MAGA Has Total Meltdown Over House Republican Post in Spanish
The far right is freaking out over an X post in Spanish from House Republicans.
MAGA is freaking out because the House Republicans’ X account posted in Spanish.
“House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work,” the post reads, before repeating the message in Spanish. “Los Republicanos en la Cámara creemos en que cada ciudadano americano tiene el potencial de prosperar y beneficiarse de las oportunidades de trabajo.”
Within minutes, X exploded with comments slamming the GOP account. Many users pointed to Donald Trump’s recent executive order that made English the official language of the United States and ended a Clinton-era mandate that requires federal agencies to provide language assistance to non–English speakers.
“Why is the House GOP tweeting in Spanish? This is America. We speak English here,” MAGA influencer Laura Loomer wrote. “President Trump has literally signed English language executive orders. What the hell is the GOP doing?”
Representative Brandon Gill, who has filed articles of impeachment against a judge who tried to block Trump’s unlawful deportation efforts, slammed his own party’s post. “Is this a joke, @HouseGOP? We’re in America. We represent Americans,” he wrote. “We don’t pander in foreign languages. Speak English.”
One post apparently wasn’t enough for the 31-year-old xenophobic lawmaker. “‘Press 2 for English’ is a losing message, @HouseGOP,” he posted minutes later.
Others called for the swift firing of whoever was responsible for the post.
“Whoever is operating this account should be fired immediately,” wrote Auron McIntyre, host of the far-right news site The Blaze.
“I have it on good authority that it is being run by Gus Walz, the son of Gov. Tim Walz,” Dane Scalise, a county commissioner in North Carolina responded sarcastically to McIntyre.
The post is a rare display of bilingualism from Trump’s Republican Party, which dismantled the White House’s official Spanish language website almost immediately upon taking office.