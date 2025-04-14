State Department Memo on Abducted Tufts Student Exposes Rubio’s Lies
Here’s the truth about the evidence against Tufts University student Rümeysa Öztürk.
The Department of Homeland Security had no evidence linking a Tufts University international student to terrorism or antisemitism—but ICE agents kidnapped her anyway.
A few days before Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish student attending Tufts University, was detained by masked immigrations and customs enforcement agents last month, a memo from the State Department concluded that she had not engaged in antisemitic activities or made any statements in support of terrorism, The Washington Post reported Monday.
Along with the lack of evidence against the 30-year-old Ph.D. student, the State Department noted that Öztürk’s name was not associated with any terrorism-related information across U.S. databases. The department recommended that her F-1 student visa not be revoked.
Öztürk was originally targeted by the Department of Homeland Security because she co-authored an op-ed last spring urging Tufts University to divest from companies with ties to Israel. A memo from a DHS official obtained by the Post claims that Öztürk engaged in “anti-Israel activism in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israelis on October 7, 2023.”
The DHS justified her detainment under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows for the deportation of any noncitizen who engages in activities that could have “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” like writing for the school paper, apparently.
A video of Öztürk’s kidnapping outside her apartment in Somerville, Massachusetts, showed her being taken away by masked ICE agents and escorted into a gray SUV, a disturbing visual representative of Trump’s crackdown on legal immigrants’ civil liberties. Her arrest sparked outrage and criticism across the country, and is part of a larger assault from Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the rights of international students. Since Trump took office in January, more than 600 international students have had their visas revoked.
Öztürk has since been detained at a Louisiana detention facility, where she’s described the conditions as “unsanitary, unsafe, and inhumane.” Despite the lack of evidence against her, she could still be deported solely under Rubio’s discretion, without the need for justification, under a different section of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Her federal court hearing is scheduled for Monday in Vermont.