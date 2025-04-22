Pete Hegseth Has Bonkers Theory About His Second Signal Group Chat

But Hegseth and Donald Trump are refusing to admit he did anything wrong, instead painting the defense secretary as MAGA’s latest victim in the left’s tirade against progress. “This is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Monday.

Hegseth too doubled down while speaking to his former news network. “I’m here because the president asked me to bring war fighting back to the Pentagon. Every single day, that is our focus,” he said.

“If people don’t like it, they can come after me. No worries. I’m standing right here. The war fighters are behind us. Our enemies know they’re on notice, our allies know we’re behind them, and that, in this dangerous world, for the American people, is what it’s all about.” It would be a much stronger rallying cry if the administration behind him wasn’t single-handedly betraying every ally the United States has.