Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Economic Adviser Makes Delusional Claim About Tariffs

Kevin Hassett insisted that Donald Trump had the situation totally under control.

National Economic Council head Kevin Hassett presses his lips together while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett insisted Thursday that Donald Trump “always wins,” even after the president’s vacillating tariff policies faced a massive defeat in federal court.

During an interview on Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria, host Maria Bartiromo asked Hassett for his reaction to a journalist teaching Trump about a new investing theory, TACO, which stands for “Trump always chickens out.” The economic adviser replied to the dig with another slogan.

“I think if President Trump had just a minute more, if you go back into the room behind the Oval, he’s got all his hats and things over there, and he has a hat which is the accurate response to what that person said, which is ‘Trump always wins,’” Hassett said. “If you go look, a lot of people are wearing that hat, ‘Trump always wins’ and ‘Trump was always right.’”

Hassett claimed that Trump’s tariffs had forced other countries to “come to the table with massive concessions, opening up their markets to our products, and lowering their tariffs on us.” So far, only Israel, India, and Vietnam have moved to slash tariffs on U.S. products. Negotiations with other trading partners, such as the European Union, are still ongoing.

Hassett insisted that Trump’s volatile tariff policies had been “really, really effective for the American people, and it’s unfortunate that people would attack it, as the journalist did or the way the judges just did, that these activist judges are trying to slow something down in the middle of really important negotiations.”

A panel of three federal judges in the U.S. Court of International Trade unanimously ruled Wednesday evening that Trump had exceeded his legal authority by imposing sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries, based on vague claims of “national emergencies.” The Trump administration has already said it will appeal the decision, and through his broad smile, Hassett desperately attempted to downplay the loss.

“And the idea that the fentanyl crisis in America is not an emergency is so appalling to me, that I’m sure that when we appeal that this decision will be overturned,” Hassett continued. Trump had used a domestic public health crisis as a rationale for imposing steep tariffs on China, claiming the country had failed to thwart fentanyl production and trafficking.

But contrary to Hassett’s claim, the panel had not found that the fentanyl was not an urgent issue but simply that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not authorize the president to impose worldwide, retaliatory tariffs.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vaccine War Just Made Another Pandemic Even More Likely

The Health and Human Services Department has ended a crucial research contract.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies in Congress.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services is canceling an enormous contract with Moderna, ending a multimillion-dollar partnership to develop vaccines for emerging flu strains.

The agency, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., signaled in February that it would be conducting a review of a $590 million contract penned during the Biden administration. Kennedy—a virulent vaccine conspiracy theorist—has been highly critical of the messenger RNA process utilized by Moderna to expedite vaccine development. The contract had been awarded through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which issues money for treatment programs aimed at curbing potential future pandemics.

The nixed contract comes on the heels of positive interim results from an early-stage trial of the shot for the H5 bird flu virus, months after strains of the virus wiped out millions of birds across America’s poultry farms.

“While the termination of funding from HHS adds uncertainty, we are pleased by the robust immune response and safety profile observed in this interim analysis,” CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement. Bancel noted that Moderna would “explore alternatives” to continue funding for the new vaccine, reported AFP.

The mRNA method of building new vaccines came under scrutiny in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, when critics of the government vaccine mandate poked at the strategy—which allows bodies to build resistance to a virus without ever being exposed to the real deal—for developing immunity. MRNA vaccines have been around for decades but were relatively new to the U.S. at the time, prompting suspicion from anti-vax circles.

The mRNA acts as a “cellular messenger,” according to the National Institutes of Health, influencing the body’s cells to develop spike proteins that latch onto a virus, evoking the body’s immune response “without a person ever having been exposed to the viral material.” Further still, mRNA is a temporary addition to the body that “degrades easily and does not last long inside cells,” according to the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute.

But the science didn’t stop conspiracists from claiming that the jab was causing more harm than good, spreading misinformation that the vaccine could alter an individual’s DNA makeup. Years later, mRNA vaccines have proven to be entirely safe, with millions of real-world lives saved by the Covid-19 vaccine as plausible examples of their efficacy.

Kennedy brushed off concerns about his anti-vax beliefs during his confirmation hearings to run HHS, claiming that under his leadership, the agency would not be limiting access to well-vetted vaccines. But months later, that hasn’t proven to be the case.

Instead, the health secretary has made it his mission to attack vaccine access in his time atop HHS. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that it would no longer be recommending Covid-19 vaccines to pregnant women and young children, a decision that experts claim will allow insurance companies to stop paying for the shots and make it significantly more difficult to obtain them. That directive—issued by Kennedy—was made without the input of the CDC’s usual advisers, as the body’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is not scheduled to meet until the end of June.

As a reminder: Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The jabs are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Vladimir Putin Is Playing Trump Like a Fiddle

The president has gone to extraordinary lengths to encourage his Russian counterpart to end the war in Ukraine. None of it is working.

Vladimir Putin grins knowingly at Donald Trump
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images
Trump and Putin in 2017

In an unsurprising development, President Trump has failed to stop any of the death and destruction caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine—a conflict he promised to end “in 24 hours” on the campaign trail.

A report from The New York Times documents how Trump’s “embrace” of Putin and the Kremlin, previously unheard of from a Republican, has only resulted in Russia doubling down on its aggression. The only new developments are negative, as Trump verbalized his frustration with Putin’s continual refusal to commit to a ceasefire deal after Russia carried out its largest bombing campaign in Ukraine to date last weekend.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night. “He’s playing with fire!” Trump has even floated placing sanctions on Putin.

Trump would have you believe that he and Putin go way back. The 2016 Russian investigations seemed to give Trump the idea that he had a real connection with the Kremlin. After leaving office, he constantly heaped praise on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and when he returned to the White House, he eliminated the Justice Department office responsible for collecting evidence of Russian war crimes for international court prosecution. Now Putin is ignoring Trump and committing more war crimes.

“The president is the last one to figure out that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want a peace deal, that he’s playing for time, and he’s been playing the president, and it’s about time the president wakes up and understands that,” said New Hampshire Senator Jeanne, the highest-ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee.

Trump has been thoroughly outwitted and out-strongmanned here. The least he can do is continue to acknowledge that and provide Ukraine with the actual material and political support it needs, rather than berating its president like a child.

“It does sound like, from his various comments, that Trump is starting to understand what was clear from the beginning of all of this, which is Russia is the problem here,” the Center for a New American Security’s Richard Fontaine told the Times. “Russia is the obstacle, Russia is the reason this war started in the first place, not Ukraine.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Marco Rubio Just Opened a New Front in Trump’s War on Higher Education

The Secretary of State said he and his allies would be “aggressively” revoking the visas of Chinese nationals.

Marco Rubio wears a suit and red tie and stares blankly
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Marco Rubio in May

The Trump administration is escalating its war on international students by moving to cancel the visas of Chinese students in the U.S.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday night that the White House would work to “aggressively revoke” visas of Chinese nationals who are studying in “critical fields” or have ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Rubio also said that the State Department would “enhance scrutiny” of all visa applications from China, including Hong Kong.

The administration’s decision will likely escalate tensions between China and the U.S. and cause issues on university campuses, as students from China make up the second-largest nationality among international students in the country. In 2024, 20 percent of student visas to the United States were granted to Chinese nationals, and there are an estimated 275,000 Chinese students currently in the U.S.

Universities across the country depend on Chinese students in their research laboratories, and the fact that many pay full tuition is of great financial benefit. Chinese students electing to further their education in the U.S. are often the most academically talented students.

It’s not clear what Rubio meant by “critical fields,” although U.S. officials have been worried about Chinese researchers in the physical sciences, according to The New York Times. Rubio also didn’t elaborate on how the U.S. will determine affiliations and loyalties to the CCP, leaving open the possibility that authorities could draw such conclusions on individuals without evidence, as they have with Salvadoran and Venezuelan immigrants regarding gang membership.

The move is latest salvo on international students by the White House, which has sought to revoke visas and deport students from other countries on dubious grounds ranging from alleged antisemitism to allegedly smuggling embryos into the country that were actually brought for research purposes, and various minor infractions, including one case of a Japanese student who caught too many fish on a church trip.

Rubio’s announcement is also the latest provocation of China by President Trump, who inflamed ties with Beijing with his ill-planned tariffs before backtracking earlier this month. Will China retaliate against this attack on its students in the U.S., and will Trump stick to this decision or once again chicken out?

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Hit With Massive Loss in Escalating War Against Harvard

Donald Trump is trying to target one of Harvard’s main sources of income: international students.

Harvard students applaud and fist-bump university President Alan Garber as he leads the graduation ceremony procession
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Harvard University President Alan Garber leads the graduation ceremony procession

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to strip Harvard University of the ability to enroll international students. 
U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs agreed to extend a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from enforcing its action, after the government gave the school a 30-day deadline to challenge its revocation of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.
Burroughs said she intended to issue a preliminary injunction, which would prevent the Trump administration from moving forward without the proper legal procedures. “I do think an order is necessary. It doesn’t need to be draconian, but I want to make sure nothing changes. I want to maintain the status quo,” Burroughs said at the hearing Thursday.  
News of the order sparked a wave of relief at Harvard’s commencement, as students learned that the government’s crackdown on their peers could not be enforced—for now. 
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced last week that the government would revoke Harvard’s SEVP certification because the school had supposedly failed to comply with the administration’s requests for information. Noem alleged that Harvard had collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party and failed to address antisemitism on campus.
If Harvard lost its SEVP certification, not only would the university not be allowed to accept foreign students for the 2025–2026 academic year, but those who were already enrolled would have to transfer or lose legal status, as well. International students currently make up about a quarter of Harvard’s student body.
In a brief filing last week, Burroughs granted Harvard’s request for a temporary restraining order, after the university immediately sued the government for what the school called an “unlawful and unwarranted action.”
The Trump administration responded Wednesday night, requesting that Harvard provide evidence “to rebut the grounds for withdrawal of certification” and even more information about its international students, as well as assurances to provide “a campus environment free from violence and antisemitism.” 
In a post on X Thursday, Noem claimed that the school had demonstrated a pattern of “endangering its students and spreading American hate.”
The administration’s crackdown on Harvard comes amid a broader crusade to shutter pro-Palestinian speech on campuses, following the arrests of several international students for a range of noncriminal activity, including advocating for institutional divestment from Israel in an op-ed and having family ties to a former adviser for Hamas—a blatant violation of their First Amendment rights. 
This latest development also comes hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would begin “aggressively” revoking the visas of Chinese students. The administration has also temporarily halted all student visa interviews.
This story has been updated.
Edith Olmsted/
/

Stephen Miller Sets Terrifying Goal for Daily ICE Arrests

Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff also issued a chilling warning about what to expect.

Stephen Miller sits in Donald Trump’s "Make America Healthy Again" press conference
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller warned that the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests are about to grow exponentially.

The Trump administration’s ghoulish immigration politico said on Fox News Wednesday that he and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were looking to set a goal of a “minimum 3,000 arrests for ICE every day” to reach a target of one million deportations a year.

“President Trump is gonna keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every single day so we can get all of the Biden illegals who were flooded into our country, out of our country,” he added.

Already, there has been a marked increase in deportations under Donald Trump. In the first 100 days of the Trump administration, ICE said it had removed a whopping 65,000 people. By comparison, ICE arrested 759 immigrants a day during the final stretch of the Biden administration.

Last week, ICE embarked on a nationwide sweep of arrests at immigration courts, dismissing immigrants’ legal cases just moments before taking them into custody.

Despite assurances from members of the Republican Party that Trump’s immigration crackdown would focus primarily on criminals, many of the individuals being detained have no criminal record. Some of them are U.S. citizens or legal residents and children. It’s clear that imposing such a high quota will lead to wrongful arrests on increasingly shaky legal grounds.

Boosting immigration enforcement will come with a hefty price tag: Congress’s latest budget bill has earmarked an additional $150 billion over five years to further the president’s immigration agenda. ICE has already begun to line the pockets of private prison companies to expand the government immigrant detention capacity with new facilities.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Surprise! New “MAHA” Report Is Full of Junk Science and Fake Studies

The latest Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. holds his hand up while walking outside
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this month.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” report cites fabricated studies and draws the wrong conclusions.

The secretary of health and human services brags that the report, released last week, is based on “gold-standard” science drawn from over 500 studies and other sources. But in reality, NOTUS found, its citations are error-ridden, with missing links, incorrect conclusions, and sometimes even made-up studies.

In one case, the supposed author of a study on anxiety in adolescents, epidemiologist Katherine Keyes, was surprised to find she was cited in the report for a paper she didn’t even write.

“The paper cited is not a real paper that I or my colleagues were involved with,” Keyes told the publication in an email. “We’ve certainly done research on this topic, but did not publish a paper in JAMA Pediatrics on this topic with that co-author group, or with that title.”

In fact, the study in question—“Changes in mental health and substance abuse among US adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic”—may not have been written by anyone. The link to it in the report doesn’t work, and the citation claims that it appeared in the twelfth issue of the 176th edition of the journal JAMA Pediatrics, which doesn’t contain a study with that title.

That isn’t the only study cited by the MAHA report that doesn’t seem to exist. Two studies cited in a section titled the “corporate capture of media” about how drug advertisements have led to more ADHD and antidepressant prescriptions being written for kids don’t show up in scientific journals, according to NOTUS. One of its listed authors told the publication that he never wrote such a paper, and another author may not exist—they don’t have a digital footprint.

In other parts of the MAHA report, conclusions are drawn from papers that don’t even touch on the topics or methods Kennedy’s report cites, and other researchers cited in the report claim their studies were mischaracterized. Kennedy doesn’t seem to be aware of the issues in the report, extolling how great it is on social media.

“Never in American history has the federal government taken a position on public health like this,” Kennedy said, according to a White House post on X.

Kennedy has a long history of pushing medical misinformation. A well-known anti-vaccine activist, his tenure as HHS secretary has been marked by questionable decisions and statements. Kennedy has stopped the department from recommending Covid vaccines for children and pregnant women, claimed that the measles vaccine contains aborted fetuses, and pushed for fluoride to be removed from state water supplies, among many other misguided decisions.

Earlier this week, Kennedy threatened to bar scientists in the National Institutes of Health from publishing their work in the world’s leading medical journals, claiming that the publications are “corrupt.” That was before he published his error-riddled report, though. Earlier this month, Kennedy did say something that is worth following: He said the public should not look to him for medical advice. Considering how much information in his signature report appears to be made up, that sounds like a good idea.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk Tried to Sabotage a Trump Deal With a Rival Company

Elon Musk blatantly used his proximity to Donald Trump to boost his own businesses.

Elon Musk purses his lips while sitting in the SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s proximity to Donald Trump offered him unparalleled influence on the U.S. president—influence that he tried to weaponize.

The tech executive openly objected last month to a massive data-center deal in the works between OpenAI—one of Musk’s rival companies in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence—and the United Arab Emirates, according to White House sources that spoke with The New York Times. He complained to Trump’s AI adviser David Sacks, protested the deal to other White House officials, and claimed that the arrangement shouldn’t go to OpenAI, citing fairness toward other AI companies.

Meanwhile, Musk tried to shoehorn his own AI company, xAI, into the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. He failed.

The problem arose when Musk learned that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman would be joining Trump on his tour of several Middle Eastern countries. News of the emerging deal made Musk angry, according to the Journal. So angry that he insisted on joining the trip, appearing beside the U.S. president in Saudi Arabia. Musk also threatened members of G42, an Emirati AI development firm controlled by the brother of UAE’s president, claiming that the deal would not move forward unless his company xAI was one of the startups involved.

Musk did manage to land himself a massive business deal during Trump’s trip. On the second day, Musk announced Saudi Arabia had approved the use of Starlink within the country.

Musk’s exit from the government has been swift and complicated as key players across Trumpworld turned against the world’s richest man. In the few short months that Musk ran DOGE, reports emerged that practically everyone in the White House hated him. He had stomped on the toes of Trump’s Cabinet, failing to consult them before paring down federal agencies technically under their control. Earlier this week, Musk whined that DOGE had become a “whipping boy” for the administration’s failures. He told CBS that Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” was actually a bad idea.

Musk was Trump’s top financial backer in the 2024 election, spending at least $250 million in the final months of the president’s campaign after Trump was shot in July. Musk had also promised to funnel funds toward other Republicans, declaring in the wake of the November election that his super PACs would “play a significant role in primaries.” In the following months, Musk threatened to use his money to fund primary challengers to Trump’s agenda and go after Democrats, and that he would be preparing “for the midterms and any intermediate elections, as well as looking at elections at the district attorney level.”

The week after Trump returned from the Middle East trip, however, Musk announced at the Qatar Economic Forum that he had “done enough” political spending.

“I think in terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” Musk said.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

It’s Happening Again: Town Hall Crowd Boos GOP Rep for Backing Trump

Iowa’s Ashley Hinson was booed and jeered when she backed President Trump on Wednesday.

Iowa Rep Ashley Hinson wears a flower dress and walks through the hall of the Capitol
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Ashley Hinson in November 2024

Representative Ashley Hinson told a town hall audience on Wednesday that God saved Trump’s life last July, when a would-be assassin narrowly missed him “for a reason.” She was met with an overwhelming chorus of boos.

Tuesday was Mike Flood’s turn. On Wednesday, Hinson started hearing it from her constituents during her prepared remarks, well before she opened up the floor to questions.

“We were seeing hardworking men and women in Iowa and our country feel like their voices were not heard. Families in Iowa have told me for the last four years that we wanna make sure we have safe streets, we have affordable groceries and gas,” Hinson said. “And that kids have the opportunity to live out the American dream. That is what President Trump is delivering for us. The president is, I believe, fighting for you and fighting for me—”

“NOOO!” the crowd roared in reaction to Hinson’s last claim.

Hinson dug in deeper.

“And I think God saved President Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, for a reason. I think that he is helping us to save and redirect the future of our country. He is helping deport criminal illegal aliens rather than letting them roam our streets freely—”

Another explosion of boos and angry jeers erupted, with one “You liar!” rising distinctly above the frustrated din of the crowd. Some members of the crowd started calling her a fraud.

It keeps happening when Republican representatives and senators are forced to reckon with the politically corrosive, corrupt actions of the Trump administration. They’re forced to reckon with their own actions too. The “big, beautiful” budget bill—which is expected to leave 13.7 million people without health insurance by 2034 while giving tax cuts to the wealthiest—is just the latest example.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Kash Patel Flails Trying to Defend Failure to Do His Actual Job

Kash Patel has yet to submit the FBI’s budget for fiscal year 2026.

FBI Director Kash Patel sits in a congressional hearing
Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel lost his cool when asked a simple question about his wildly overdue budget.

During an interview on Fox News Wednesday, Patel clumsily dodged a question when host Brett Baier asked whether he ever planned to provide a complete budget for the fiscal year 2026, after missing the deadline to turn one over.

“Do I have a budget at the FBI? Sure, of course I do. But the Office of Management Budget at the White House sets the budget for the United States government. And so, if they have a budget which we agree with, they need to roll that out. And they’re doing so on their one timeline, and working with Congress on that,” Patel said.

Patel continued, insisting that “we’re not the guys running around on private jets.”

“And somebody, maybe in Congress, should ask for how many flights on a private jet Director [James] Comey took or my predecessor, Director [Chistopher] Wray, took and how many personal trips they took,” Patel said.

“I know they want to take pot shots at me, but I have been working nonstop on this job, including pretty much every single weekend. And somebody should ask the tens of millions of dollars that were wasted on personal junkets by prior FBI directors before lecturing me on a budget for the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” he continued.

Patel’s rant about aircraft comes after he faced scrutiny from lawmakers over reports that he used government planes for his own personal use to travel from his home in Las Vegas, visit his girlfriend in Nashville, and attend sporting events.

Earlier this month, Patel testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee without the spending plan he was required by law to complete. When asked for a timeline on when he planned to have it done, Patel said he had no timeline.

Despite his failure to provide a detailed budget, Patel requested a whopping total of $10.1 billion in salaries and expenses to carry out the FBI’s mission—$1 billion more than the current budget. This presented a problem, as Donald Trump had planned to cut the agency’s budget by $1 billion.

