Trump Press Secretary Reacts to Report That Musk Is on His Way Out

Some speculate that Musk’s current business failings are the cause for the shift. Others note that it might be intended to preempt any future liability Musk and his strangeness may pose to the administration. Either way, Leavitt swears that none of it is true.

“This ‘scoop’ is garbage,” Leavitt wrote on X about an hour after Bade’s story broke. “Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

There are no further details on the timeline of Musk’s departure, what exactly Musk’s “supporting role” would be, or how it’s any different from what he’s doing now.