Investigators Say ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s Latest Arrest Was a Setup
Kristi Noem says an immigrant was arrested for threatening to assassinate Donald Trump. Law enforcement isn’t so sure.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem celebrated the arrest of a Mexican man she claims made a threat against Donald Trump’s life—but law enforcement thinks he’s been framed, according to a CNN exclusive report.
In a post on X Wednesday, Noem lauded the arrest of 54-year-old Ramon Morales Reyes, alleging that he’d sent a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as several other federal agencies, threatening to “shoot your precious president in the head.”
“All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric,” Noem wrote in her post.
But a high-level law enforcement official briefed on the matter told CNN that after speaking to Reyes, law enforcement officials had determined he wasn’t the letter’s author. A handwriting sample Reyes provided didn’t match that of the handwritten letter.
Further, investigators suspect that Reyes was set up by someone hoping to see him deported before a separate robbery case, in which Reyes was a victim, could go to trial.
One person suspected of playing a role in the letters had made jail calls inquiring about specific addresses, including one that received the menacing note.
In a press release, the Department of Homeland Security asserted that Reyes had written the letter. The agency also claimed that Reyes had “entered the U.S. illegally at least nine times between 1998-2005.”
“His criminal record includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier,” the DHS said.
The Milwaukee Police Department told CNN on Thursday that the case was still ongoing and that it was “investigating an identity theft and victim intimidation incident related to this incident.” Police added that no one had been charged at this time.
Earlier this week, Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller announced that they intended for ICE to ramp up arrests even more, aiming to detain a minimum of 3,000 people every day.