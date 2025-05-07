Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Ford Hikes Car Prices Thanks to Trump’s Reckless Tariffs

Consumers are already seeing the costs of Trump’s trade war.

Ford cars in a parking lot
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Ford is jacking up the cost of its foreign-made cars, including what’s known as America’s most affordable pickup, amidst Donald Trump’s disastrous auto tariffs.

Just days after the company said it didn’t expect auto prices to increase this year, a memo sent to Ford’s dealerships revealed it would hike prices on three of its Mexican-made models, Reuters first reported. The suggested retail price is expected to increase anywhere between $600 to $2,000 per car beginning May 2 and would hit the Maverick, known as the most affordable pickup truck in the country.

“This is our usual mid-year pricing actions combined with some tariffs we are facing,” Ford spokesman Said Deep told CNN. “We have not passed on the full cost of tariffs to our customers. Our approach throughout this evolving situation continues to be doing what’s right for our customers–and our business.”

Last month, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles and auto parts, a devastating blow to car manufacturers who have long freely imported cars and parts without fee.

Economists estimate this will lead to imported vehicles facing tariffs ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 per vehicle, which will ultimately raise car prices for consumers. Auto dealers are already seeing a dwindling supply of available cars to sell.

On Monday, Ford said Trump’s tariffs were likely to drop the company’s profits for the year by about $1.5 billion, but that it is “well positioned to adapt to the changes tariffs are driving” in the industry. The majority of Ford’s cars are manufactured in the U.S., so it likely won’t be hit as hard by Trump’s tariffs as other manufacturers. Still, the three models it makes in Mexico—the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Maverick, and the Bronco Sport—are already going up in price.

The auto industry has been relatively supportive of Trump’s tariff scheme and manufacturers have been slow to peg price increases to the president’s economic policies. But now, not even Ford, the pride and joy of the American auto industry, can’t keep up the facade.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Birthday Parade to Cost Eyewatering Amount—and Could Get Worse

The price tag for Donald Trump’s birthday parade keeps going up.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone in the Oval Office
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to pay $45 million to roll tanks down the streets of Washington, D.C., on his birthday.

It was only a few months ago that the president signed an executive order creating a program to “beautify Washington D.C.” Now, he’s plotting to transform his expensive birthday parade into a demolition derby that will cause serious damage to the roads that line the nation’s capitol.

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News’s chief national security correspondent, wrote on X Wednesday that the newest batch of plans for a military parade to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary—which also happens to fall on Flag Day, Trump’s birthday—will feature 90 heavy vehicles.

This would include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and heavy artillery weaponry. Griffin reported there would be 10 tanks and 10 Howitzers.

The first time Trump pitched the idea of throwing a massive military parade in his honor was in 2018. At the time, plans to include tanks were ultimately scrapped over concerns they would damage the roads. A Pentagon planning memo said that the procession would “include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks,” because “consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure.”

This time around, it seems similar considerations to preserve local infrastructure have been skipped.

During an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday, Trump said the hefty $45 million price tag was “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.” U.S. defense planners said that the price would fall somewhere between $25 million and $45 million, according to Griffin.

Those numbers should be questionable, however. In 2018, the estimated price tag of Trump’s parade was roughly $92 million. Imagining that these plans include many of the same features as the ones from seven years ago, inflation would put the price tag closer to $117 million.

Whatever the price tag may be, it will fall squarely on the Army, with the cost being divided between units. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ordered major cost-cutting measures in the military. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Monday for a 20 percent reduction in four star generals and general officers in the National Guard, and a 10 percent reduction in general and flag officers.

“Through these measures, we will uphold our position as the most lethal fighting force in the world, achieving peace through strength and ensuring greater efficiency, innovation, and preparedness for any challenge that lies ahead,” Hegseth stated in a memo.

It’s no secret that Trump has hated Washington for years—but that doesn’t mean he should be allowed to destroy it for a vanity project. A “No Kings Day” protest is already being planned to combat the parade.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Has Lost Support of Voters Who Helped Him Win, Poll Shows

Donald Trump is losing support among multiple key demographics.

Donald Trump looks up while sitting in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The numbers are in, and they don’t look good for the president.

The Cook Political Report observed Wednesday that Donald Trump’s  poll numbers are in a slump with key groups that helped him win in November, including young voters, Latinos, and independents.

Cook’s newly launched poll tracker found that Trump’s net job-approval rating had plummeted just since April 15, dropping by seven points from -3.9 percent to -10.7 percent. The most dramatic shifts were witnessed in the aforementioned groups: For 18- to 29-year-old voters, Trump’s approval dropped by -11.8 points. The president lost Latinos by 10.4 points, and independents soured on Trump by 7.9 points.

“It’s worth noting that even significant slumps in the president’s popularity don’t directly translate into shifts in downballot vote choice, particularly in a deeply polarized climate,” the report read. “It’s no guarantee that most—or even many—Americans who ultimately sour on the current occupant of the White House will be driven into the arms of the Democratic Party come next November.”

Instead, those voters may be more likely to stay home—though that wouldn’t bode well for Republicans jockeying for other political positions downballot.

It’s just the latest in a string of sinking reactions to the president’s performance. An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll published last month found that Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 39 percent—a 6 percent drop from February—marking the lowest first-100-day rating of a president since modern polling began roughly 80 years ago.

And an April report by the Conference Board found that its consumer confidence index had fallen by 7.9 points, bringing overall U.S. consumer confidence to 86 points. Consumer futures were brought to a 13-year low, with outlooks on the economy dropping by 12.5 points to 54.5 points—well below the threshold of 80 that “usually signals a recession ahead,” according to the Conference Board.

The root cause of the instability was “high financial market volatility in April,” which hit American consumers’ stock portfolios and retirement savings hard and fast, per the Conference Board’s report. That was almost singularly due to Trump’s machinations in the White House, which included releasing (and stalling) a sweeping and vindictive tariff proposal plan that economists observed (and the White House eventually confirmed) was founded on bad math.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Dealt Massive Blow as Judge Blocks Executive Order on Libraries

Donald Trump’s executive order dismantled the federal agencies supporting libraries, museums, minority businesses, and mediation services.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Three federal agencies on Donald Trump’s chopping block have been saved by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. sided with a 21-state coalition Tuesday, issuing a preliminary injunction to halt one of Trump’s executive orders dismantling federal agencies that support libraries, museums, minority businesses, and mediation services. They included the Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS; the Minority Business Development Agency, MBDA; and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, FMCS.

The March order also marked the end of four other agencies, including the United States Agency for Global Media, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, and the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

In a 49-page memorandum, McConnell wrote that Trump’s order blatantly ignored the separation of powers and violated the Administrative Procedure Act “in the arbitrary and capricious way it was carried out.”

“It also disregards the fundamental constitutional role of each of the branches of our federal government; specifically, it ignores the unshakable principles that Congress makes the law and appropriates funds, and the Executive implements the law Congress enacted and spends the funds Congress appropriated,” McConnell wrote.

The sweeping order translated to mass layoffs, grant freezes, and whopping reductions. Last week, another federal judge paused planned layoffs at the IMLS, responding to a related lawsuit brought by the American Library Association.

“The States have presented compelling evidence illustrating that the harms stemming from the dismantling of IMLS, MBDA, and FMCS are already unfolding or are certain to occur, in of light the significant reduction in personnel available and competent to administer these agencies’ funds and services and the elimination of certain programs that served the States,” McConnell noted.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

DOGE Staffer Fired the Lawyers Trying to Help Him Avoid Corruption

Lawyers warned one of Elon Musk’s DOGE cronies that his investments were a conflict of interest. He fired them.

Elon Musk purses his lips while sitting in Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A 25-year old DOGE bro oversaw the termination of lawyers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last month, just days after they warned him certain stocks he owned were prohibited by employees, according to a Wednesday report by ProPublica.  

Gavin Kliger had been detailed to the CFPB in early March as part of DOGE’s efforts to take over and ultimately dismantle the ethics watchdog that oversees banks and manages vast troves of consumer data. 

But Kliger had committed a big no-no at the CFPB. His financial records indicated that he owned up to $365,000 in stock in companies that the CFPB was charged with regulating, including Tesla, which has been the subject of hundreds of consumer complaints. Kliger also owned stock in Apple and two cryptocurrencies, as well as additional companies on a “Prohibited Holdings” list, including Alphabet, Alibaba, and Berkshire Hathaway. In total, Kliger had made up to $715,000 in investments in seven barred companies. 

Kliger received an ethics notice on April 10, ProPublica reported. Shortly afterward, OMB Director Russell Vought moved forward with sweeping layoffs of federal employees, and sent Kliger and other DOGE officials an email with the subject line “CFPB RIF Work.” Another note sent to Kliger told him he’d been given access to the agency’s computer systems that “should allow you to do what you need to do.”

Kliger spent the next few days “screaming at people he did not believe were working fast enough” to disseminate termination notices, said one federal employee who used the pseudonym Alex Doe, in a sworn statement about the layoffs. On April 17, the termination notices went out, including to the ethics team, which had alerted Kliger to his prohibited investments. 

A White House spokesperson told ProPublica that Kliger “did not even manage” the layoffs, “making this entire narrative an outright lie.”

In April, the CFPB fired nearly 1,500 employees at DOGE’s direction, leaving only about 200 people employed there. The remaining workers have been forced to work around the clock to manage the transition, and they’ve begun including themselves in the layoffs. 

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Dem Governor Launches Plan to Counter RFK Jr.’s Autism Registry

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a plan to undermine the autism registry RFK Jr. keeps talking about.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks at a lectern.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a plan to protect autism-related data from RFK Jr.’s absurd plans to create a disease registry tracking autistic people. 

Pritzker plans to sign an executive order Wednesday that will prevent state agencies from obtaining or disclosing data that personally identifies people with autism, unless it’s required for medical care or legal matters, according to a copy of the order obtained by the Chicago-Sun Times

“Every Illinoisan deserves dignity, privacy, and the freedom to live without fear of surveillance or discrimination,” Pritzker said in a statement. “As Donald Trump and DOGE threaten these freedoms, we are taking steps to ensure that our state remains a leader in protecting the rights of individuals with autism and all people with disabilities.”

Pritzker’s order comes as RFK Jr. announced the National Institutes of Health is collecting private medical data from government and commercial databases to create a registry of people with autism in the United States. The data will be collected from prescription records, lab testing, and private insurance claims. While the NIH denies it’s a “registry,” RFK Jr. used the word again just this week

The announcement sparked widespread outrage among autism advocacy groups across the country. A petition against the registry garnered thousands of signatures within 24 hours. 

“They are building a list. A list of people like my children. A list of autistic individuals— tracked, labeled, and filed under the guise of public health,” Ryan Smith, the petition starter, wrote in the petition’s description. “This is not support. It is surveillance.”

RFK Jr. has long dehumanized people with autism and spread unbacked claims about the disorder. “These are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use the toilet unassisted,” Kennedy said at a press conference in April.

The lifelong vaccine skeptic has compared the rising rates of autism diagnoses in the U.S. to a preventable epidemic. Autism is not an infectious diseas; it is a lifelong developmental disorder.

With Pritzker’s executive order, Illinois will become the first state to legally restrict the sharing of autism-related data—a clear message to RFK Jr. that every American, even those he looks down upon, has the right to privacy. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Tulsi Gabbard Freaks Over Damning Report U.S. Is Spying on Greenland

The U.S. is increasing its espionage in Greenland as part of Donald Trump’s campaign to take control of the island.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard sits in Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s quest to conquer Greenland is becoming increasingly serious.

The intelligence community directed intelligence agency chiefs to conduct a spy campaign on the Denmark-controlled island territory last week, issuing a “collection emphasis message” for information pertaining to Greenland’s independence movement, as well as an examination of local attitudes regarding “American resource extraction,” reported The Wall Street Journal. It also tasked agencies to identify individuals living in Greenland and Denmark who support the Trump administration’s goals for the island.

The directive came from several high-ranking officials under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to the paper, but Gabbard was not happy to hear that the news of the initiative had gotten out.

The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information,” Gabbard told the Journal in a statement. “They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy.”

The Greenland order, which went out to multiple departments including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency, is the first tangible step the Trump administration has made to satiate the president’s desire to own the self-governing island.

One intelligence official explained to the Journal that because collection resources are “inherently limited,” they are typically used for “perceived threats, not allied countries.”

The order is just another reminder that American voters should take Donald Trump at his word. In an interview with NBC News that aired Sunday, Trump refused to rule out the possibility of taking Greenland by force.

“I don’t rule it out,” the president said. “I don’t say I’m going to do it, but I don’t rule out anything. No, not there. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security.”

The White House National Security Council has met “several times” to make Trump’s desires for the arctic island a reality, The New York Times reported in early April. At the time, a U.S. official claimed the council had sent “specific instructions to multiple arms of the government.” But those instructions never specified the use of military force.

Another effort by the Trump administration to win over Greenland involves using federal dollars on advertising and social media campaigns with hopes of persuading Greenland’s 57,000 residents to basically annex themselves for America.

But Greenlanders have not taken kindly to Trump and his associates’ sudden interest in acquiring their land. After months of heavy pressure from the Trump family, including an embarrassing stunt in which Donald Trump Jr. reportedly convinced homeless residents to wear MAGA merchandise in exchange for food, and an effort in the U.S. Congress to rename the territory “Red, White, and Blueland,” Greenland’s various political parties set aside their differences in March to unite under a singular goal: opposing U.S. aggression.

“We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders, and we want our own independence in the future,” Demokraatit Party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Sky News the night his party won a decisive majority in Parliament, making him prime minister. “And we want to build our own country by ourselves.”

A late-January poll by pollster Verian found that 85 percent of Greenland’s residents do not want to become part of the United States. Just 6 percent were in favor of the switch, while 8 percent were undecided, according to The Guardian.

That disinterest became more apparent in late March, when second lady Usha Vance’s trip around Greenland was gutted and canceled after American representatives were spotted walking around Nuuk, the island’s capital, failing to find residents who would be interested in a visit from the vice president’s wife.

But none of that has squashed Trump’s interest. In a meeting in March with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump claimed that the U.S. needs Greenland “for international security,” reasoning that the “whole area is becoming very important” because there are “ships all over the place.”

“So, we’re going to have to make a deal on that, and Denmark is not able to do that, and you know, Denmark is very far away, and really has nothing to do. What happened? A boat landed there 200 years ago or something and they say they have rights to it, I don’t know if that’s true, I don’t think it is, actually,” the apparent anti-colonialist activist said at the time.

In an address to Congress in March, Trump clarified his intention: “One way or the other, we’re going to get it.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGA Launches War on Republican Senator Blocking Trump Nominee

MAGA is beyond pissed at Thom Tillis for opposing Ed Martin’s nomination.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis walks through the Capitol with his phone in his hand.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The MAGAsphere is reeling as Republican Senator Thom Tillis seems likely to tank Trump’s nominee for D.C. attorney due to his legal and political support for January 6 insurrectionists.

Tillis came out against Ed Martin—who has been described as a “far-right election denier” and a “conspiracy theorist”—on Tuesday.

“Mr. Martin did a good job of explaining the one area that I think he’s probably right, that there were some people that were over-prosecuted, but there were some [200 to 300 of them] that should have never gotten a pardon,” Tillis told reporters Tuesday, referring to the Capitol riot insurrectionists. “I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on January 6.”

This has led to widespread anger among Trump supporters, particularly those on the farthest right.

“I was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison—not for violence on J6, but for standing my ground and refusing to bow to a rigged political prosecution,” wrote Jon Strand, an insurrectionist who said he was “with the first dozen patriots” to storm the Capitol building.

“Now Senator Thom Tillis is opposing Ed Martin, one of the few men who actually understands the injustice that I and hundreds of others have endured. This isn’t politics, it’s a coverup,” he continued in the video attached to his post, with dramatic music playing in the background. “If Tillis won’t support President Trump’s nominee, a man clearly dedicated to justice, then I will dedicate myself to ending Thom Tillis’s career…. Make sure Tillis knows, we see him. And we won’t forget this.”

Mike Benz, head of a conservative “free speech” group, completely dismissed January 6 as an issue on Steve Bannon’s War Room show.

“This is not just an ancient memory, it’s settled. Done. For [January 6] to be invoked as the reason to block Ed Martin suggests something much darker to me.” Benz went on to accuse Tillis of being a member of the deep state who can’t accept the “fedsurrection,” a MAGA conspiracy theory that the insurrection was a planted, false flag event.

“Get off your high horse. Quit worrying about your feelings, and vote for President Trump’s people,” Senator Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday on Newsmax. “Seventy-seven million voted for President Trump. I just don’t understand how people put themselves first and not their constituents.”

Tillis received even more flack on Truth Social.

“Thom Tillis voted for Merrick Garland but won’t vote for Trump’s picks,” one MAGA account with a large following wrote. “You wouldn’t do this unless you’re in on the D.C corruption.”

“If Thom Tillis wont vote Ed Martin out of committee then he needs to be REMOVED from the committee and replaced with someone that will vote to confirm,” wrote far-right activist Charlie Kirk on X. “Its not that tough, @LeaderJohnThune. Man up and do what needs to be done.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

JD Vance Has Grim Warning for Russia on Ukraine Peace Talks

JD Vance indicated that peace talks in Ukraine are not going well.

Vice President JD Vance gestures while speaking into a microphone
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Russia was “asking for too much” in its negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

During a Q&A at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington, Vance lobbed a rare criticism at Moscow over its lengthy list of demands required to end its invasion into Ukraine, when asked whether he thought Russia was serious about ending the conflict.

“I wouldn’t say—I’m not yet that pessimistic on this—I wouldn’t say that the Russians are uninterested in bringing this thing to a resolution. What I would say is right now the Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions, in order to end the conflict,” Vance said. “We think they’re asking for too much.”

Russia’s list of demands have remained largely the same since its full-scale invasion first began in 2022. In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia requires full control of five Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea. Lavrov also insisted that Ukraine must be demilitarized, banned from entering NATO, and that Kyiv would need to introduce legislation to restore the state of Russian language, culture, and religious institutions.

The vice president claimed Wednesday that the next step for the U.S. was to facilitate a face-to-face meeting between the two warring governments. “It’s very important for the Russians and Ukrainians to start talking to one another,” Vance said.

This comes little over a week after Lavrov said that Russia wanted to lift a ban on Kyiv’s ability to directly negotiate with Moscow. Yaroslav Trofimov, the chief foreign affairs correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, said that Russia was essentially telling Trump to “get lost.”

Vance made it clear that in negotiations, the United States was still playing by Russia’s rules. After Russia refused to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, Vance said that the U.S. was abandoning those hopes as well. “We’ve tried to move beyond the obsession with the 30-day ceasefire,” he said.

During the Q&A, Vance waxed poetic about how important it was to truly understand each side, even if you didn’t agree with them, but he also took a moment to whine about all that pesky historical context he’d had to endure.

“They hate each other so much that if you have an hour conversation with either side, the first 30 minutes are just them complaining about some historical grievance from four years ago, or five years ago, or 10 years ago,” Vance said.

Speaking of history, one might flash back to Vance’s humiliating display in the Oval Office in February, when he lost his temper as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy explained Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Is Trump Now Using ICE to Take Revenge on CBS?

ICE raids this week targeted a restaurant tied to CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell.

ICE agent
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday raided a restaurant in Washington, D.C., owned by the husband of CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell.

Early Tuesday morning, immigration officers dressed in Homeland Security uniforms busted into the American fare restaurant Chef Geoff’s and demanded to see employees’ work authorization, Fox5 reported. No one was taken into custody, marking yet another pointless, fearmongering raid from ICE.

O’Donnell is a senior correspondent for CBS News and a contributing correspondent for the network’s 60 Minutes, which Trump has targeted ever since the network did an interview with Kamala Harris before the 2024 election. It’s unclear whether ICE knew that O’Donnell’s husband, Geoff Tracy, is the owner of Chef Geoff’s.

ICE also raided at least seven other restaurants in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, including Millie’s, Pupatella, and Chang Chang, to demand I-9 forms, The Washingtonian reported.

“We were under the impression that they were focusing on trying to find criminals,” Bo Blair, the owner of Millie’s, told The Washingtonian. “And this is just a whole new level of harassment to our hardworking, law-abiding employees.” The ICE agents informed staff at Millie’s that they will return on Monday to collect the remainder of the I-9 forms verifying employees’ identity and work authorization.

According to data from the Independent Restaurant Coalition, immigrants make up 22 percent of all U.S. workers in food services. Restaurant workers have long been bracing for ICE raids, and it looks like the GOP’s crackdown on yet another industry that relies heavily on immigrant labor is in full force.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington