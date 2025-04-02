Trump Press Secretary Reacts to Report That Musk Is on His Way Out
Karoline Leavitt has responded to the news that Trump warned his own Cabinet that Elon Musk won’t be around for much longer.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt thinks that reports of Elon Musk’s potential leave of absence from the Trump administration are “garbage.”
A story Wednesday from Politico’s Rachael Bade posits that Trump has communicated to his inner circle that although he isn’t displeased with Musk’s performance as the federal government’s malevolent auditor, the two men mutually decided that it was time for Musk to “return to his businesses and take on a supporting role,” according to three anonymous insiders.
Some speculate that Musk’s current business failings are the cause for the shift. Others note that it might be intended to preempt any future liability Musk and his strangeness may pose to the administration. Either way, Leavitt swears that none of it is true.
“This ‘scoop’ is garbage,” Leavitt wrote on X about an hour after Bade’s story broke. “Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”
There are no further details on the timeline of Musk’s departure, what exactly Musk’s “supporting role” would be, or how it’s any different from what he’s doing now.