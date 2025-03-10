AOC Rips “Tyrannical and Un-American” Arrest of Mahmoud Khalil
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a serious warning about the ICE arrest of Palestinian activist (and U.S. green card holder) Mahmoud Khalil.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned ICE’s detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, calling it a “tyrannical” move.
“Violating rule of law, actually,” AOC wrote on Monday, responding to an assertion from Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, that Khalil’s kidnapping was mere “rule of law.”
“You are shredding the Constitution of the United States to go after political enemies. Seizing a person without reason or warrant and denying them access to their lawyer is un-American and tyrannical,” she continued. “Anyone celebrating this should be ashamed.
“If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too,” she wrote in a separate post. “Anyone—left, right, or center—who has highlighted the importance of constitutional rights + free speech should be sounding the alarm now.”
ICE arrested Khalil, a leader in Columbia University’s pro-Palestine movement, as he returned to his home Saturday night, despite the fact that he has a green card. ICE initially informed Khalil’s lawyer, Amy Greer, that they had revoked his student visa. When Greer brought up Khalil’s green card—which would make it much harder to detain him—ICE said that was revoked too, and hung up on her. Khalil is thought to now be in an ICE facility in Louisiana.
Trump was delighted by ICE’s actions and took to Truth Social to warn that this is the first arrest of many.
“Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students, they are paid agitators,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, all but confirming that advocating for Palestinian self-determination is now a crime.
“We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country—never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you!”