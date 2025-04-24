How Trump Just Made His Own Cryptocurrency Value Skyrocket
Donald Trump’s latest cryptocurrency scheme is his most corrupt yet.
Donald Trump’s memecoin rocketed in value following news that the president would meet with some of the cryptocurrency’s top investors.
Trump is scheduled to have a private dinner on May 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Washington with the 220 people who have the highest average Trumpcoin balance during a designated three-week period, Cryptoslate reported Thursday.
In order to break that top 220, buyers will need to invest more than $395,000, according to an analysis by CryptoRank.io. But the rising investment will definitely benefit some key players in Trumpworld, including the president himself, who holds roughly 80 percent of the total supply of TRUMP tokens.
The dinner announcement sparked a 54 percent jump in the value of the memecoin.
The top 25 investors in TRUMP tokens will receive VIP access to the dinner event, opening the opportunity for them to take photos alongside Trump and receive a guided tour the following day.
“If the event is canceled, the NFT will serve as compensation in lieu of attendance,” Cryptoslate reported.
Critics of Trump’s cryptocurrency have flagged the investment as a novel way to circumnavigate Federal Election Commission contribution limits, which prevent individuals from donating more than $3,500 per election to their candidate of choice.
Trump has tried to position himself as a pro-crypto president. At a Bitcoin Conference in Nashville in July, Trump promised to build out a “strategic national bitcoin reserve” if elected, according to CoinDesk.
But others have derided the memecoin as little more than another money-grabbing grift. Trump’s long list of election-year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood. Trump also took the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social public and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform headed by his two sons, Eric and Don Jr., which even the president’s allies have criticized as a “huge mistake.”