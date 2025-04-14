State Department Memo on Abducted Tufts Student Exposes Rubio’s Lies

Along with the lack of evidence against the 30-year-old Ph.D. student, the State Department noted that Öztürk’s name was not associated with any terrorism-related information across U.S. databases. The department recommended that her F-1 student visa not be revoked.

Öztürk was originally targeted by the Department of Homeland Security because she co-authored an op-ed last spring urging Tufts University to divest from companies with ties to Israel. A memo from a DHS official obtained by the Post claims that Öztürk engaged in “anti-Israel activism in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israelis on October 7, 2023.”

The DHS justified her detainment under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows for the deportation of any noncitizen who engages in activities that could have “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” like writing for the school paper, apparently.