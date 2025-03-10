AOC Rips “Tyrannical and Un-American” Arrest of Mahmoud Khalil

“You are shredding the Constitution of the United States to go after political enemies. Seizing a person without reason or warrant and denying them access to their lawyer is un-American and tyrannical,” she continued. “Anyone celebrating this should be ashamed.

“If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too,” she wrote in a separate post. “Anyone—left, right, or center—who has highlighted the importance of constitutional rights + free speech should be sounding the alarm now.”

ICE arrested Khalil, a leader in Columbia University’s pro-Palestine movement, as he returned to his home Saturday night, despite the fact that he has a green card. ICE initially informed Khalil’s lawyer, Amy Greer, that they had revoked his student visa. When Greer brought up Khalil’s green card—which would make it much harder to detain him—ICE said that was revoked too, and hung up on her. Khalil is thought to now be in an ICE facility in Louisiana.