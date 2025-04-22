Pete Hegseth Has Bonkers Theory About His Second Signal Group Chat
The defense secretary is scrambling to distract from the scandal.
As Pete Hegseth faces a growing number of calls for his resignation post-Signalgate 2.0, the defense secretary has turned to blaming an age-old far-right enemy: the deep state.
In an interview with Fox & Friends Tuesday, the 44-year-old was asked whether there are some “deep-state forces” that want Hegseth booted from the Pentagon.
“They’ve come after me from day one,” Hegseth responded, repeating the excuse that any exposure of his own wrongdoing is just some kind of smear campaign from the left.
Chaos at the Pentagon ensued Sunday after The New York Times reported that Hegseth shared sensitive U.S. military plans about bombing the Houthis in Yemen in an unsecured Signal group chat—again. This time, the chat included his wife, brother, lawyer, and others in his personal circles.
Just hours after the Times’ report, Politico published an opinion essay by former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot detailing the department’s “full-blown meltdown” spurred by Hegseth over the last month. The frenzy has led both Democrats and Republicans to call for Hegseth’s ousting.
But Hegseth and Donald Trump are refusing to admit he did anything wrong, instead painting the defense secretary as MAGA’s latest victim in the left’s tirade against progress. “This is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Monday.
Hegseth too doubled down while speaking to his former news network. “I’m here because the president asked me to bring war fighting back to the Pentagon. Every single day, that is our focus,” he said.
“If people don’t like it, they can come after me. No worries. I’m standing right here. The war fighters are behind us. Our enemies know they’re on notice, our allies know we’re behind them, and that, in this dangerous world, for the American people, is what it’s all about.” It would be a much stronger rallying cry if the administration behind him wasn’t single-handedly betraying every ally the United States has.