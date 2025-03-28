Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

First State Bans Fluoride in Water as RFK Jr. Guts Health Department

“Make America Healthy Again” is off to quite a start.

A child drinks out of a public water fountain.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

MAHA conspiracy theorists rejoice: Utah has become the first state to ban fluoride from public drinking water.

Republican Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill late Thursday that will prevent local cities from choosing to add the mineral to their water.

The order—which will go into effect on May 7—is a culmination of a baseless premise that originated in the 1960s that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has pushed even further. Fluoride removal bills are also on the table in North Dakota, Montana, and Tennessee.

This anti-fluoride movement is rooted in the conspiracy that early childhood exposure to fluoride could cause mental disability and low IQ. These studies have been thoroughly debunked. Utah’s legislation made no mention of these worries in the text.

“The benefits of community water fluoridation are most pronounced in low income communities—communities that often have the least access to dental care and to other sources of fluoride,” Dr. Scott Toma, a dentist, told The New York Times.

Multiple studies suggest that fluoridation actually is good for dental and oral health. It’s connected with a 27 percent decline in adult cavities and a 30 percent decline in child cavities.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Greenland’s New Government Has One Main Goal: Defying Trump

Donald Trump’s efforts to control Greenland continue to backfire spectacularly.

Incoming Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen speaks to reporters
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Greenland’s incoming Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen

Greenland’s political parties have united under a new political goal: opposing U.S. aggression.

Four political parties in the self-governing territory formed a coalition government Friday to project unity against Donald Trump’s efforts to take control of the island. Greenland has 56,000 residents and is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark. The new coalition will hold 21 out of 31 parliamentary seats.

The new majority government will be fronted by the island’s pro-business, pro-independence, center-right Demokraatit Party, making its leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the new prime minister. Nielsen led the island’s effort to set aside party differences in order to coalesce under “heavy pressure” from America, reported Reuters.

“We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders, and we want our own independence in the future,” Nielsen, 33, told Sky News the night his party won a decisive majority in Parliament. “And we want to build our own country by ourselves.”

The announcement came just hours before Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright were scheduled to visit a U.S. space base on the island.

The vice president’s trip to Greenland was radically pared down this week after locals dissented to the Vance family’s prospective tourism parade of Greenland’s cities.

American representatives were seen walking around Greenland’s capital Nuuk earlier this week, canvassing residents to see if people would be interested in a visit from the vice president’s wife, Usha Vance.

“They’ve gotten no, no, no, no, no, every single time,” reported TV 2 correspondent Jesper Steinmetz.

Greenland’s government said in a statement posted on Facebook Monday that it had “not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official.”

The territory has not taken kindly to what its officials have described as Trump’s repeated “aggression” against Greenland’s sovereignty. Over the last several months, the U.S. president has made odd jokes and eyebrow-raising militaristic threats about buying and annexing Greenland and shipped his son and MAGA allies to the island for a slapdash photo op with the island’s homeless.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Greenland’s outgoing Prime Minister Múte Egede urged islanders to “toughen our rejection of Trump” and the U.S. leader’s repeated attacks on Greenland’s political independence.

“Enough is enough,” he wrote. “People cannot continue to disrespect us.”

When asked earlier this month, during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, whether he believed that the U.S. would annex Greenland, Trump said: “I think it’ll happen.”

Trump first became obsessed with the idea of owning Greenland in 2019, when he canceled a state visit to Denmark after it refused to sell the island to him.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Brings Back Confederate Statues in One of His Most Racist Orders

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to get rid of “anti-American ideology.”

Police officers look at a toppled Confederate statue.
PARKER MICHELS-BOYCE/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is bringing Confederate statues back.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity in America” that instructs Vice President JD Vance to terminate any activity he sees as “anti-American ideology” from the nation’s cultural institutions like the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo. The order will “prohibit funding for exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans by race, or promote ideologies inconsistent with Federal law; and celebrate women’s achievements in the American Women’s History Museum and do not recognize men as women.” 

But hidden in the order—and missing from most headlines—is one other big change: The Secretary of Interior is to “determine whether, since January 1, 2020, public monuments, memorials, statues, markers, or similar properties within the Department of the Interior’s jurisdiction have been removed or changed to perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history, inappropriately minimize the value of certain historical events or figures, or include any other improper partisan ideology.”

In other words, statues of treasonous Confederate generals like Robert E. Lee and Albert Pike will soon be returning. Their statues were removed nationwide after the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. 

The order goes on to target the African American history museum in particular for allegedly promoting the idea that “American and Western values are harmful.”

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has proclaimed that ‘hard work,’ ‘individualism,’ and ‘the nuclear family’ are aspects of ‘White culture,’” the order reads, referring to an NMAAHC online graphic that was posted four years ago and quickly removed, not a literal exhibit in the museum. 

But the truth doesn’t matter here. Trump is appealing to the most hardcore white nationalist wing of his base by turning lauded cultural centers that raise questions and critiques of our society into spaces that blindly “celebrate American greatness.”  

“Attacking the idea that telling the whole story of the United States is an ideological plot to cast the United States in a negative light testifies to a stunningly brittle insecurity about our nation and its past,” Georgetown University history professor Chandra Manning told The Washington Post. “It seems to suggest that if we allow anyone to hear the whole story of challenges that Americans have overcome, our nation will shatter. The American people are not so fragile as all that.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Demolishes Federal Workers’ Union Rights Ahead of Mass Firing

Donald Trump’s gutting of the federal government is about to get a whole lot worse.

Donald Trump holds a black marker in his hand as he prepares to sign something at his desk in the White House.
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to ramp up his purge of the federal workforce and end union rights for many government employees at the same time.

The Washington Post on Thursday obtained an internal White House document outlining plans for 22 federal agencies to cut between 8 and 50 percent of their employees. According to the Post’s sources, the plan is a draft and doesn’t contain final numbers. But it is a worrying sign that heavy cuts are on the horizon that will severely impact government services.

For example, according to the document, the Department of Housing and Urban Development may cut half of its 8,300-person-odd staff, while the IRS could cut a third of its workforce, and the Interior Department could cut a quarter. This could affect the availability of affordable housing, tax refunds, and audits, and even National Park staffing.

Also on Thursday, Trump signed an executive order concerning government agencies, aimed at ending collective bargaining rights and placing limits on which federal employees can unionize.

The memo cites a fact sheet from the White House arguing that the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, which allowed government workers to unionize, “enables hostile Federal unions to obstruct agency management.”

“President Trump is taking action to ensure that agencies vital to national security can execute their missions without delay and protect the American people,” the document states. The memo states that 18 government departments and numerous agencies are covered in the executive order, and orders the agencies to terminate their collective bargaining agreements.

The American Federation of Government Employees has already responded, accusing the Trump administration of “illegally strip[ping] collective bargaining rights from hundreds of thousands of federal workers,” in an email to its members.

“Let’s be clear. National security is not the reason for this action. This is retaliation because our union is standing up for AFGE members—and a warning to every union: fall in line, or else,” the email states. “AFGE is not going anywhere. We are fighting back. We are preparing legal action.”

Trump is already attempting to eliminate federal agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of Education. By firing federal workers across the government and removing many of their unions, he is not only rendering the government less effective but tightening his control of it.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk Brags About How Much He Controls Trump

Elon Musk is getting Donald Trump to do all of his dirty work.

Elon Musk wears a MAGA hat and presses his fingertips together while sitting in a Cabinet meeting in the White House
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk is threatening to use the power of the White House against people protesting his companies.

“I think a great wrong is being done to the people of Tesla and to our customers,” Musk told Fox News Thursday, referring to his company’s diminished reputation amid a mass protest of his cars and his involvement in the federal government.

In a matter of months, Tesla’s brand identity has radically shifted from a liberal-leaning, environmentally conscious car label to a symbol of Donald Trump’s movement, thanks to Musk’s “dark MAGA” rebranding.

That’s made the vehicles, as well as Tesla dealerships, targets of political dissent. In the weeks since Trump’s inauguration, Teslas have been lit on fire and sprayed with graffiti, while charging stations for the electric vehicles have reportedly been hit with Molotov cocktails.

“What’s happening, it seems to me, is they’re being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it. It’s really unfortunate,” Musk continued, claiming that the “real problem” isn’t the “crazy guy” who attacks his vehicles but rather the people that push the “propaganda” that encourages him to do it.

“Those are the real villains here, and we’re going to go after them,” the DOGE chief warned. “The president has made it clear, we’re going to go after them.”

“The ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda? We’re going after them,” Musk said, casually pointing his fingers in the shape of a gun.

Musk’s intent to limit the repercussions for targeting Tesla to those in power has already proven to be untrue as local governments morph to please the White House and bend to Musk’s will. On Monday, Washington’s Metropolitan Police revealed that two people accused of vandalizing a Tesla windshield will be charged for “political hate speech.”

But the world’s richest man can only play the victim for so long. Customers around the world are voting against Tesla’s success with their wallets, refusing to tap into the brand due to Musk’s new political alignment. And that’s affected Tesla on the stock exchange just as much as it’s ruffled company executives and major investors, several of whom have jumped ship to save their pockets.

Four top officers at the company have unloaded more than $100 million in stock since last month, reported ABC News. They include James Murdoch, the estranged son of right-wing media magnate Rupert Murdoch, and Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk, who shed $27 million, according to a Security and Exchange Control filing.

Even Tesla bulls are slowing down on the electric car manufacturer. Earlier this month, Mizuho Securities managing director and senior analyst Vijay Rakesh cut his firm’s price target for Tesla by $85 per share, according to Barron’s. In a statement at the time, Rakesh pointed to Musk’s polarizing persona and his influence in “geopolitics” as two reasons for the downturn.

A global day of protest against the carmaker is scheduled for Saturday, with thousands of people expected to participate in protests at Tesla showrooms both in the United States and around the globe.

“Nobody voted for this, and nobody voted for Elon,” Vickie Mueller Olvera, a Tesla Takedown protest organizer in the Bay Area, told The Guardian. “He’s an unelected super-billionaire and he’s a thug.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Homeland Security Secretary’s El Salvador Stunt Just Got Worse

Kristi Noem is under serious fire for her sick stunt at a prison in El Salvador.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks while standing outside a cell filled with men during a visit to El Salvador
Alex Brandon/AFP/Getty Images

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s latest propaganda skit was not only barbaric, it may also have violated the Geneva Conventions, according to The Bulwark.

Noem posted a short video on X Thursday that documented her visit to Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, or CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador where Donald Trump has left 261 Venezuelan nationals to rot after he deported them earlier this month by invoking the Alien Enemies Act. Multiple judges have rebuked his invocation of the act.

A freshly blown-out Noem stood in front of a large prison cell where more than a dozen prisoners, all with shaved heads, some with tattoos, were posed as Noem’s backdrop. They silently looked on as she delivered a short statement.

Noem thanked the prison for holding the alleged “terrorists” over the “violence they have perpetuated in our communities.”

“Do not come to our country illegally,” Noem warned. “You will be removed, and you will be prosecuted. But know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

It’s worth noting the lies in Noem’s speech. An ICE official said in a sworn statement that “many” individuals deported under the AEA did not have a criminal record in the U.S. or Venezuela, so it’s not clear that they “perpetuated” anything in their communities. Also, several of the individuals deported were lawfully awaiting asylum determinations and were not in the U.S. illegally.

The U.S. government claimed that all of the deportees were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, declared by Trump to be a terrorist group, and subjected them to a swift deportation without due process.

In doing so, the government did not afford the detainees the right to challenge their designation as alleged TdA members under the AEA. Lawyers for several deportees alleged their clients were wrongly identified as gang members and tried to have the deportations stopped, but they were too late. Many of the deportees didn’t even know where they were going, and neither did their families or their lawyers.

But if Trump wants to declare a war against the TdA by invoking a wartime law, then he must play by wartime rules—specifically, the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the public exploitation of prisoners of war.

According to The Bulwark, the Trump administration and CECOT may have violated other aspects of the Geneva Conventions in their war on TdA by not quickly providing the “names, serial numbers, and addresses of all prisoners so that the next of kin can be promptly advised”; not allowing every prisoner to “write directly to his family telling them about his situation, his health, and giving them his address” within a week of capture; and then not allowing the prisoners to “send and receive not less than two letters and four cards each month.”

In a filing on Monday, Judge James Boasberg said that by sending the prisoners to CECOT, which is notorious for human rights abuses, the Trump administration had likely violated the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998, which states that “it shall be the policy of the United States not to expel … any person to a country in which there are substantial grounds for believing the person would be in danger of being subjected to torture.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Quietly Threatens U.S. Automakers Over His New Tariffs

Donald Trump clearly knows his tariffs will hurt consumers.

Donald Trump looks to the side while sitting in the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump is holding U.S. automakers hostage by scaring them into not raising prices while he puts massive 25 percent tariffs on all of the materials they need to make their product. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that the president told automakers at an event earlier this month that he would look “unfavorably” on any price increases after his tariffs, causing automakers to fear retribution unless they just grin and bear the incoming cost increases. He also told them that they should be happy and thankful for him ridding them of Biden’s electric vehicle mandate, and that the tariffs would actually just be “great.” 

“You’re going to see prices going down, but going to go down specifically because they’re going to buy what we’re doing, incentivizing companies to—and even countries—companies to come into America,” Trump told the CEOs.  

This is a huge contradiction. The president claims he’s trying to lower inflation and reinvigorate the domestic manufacturing industry while simultaneously making everything more expensive. Trump’s new 25 percent automobile tariffs will go into effect on April 2. Almost half of all passenger cars in the U.S. are manufactured outside of our borders in places like Mexico and Japan. Carmakers already have begun to stockpile new, completed cars to try to offset the tariffs until May. 

“It is difficult to see how imposed tariffs over time would not have some impact on prices,” American Automotive Policy Council President Matt Blunt, who represents General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motor, told the Journal

It’s unclear how the Trump administration will punish car companies that do indeed raise prices—something they’ve been forced into doing by Trump himself.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Tesla Takedown Gets Ready for Global Day of Anti-Musk Protests

Over 200 Tesla Takedown protests are planned around the world.

Someone holds a large sign that reads "Boycott Tesla #TeslaTakeDown."
Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

On Saturday, Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships around the world will be met with protests

Organizers are calling it the Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action, and plan to hold rallies at over 200 Tesla locations, including close to 50 in California. They hope to send a message to Tesla CEO Musk and the Trump administration that they oppose their overhaul of the federal government, from the mass purges of federal workers to closing entire agencies. 

The organizers describe themselves as grassroots activists who will “protest Tesla for as long as Elon Musk continues to shred public services,” according to their organizing page. The movement is decentralized, with local organizers planning their own protests rather than coordinating with a national group. Musk is “destroying our democracy using the fortune he built at Tesla” and so, in turn, they are “taking action at Tesla,” the website states. 

“Nobody voted for this, and nobody voted for Elon,” Vickie Mueller Olvera, who is organizing protests in California’s Bay Area, said to The Guardian. “He’s an unelected super-billionaire and he’s a thug.”

Olvera advises people not to buy a Tesla or  buy stock in the company and to join the protests, which started shortly after Trump’s inauguration. Since then, Tesla stock has plummeted, with Musk leveraging his influence over the Trump administration to have the president shill for the car company on the White House lawn and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick beg the public to buy Tesla stock.  

Trump’s ill-advised automobile tariffs may even affect Tesla less than other automakers, according to industry experts, raising questions as to whether that is Trump’s real goal. But Musk is largely responsible for damaging his own car company, which makes a fortune not on car sales but on exploiting the carbon credit market. If he’s upset about Tesla’s (and his own) damaged image, perhaps he should stay out of the federal government. But that would mean the end of his gravy train.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Canada Announces Bombshell Break With U.S. Over Trump

The new Canadian prime minister announced the two countries’ relationship is “over.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures while speaking at a podium
David Kawai/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney officially broke things off with the United States Thursday, marking a seismic shift in relations between the longtime allies.  

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” Carney said during a press conference, following a meeting in Ottawa with his ministers to “discuss trade options” in response to Donald Trump’s “permanent” 25 percent tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts.

“What exactly the United States does next is unclear, but what is clear, what is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home,” Carney said. 

“We can control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away. We can deal with this crisis best by building our own strength right here at home.” 

Carney warned that Canada, which is currently one of the top importers of U.S. goods, would need to reshape its economy to wean itself off its southern neighbor.

“We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere. And we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven’t seen in generations,” Carney said. 

On Wednesday, Carney called the latest round of tariffs a “very direct attack.” 

“We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country,” he said at the time.

Back stateside, the Big Three automakers took an immediate hit Thursday as the market digested Trump’s tariff announcement, with new tariffs on vehicles expected to go into effect on April 3 and on vehicle parts one month later.

The White House has pretended that the steep tariffs on Canada are a bargaining chip to help curb illegal drug trafficking—a threat so minor that it warranted no mention in the Trump administration’s first Annual Threat Assessment—but Trump openly admitted that he hoped to use tariffs to bully Canada into becoming a U.S. state. His bullying has since escalated into an all-out trade war, which could potentially devastate states along America’s northern border. 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Deported Someone to El Salvador Megaprison Over Paperwork Error

Trump claims everyone deported to El Salvador was a member of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The reports keep proving otherwise.

Maked agents force a row of men to bend over and walk forward, as their hands are behind their back and handcuffed to their feet.
El Salvador Presidency/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images
People deported from the United States arrive in El Salvador.

The Trump administration sent a Venezuelan national with no criminal record to a Salvadoran megaprison based on an administrative error, according to The Miami Herald.

Frengel Reyes Mota, 24 years old, was deported to El Salvador earlier this month along with hundreds of other Venezuelan men whom the Trump administration falsely claims to be Tren de Aragua gang members. Trump invoked the wartime Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to bypass any judicial resistance (which has come anyway in the form of Judge James Boasberg). But Reyes Mota’s immigration records contain multiple errors, including marking him as a woman, using a different last name, and filing two ID numbers for him.

Reyes Mota has committed no crime—either in Venezuela or the United States—and has none of the tattoos that the Trump administration is absurdly alleging identify Tren de Aragua members. In fact, he has no tattoos at all. He had a pending asylum case before he was disappeared to El Salvador without a day in court.

“We are facing a novel and extremely concerning situation where people’s immigration court proceedings are still pending but they are being disappeared from the United States without any lawful removal order,” said Mark Prada, Retes Mota’s lawyer. “This is an affront to the rule of law.”

The Trump administration continues to assert that a DHS file notes that Reyes Mota “may be a Tren de Aragua associate.” But his lack of criminal record is mentioned in the very same file.

More bleak stories like this are sure to come, as the Trump administration doubles down on its indiscriminate deportations of tattooed Latino men under the guise of war.

