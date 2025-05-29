Vladimir Putin Is Playing Trump Like a Fiddle

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night. “He’s playing with fire!” Trump has even floated placing sanctions on Putin.

Trump would have you believe that he and Putin go way back. The 2016 Russian investigations seemed to give Trump the idea that he had a real connection with the Kremlin. After leaving office, he constantly heaped praise on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and when he returned to the White House, he eliminated the Justice Department office responsible for collecting evidence of Russian war crimes for international court prosecution. Now Putin is ignoring Trump and committing more war crimes.

“The president is the last one to figure out that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want a peace deal, that he’s playing for time, and he’s been playing the president, and it’s about time the president wakes up and understands that,” said New Hampshire Senator Jeanne, the highest-ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee.