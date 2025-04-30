Elon Musk Has Officially Left the White House
The world’s richest man is no longer right next to Donald Trump on the White House premises.
Elon Musk has departed from the White House as he prepares to end his tenure as the department’s leader, according to reporting from The New York Post.
“Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect,” maintained White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who later noted that the billionaire “hasn’t been here physically, but it really doesn’t matter much.” Musk is said to be officially stepping down sometime in May.
While Musk is leaving DOGE headquarters, which is just a short walk from the Oval Office, DOGE and all of the staffers he appointed will remain.
“The people that are doing this work are here doing good things and paying attention to the details. He’ll be stepping back a little, but he’s certainly not abandoning it,” Wiles said. “And his people are definitely not.”
Musk’s departure sounds great to a majority of Americans (and Tesla shareholders), but reports of a clean break between Trump and Musk—one of the defining characters of the second term MAGAverse—are greatly exaggerated. Musk is keeping one foot in and one foot out, offering competing images of what his role will be in the future.
“I’ll have to continue doing [DOGE] for, I think, probably the remainder of the president’s term, just to make sure that the waste and fraud that we stop does not come roaring back, which will do if it has the chance,” Musk said on a Tesla call, contradicting his comments about stepping away. “I think I’ll continue to spend a day or two per week on government matters for as long as the president would like me to do so and as long as it is useful.”
A day or two per week on government matters. This guy isn’t going anywhere. As The New Republic’s Alex Shephard wrote, it’s much more likely that Musk realizes that his public relationship with Trump (who is currently at his most unpopular) is toxic for the value of his multiple businesses. Musk is only changing his public relationship with Trump and DOGE, while fully maintaining it in private.