 percent of the vote,” Buttigieg said. “He won, I’m not disputing that. But it was the smallest popular vote margin since Nixon.
“I wonder how he feels about something that important being that small in his case,” Buttigieg mused with a smirk. “And he has lost support from there.”
“To be smaller than Tricky Dick is, uh—gives one pause, I would say,” Colbert quipped back.
A CNN Poll released this week found that just 39 percent of Americans felt the country was moving in the right direction, as opposed to 45 percent who believed it was moving in the wrong direction.
Even Republicans don’t seem to believe in the “mandate” decree coming from the White House. In Tennessee over the weekend, an angry town hall before Representative Diana Harshbarger screamed, “No!” when the Republican lawmaker asked if there had been a “mandate to the president from the American people,” who she claimed “overwhelmingly” voted Trump in.
“We’re giving the billionaires tax cuts!” a man shouted at Harshbarger.