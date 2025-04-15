AOC Rakes In Millions From Small Donors as She Stands Up to Trump
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit a record fundraising haul. Democrats, take note.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $9.5 million this quarter, and none of it came from lobbyists or super PACs.
The New York congresswoman racked in donations from 266,000 individual donors, with each donation averaging about $21, marking this her strongest quarter to date, according to her campaign.
“I cannot convey enough how grateful I am to the millions of people supporting us with your time, resources, & energy,” she wrote in a post on X. “Your support has allowed us to rally people together at record scale to organize their communities.”
AOC’s funding haul no doubt sends a message to the Democratic Party—which is predominantly funded by billionaires—as it desperately tries to gain footing in the face of Donald Trump’s attack on federal funding, civil liberties, and the Constitution.
The 35-year-old has spent much of Trump’s first term accompanying Bernie Sanders on his Fighting Oligarchy Tour, which has drawn record-breaking crowds in red and blue states across the country. There’s been plenty of buzz about her future within the party, and she’s been floated as a potential replacement for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who decimated his reputation when he broke party lines and voted to pass the GOP’s disastrous stopgap spending bill last month.
“There is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters following Schumer’s decision. “And this is not just about progressive Democrats. This is across the board—the entire party.”
In a March CNN poll, the Democratic Party’s favorability dropped to an all-time low, with 47 percent of voters saying the party should be doing more to stop Trump’s agenda. Ten percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said AOC best represents the party’s values. In another poll for the 2028 New York primary released by Politico, AOC led Schumer by 19 points, a sign that Democratic constituents are desperately ready for someone new to rally behind.