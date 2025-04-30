Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Elon Musk Has Officially Left the White House

The world’s richest man is no longer right next to Donald Trump on the White House premises.

Elon Musk walks on the White House lawn at night. His young child X Æ walks behind him holding a bag in his hands and waving to the camera.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Elon Musk has departed from the White House as he prepares to end his tenure as the department’s leader, according to reporting from The New York Post.

“Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect,” maintained White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who later noted that the billionaire “hasn’t been here physically, but it really doesn’t matter much.” Musk is said to be officially stepping down sometime in May.

While Musk is leaving DOGE headquarters, which is just a short walk from the Oval Office, DOGE and all of the staffers he appointed will remain.

“The people that are doing this work are here doing good things and paying attention to the details. He’ll be stepping back a little, but he’s certainly not abandoning it,” Wiles said. “And his people are definitely not.”

Musk’s departure sounds great to a majority of Americans (and Tesla shareholders), but reports of a clean break between Trump and Musk—one of the defining characters of the second term MAGAverse—are greatly exaggerated. Musk is keeping one foot in and one foot out, offering competing images of what his role will be in the future.

“I’ll have to continue doing [DOGE] for, I think, probably the remainder of the president’s term, just to make sure that the waste and fraud that we stop does not come roaring back, which will do if it has the chance,” Musk said on a Tesla call, contradicting his comments about stepping away. “I think I’ll continue to spend a day or two per week on government matters for as long as the president would like me to do so and as long as it is useful.”

A day or two per week on government matters. This guy isn’t going anywhere. As The New Republic’s Alex Shephard wrote, it’s much more likely that Musk realizes that his public relationship with Trump (who is currently at his most unpopular) is toxic for the value of his multiple businesses. Musk is only changing his public relationship with Trump and DOGE, while fully maintaining it in private.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Refuses to Answer One Telling Question on Pete Hegseth

Is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s time finally up?

Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegset sit at a conference table for a Cabinet meeting.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t giving a clear answer regarding Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s future.

On Tuesday, Trump sat for an interview with ABC News’s Terry Moran, who asked the president if he had “100 percent confidence in Pete Hegseth.”

Trump’s reply didn’t exactly inspire confidence.

“I don’t have 100 percent confidence in anything. Okay? Anything. Do I have 100 percent, it’s a stupid question. Look—” Trump said, before Moran interjected.

“It’s a pretty important position,” said Moran.

“I have—no, no no. You don’t have 100 percent. Only a liar would say ‘I have 100 percent confidence.’ I don’t have 100 percent confidence that we’re gonna finish this interview,” Trump said.

While the interview did continue, Hegseth would have probably preferred a stronger show of support from his boss at that moment. The former Fox News host has been under fire for the past several weeks over his use of private chats on the Signal app to discuss attack plans on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, as well as his manic efforts to find leakers at the Department of Defense.

The “Signalgate” scandal has dogged Hegseth as worse revelations have come out every day, from the fact that journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was present in one of the group chats to the fact that a second chat contained Hegseth’s brother and wife. Hegseth has refused to resign and still has the support of the president for the time being. The question is whether Trump will eventually get fed up with the negative coverage, or if there’s a new worse revelation about Hegseth on the horizon.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Goes Full Dictator With Grim Warning About Courts

Donald Trump is dead set on accomplishing his agenda.

Donald Trump holds up his fists while onstage at a rally
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump seems ready to escalate his assault on the judiciary, stating that “nothing” would stop his mass immigration efforts.

During a rally in Michigan Tuesday night marking his god-awful first 100 days in office, the president vowed to continue defying judges who ruled against him.

“We cannot allow a handful of communist, radical left judges to obstruct the enforcement of our laws and assume the duties that belong solely to the president of the United States,” Trump said.

“Judges are trying to take away the power given to the president to keep our country safe. It’s not a good thing, but I hope for the sake of our country that the Supreme Court is gonna save this, because we have to do something. These people are just looking to destroy our country,” Trump continued.

“Nothing will stop me in the mission to keep America safe again,” Trump warned.

Trump has already acted in defiance of the Supreme Court, refusing to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who was wrongly deported to prison in El Salvador as the result of an “administrative error.” When Time magazine asked about Abrego Garcia, he claimed his lawyers said they didn’t need to do anything about it.

When asked about it again during an ABC News exclusive interview Tuesday, Trump made several excuses for violating the order, before saying, “I’m not the one making this decision, we have lawyers who don’t want to do this.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered a pause on deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which the Trump administration was using to remove detainees they alleged were gang members. To expedite the removals, detainees were denied their due process, resulting in the mass removal of individuals whose supposed gang affiliation was never proven, many of whom had no criminal record at all.

The Supreme Court ruled that detainees must be given the opportunity to “actually seek habeas relief in the proper venue before such removal occurs,” which the Trump administration then proceeded to ignore, preparing to remove another group of immigrants. The high court then blocked removals altogether “until further order of this court.”

Trump’s latest threat against judges feels particularly disturbing given a comment from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt Monday, who wouldn’t rule out arresting Supreme Court justices.

Greg Sargent
/

Trump’s Tirade at Reporter Wrecks His Own Case Against Abrego Garcia

Watch Trump lose it under tough, persistent questioning from Terry Moran of ABC.

Donald Trump points at the camera while outside.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump grew angry as a reporter persistently questioned him about his refusal to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a prison in El Salvador—and in so doing, Trump accidentally demolished his whole case against the wrongfully deported Salvadoran man.

In the interview, ABC News’s Terry Moran pointed out that Trump has the power to pick up the phone, call El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, and with the “power of the presidency” get Bukele to release him.

“I could,” Trump replied. “If he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that.”

At the most basic level, this destroys one of the Trump administration’s central arguments for leaving Abrego Garcia to rot in an El Salvadoran gulag. Administration officials say they have no power to compel Bukele to release him, because it would intrude on Salvadoran sovereignty to dictate that country’s treatment of one of its own.

But Trump just admitted that if he called Bukele and asked him to do this, his fellow dictator would in fact comply. This wrecks the fake distinction upon which Trump has hung his whole argument—the one between compelling Bukele to release Abrego Garcia and merely requesting that Bukele do so.

That phony distinction survives in the MAGA information universe—and in Trump’s head—because it’s insulated inside a propaganda bubble from precisely this sort of questioning from Moran. Here in the real world, of course Bukele would release Abrego Garcia if Trump asked him to. We are paying El Salvador to hold all these prisoners at our request.

But the whole thing gets even worse. Moran pointed out that if Trump has the power to call Bukele and get Abrego Garcia released, then his refusal to do so violates the Supreme Court’s April 10 directive that the administration “facilitate” his return.

“I’m not the one making this decision,” Trump answered testily. “We have lawyers that don’t want to do this.”

But this also fails. It either means Trump is knowingly violating the Supreme Court and hiding behind his lawyers to do so, or that his lawyers are deceiving him about what the high court has ordered—revealing he’s weak and subject to manipulation.

Perhaps his lawyers are making a very, er, lawyerly case to him that the court’s ruling gives Trump a middle ground to sort-of try to get Abrego Garcia back without succeeding. But this isn’t a defense either. It would mean they are playing bullshit lawyer games to avoid doing what’s lawful and right. Regardless, all signs are that Trump hasn’t taken any steps to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return.

Trump lost his temper when the topic turned to MS-13. Trump claimed again that Abrego Garcia’s tattoos show he’s a gang member, which experts seriously doubt. Even worse, Trump appeared to suggest the symbols “M,” “S,” “1,” and “3” are literally tattooed on Abrego Garcia’s hands.

“It says M-S-one-three,” Trump said.

When Moran noted correctly that those images were digitally added—to provide a pretend visual aid to the tattoos—Trump unraveled, glaring at Moran and ranting that he should be thankful for getting this interview at all.

The evidence for Abrego Garcia’s alleged MS-13 ties is extremely thin. It’s largely based on the testimony of a Maryland cop who was suspended soon after and indicted for serious professional misconduct involving the sharing of confidential information with a sex worker. He pleaded guilty and was removed from the force.

The MS-13 claim isn’t just a vile smear. The idea that Abrego Garcia poses a severe public safety threat is the foundation for the administration’s entire rationale for not bringing him back and attempting to remove him again via lawful channels. Note that Trump suggested to Moran that if Abrego Garcia were not a gang member, Trump would bring him back.

So the administration should have to answer for the fact that the whole basis for not doing so is largely the finding of one disgraced cop. Yet neither Trump nor any senior administration officials have ever been questioned on this point.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Celebrates Ignoring Constitution at 100-Day Rally

Donald Trump continues to stoke claims that a third term is possible for him.

Donald Trump holds his arms out to the side while speaking at a rally
Sarah Rice/Bloomberg/Getty Images

To celebrate his 100th day in office, Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan—where he, his team, and his fans celebrated the idea of unconstitutionally keeping him in office for a third term.

At one point, Trump smiled as the crowd erupted into a chant, calling for him to stay in power.

“Three!” the crowd roared.

“Well, we actually already served three, if you count. But remember, I like the victories, I like the three victories which we absolutely had. I just don’t like the results of the middle term,” Trump said, continuing to ignore the fact that he lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden.

Over the last month, Trump has repeatedly said he was “not joking” about pursuing a third term in office. The language first appeared in March during a phone call with NBC News’s Kristin Welker, when he said that he was actually very serious about potentially circumventing the Constitution in order to lead the country for another four years after his second term ends.

“No, no I’m not joking. I’m not joking,” the president said at the time, agreeing with Welker that one such plan to keep him in office involved having Vice President JD Vance front the next Republican presidential ticket with Trump as his number two—roles that they would then switch once back in office.

But the alarming comment reappeared in an April 22 interview with Time magazine, when the president said, “There are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known” for keeping him in power.

“But I don’t believe in loopholes. I don’t believe in using loopholes,” said the convicted felon, who has been accused of running scams and shams and was judged in September 2023 to have committed business fraud.

The non-loophole alternative to remaining in power would have Trump formally run for a third term—and would require a near-impossible amendment to the Constitution that would have to pass with the consent of most of the country.

As outlined in Article V of the Constitution, any such alteration requires at least two-thirds of the Senate and the House to agree on the modification, with that change then requiring ratification by a minimum of three-quarters of states in the nation.

A second approach to repealing the term-limiting amendment could be via a constitutional convention, though two-thirds of states would need to support the motion to have one at all, and any proposed changes to an amendment would still require ratification by three-fourths of the states.

Regardless of the enormous uphill climb, the business mogul is already making money off of a potential third term and building his brand to remain in office in the process. Red caps reading “Trump 2028” in white lettering are retailing on the online Trump store for $50 a pop. In an interview with Axios, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the merchandise was “just a hat” and did not suggest that Trump was thinking of staying in office past his current term—though she didn’t neglect to insinuate the alleged popularity of such an idea, adding that the caps have been “flying off the shelves.”

But Trump’s bubble defies reality. Recent polling suggests that Trump’s popularity has nosedived in recent months, in large part due to his whiplash tariff proposals.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell by 7.9 points in April, bringing overall consumer confidence to 86, according to a report published Tuesday. Consumer futures were brought to a 13-year low, with outlooks on the economy dropping by 12.5 points to 54.5 points. That’s well below the threshold of 80 that “usually signals a recession ahead,” according to the Conference Board.

And an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll published Sunday found that Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 39 percent—a six percent drop from February—marking the lowest first-100-day rating of a president since modern polling began roughly 80 years ago.

Read more about the third term claims:
Trump Makes Chilling “Joke” About Third Term Rumors
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Official Says American Dream Is Working in Factories Forever

Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick laid out a disturbing plan to bring back serfdom in full force.

Howard Lutnick speaks into a microphone in the White House while Donald Trump looks on in the background.
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomber/Getty Images

Former CEO and current Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick—who wants robots to replace the American worker and wants you to shut up and take your Social Security cuts—also wants a section of the population to commit generations of their families to working in factories.

“It’s time to train people not to do the jobs of the past but to do the great jobs of the future,” Lutnick said Tuesday on MSNBC while arguing for more community college education, before his argument got much worse. 

“This is the new model, where you work in these kind of plants for the rest of your life, and your kids work here, and your grandkids work here. You know, we let the auto plants go overseas. Right now you should see an auto plant, it’s highly automated but the people—the four, five thousand people who work there—they are trained to take care of those robotic arms, they are trained to keep the air conditioning system.” 

Lutnick: "It's time to train people not to do the jobs of the past, but to do the great jobs of the future. This is the new model where you work in these kinds of plants for the rest of your life and your kids work here and your grandkids work here. We let the auto plants go overseas."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) April 29, 2025 at 1:51 PM

There’s nothing wrong with working in a factory, on its face. But Lutnick, the son of a college professor and the grandson of a dry-cleaning store owner, is suggesting that millions of people ought to commit to a generational lack of upward mobility under the guise of creating a new class of American labor. What Lutnick is so enthusiastically describing—being bound to the same job in the same industry for decades and decades—is serfdom. And that serfdom won’t even be widely available as automation takes over and the only job left is to watch the robots and make sure they don’t overheat. Howard Lutnick and Donald Trump view the domestic workforce as a homogenous, voiceless mass happy to live in the dreary mediocrity they’re forced into.  

An important reminder:
Everybody Hates Howard Lutnick
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Stephen Miller Snaps on Fox News After They Ran a Bad Trump Poll

Never mind that almost all polls show Donald Trump’s popularity plummeting.

Stephen Miller gestures and looks to the side while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Even Donald Trump’s favorite network is facing backlash for not bending the knee enough.

Speaking with Fox News on Tuesday, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller unabashedly told the network that they should fire their pollster, notifying them that the White House “does not acknowledge” Fox’s negative polling about Trump.

The terse exchange followed a point-blank question by anchor John Roberts, who asked Miller to comment on polling data that indicated “a lot of people think [Trump’s] spending too much time on tariffs and not enough time on the economy and lowering prices.”

But Miller did not comment on the data. Instead, he opted to cut the network down a notch, leveraging Trump’s authority and base to suggest that the network take an even more sycophantic approach.

“I don’t want to make things weird for you, John,” Miller said. “But it is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster.”

“And I won’t surprise you with that, I don’t think you’re surprised that I’m saying that, but the Fox News pollster has always been wrong about President Trump,” Miller continued, harkening back to polling from last summer that suggested former Vice President Kamala Harris would win the presidential election.

“We don’t acknowledge any of that polling,” Miller added.

When Fox returned from a commercial break, Roberts noted that the network would continue to defend its work, regardless of the Trump administration’s prerogative.

“You might have been watching earlier when Stephen Miller joined us here on America Reports, he made a remark that was critical of our polling,” Roberts said. “But here at Fox News we stand by our polling as we always have.”

Unfortunately for Miller, Fox News isn’t alone. Multiple polls show Trump is deeply unpopular for his economic policies.

Miller previously served as the senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting during Trump’s first term. The far-right politico has made a name for himself for his vicious anti-immigrant policies, which include proposals to build mass deportation camps and deploy the military and the National Guard to seal the border, promising a forthcoming reality of “large-scale raids” and “throughput facilities.”

He’s long been viewed as one of the most apparent and rigid ties between Trump and the white nationalist agenda. Miller, a mentee of Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, has had a profound impact on the president-elect’s language and policy on immigration, despite entering Trumpworld with little policy or legal expertise.

He was the architect of Trump’s first Muslim travel ban and has been a vocal proponent of family separation at the U.S. border, as well as limiting citizenship for legal immigrants. During his time in Trump’s first term, leaked emails revealed that Miller promoted white nationalist articles and books, especially on the idea that nonwhite people are replacing white people.

Miller’s rhetoric has been roundly condemned—including by his uncle, Dr. David S. Glosser, who in a scathing 2018 piece for Politico Magazine condemned his far-right relative as a hypocrite for drafting policy that would have prevented their own family from seeking refuge on America’s shores in the twentieth century.

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid
/

16 Democrats Just Voted to Confirm Another Trump Appointee

What the hell is going on with the Democrats?

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s choice for U.S. ambassador to China was confirmed Tuesday with the help of 16 Democratic votes in the Senate. 

David Perdue, formerly a Republican senator from Georgia, easily sailed through with a 67–29 vote, with four senators not voting. The Democrats who joined all but two Republicans to vote for Perdue weren’t only representing battleground states, either.

“Yea” votes included New Jersey’s Cory Booker, whose record-breaking speech on the Senate floor against Trump’s policies earlier this month seemed to inspire the rest of his party, as well as Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a military veteran who has criticized the administration for firing military veterans from civil service positions.  

Perdue was confirmed while the U.S. and China are in the midst of a trade war entirely caused by Trump’s ill-conceived 145 percent tariffs against Chinese imports, which China has responded to with its own 84 percent tariffs against U.S. exports to the country. Somehow, 16 Senate Democrats agreed with Trump’s choice of Perdue to deal with Beijing during this manufactured crisis. Here are their names: 

  1. Cory Booker—New Jersey
  2. Chris Coons—Delaware
  3. Tammy Duckworth—Illinois
  4. John Fetterman—Pennsylvania
  5. Ruben Gallego—Arizona
  6. Maggie Hassan—New Hampshire
  7. Tim Kaine—Virginia
  8. Andy Kim—New Jersey
  9. Angus King—Maine (independent who caucuses with Democrats)
  10. Amy Klobuchar—Minnesota
  11. Gary Peters—Michigan
  12. Jack Reed—Rhode Island
  13. Jacky Rosen—Nevada
  14. Jeanne Shaheen—New Hampshire
  15. Elissa Slotkin—Michigan
  16. Mark Warner—Virginia
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Economy Sends U.S. Confidence Dropping Like a Rock

U.S. consumer confidence is the lowest it’s been in years.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Consumer confidence in the economy has plummeted for the fifth straight month, sinking to lows not seen since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, all thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell by 7.9 points in April, bringing overall consumer confidence to 86, according to a report published Tuesday. Consumer futures were brought to a 13-year low, with outlooks on the economy dropping by 12.5 points to 54.5 points. That’s well below the threshold of 80 that “usually signals a recession ahead,” according to the Conference Board.

“The decline was largely driven by consumers’ expectations. The three expectation components—business conditions, employment prospects, and future income—all deteriorated sharply, reflecting pervasive pessimism about the future,” Stephanie Guichard, a senior economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement.

The number of consumers expecting fewer jobs in the next six months (32.1 percent) was particularly alarming, reaching heights not seen since April 2009, when the country was in the midst of the Great Recession.

“Expectations about future income prospects turned clearly negative for the first time in five years, suggesting that concerns about the economy have now spread to consumers worrying about their own personal situations,” Guichard noted.

The drop-off in confidence has rattled all ages and income groups, as well as all political affiliations. The group with the sharpest decline in confidence is also America’s most employed, people aged 35 to 55.

The root cause of the instability was “high financial market volatility in April,” which hit American consumers’ stock portfolios and retirement savings hard and fast, per the Conference Board’s report. That was almost singularly due to Trump’s machinations in the White House, which included releasing (and stalling) a sweeping and vindictive tariff proposal plan that economists observed (and the White House eventually confirmed) was founded on bad math.

It’s not the only negative indicator for Trump’s performance. An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll published Sunday found that Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 39 percent—a 6 percent drop from February—marking the lowest first-100-day rating of a president since modern polling began roughly 80 years ago.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Elon Musk Lost Boatload of Money in Trump’s First 100 Days

Here’s one thing to celebrate from Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Elon Musk sits in Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting and stares off forlornly.
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It turns out that all of Elon Musk’s villainous efforts working in the Trump administration have cost him 25 percent of his total wealth.

Since January 17, just three days prior to the start of President Trump’s second term, the tech oligarch and fascism enthusiast has lost $113 billion, Bloomberg reports. The bulk of that loss has come from a 33 percent drop in the stock price of Musk’s Tesla car company, taking a chunk out of his wallet even as his other companies, such as SpaceX, Neuralink, and XAi, have taken in more funding.

Tesla has lost $448.3 billion in market value since January, with the car company becoming the target of protests over the White House’s massive cuts to government agencies and its other unpopular policies. Demonstrations have sprouted up at Tesla dealerships across the country, and sales have plummeted, with the company experiencing its worst quarterly earnings in years.

Musk has crowed about the success of his work in government through theDepartment of Government Efficiency. But he has been unable to live up to his own promises, claiming to save only $160 billion versus the lofty $2 trillion figure he said he would deliver. On top of that, his cost-cutting measures could end up costing taxpayers even more money. His efforts have made him massively unpopular, with 54 percent of Americans disapproving of the world’s richest man compared to 53 percent disapproval of Trump, according to a new poll.

Musk can’t ignore the consequences of his actions anymore, saying on Tesla’s earnings call last week, “There’s been some blowback for the time that I’ve been spending in government.” As a result, Musk added that his “time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly” beginning in May.

But even if that is true, it may not reverse Musk’s financial misfortunes or his lack of popularity. It’s not going to make Americans start buying his cars again or forget that he called Social Security, which millions of disabled and elderly Americans depend on, a “Ponzi scheme.” Musk will have to work tirelessly to atone for his actions to get back into the public’s good graces, if that’s even possible.

